Power Rankings: Ravens Don't Move Much After Week 4 Win

Source / Ranking (Last Week's Ranking) / Comments

NFL.com / No. 4 (5) / "The Ravens proved early on that they were the superior team on Sunday, stuffing the Titans in a second quarter goal-to-go situation and taking a 24-7 lead into halftime. Tennessee found life late to make it a one-score game, but that happened only after Lamar Jackson exited due to an ankle injury, a development that leaves me somewhat concerned about Baltimore's short-term potential." – Nick Shook

ESPN / No. 6 (5) / "Four words to describe the first four weeks: First place but hurting. 'The Ravens are meeting expectations with their best start in three seasons, which puts them in a first-place tie with the Browns atop the AFC North. But it has come at a cost. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is considered day-to-day after injuring his left ankle Sunday, and his offensive line isn't faring much better. Injuries have left Baltimore with its No. 4 option at center (Olaivavega Ioane) and its third-string right guard (Emery Jones Jr.). 'We're not going to make excuses," coach Jesse Minter said. 'We're going to figure out the guys that we have and put them out there and give ourselves the best chance to be successful.'" – Jamison Hensley

The Athletic / No. 10 (11) / "Concern level: Is this happening again? 'The Ravens did enough to beat the Titans on Sunday, but the real concern is Lamar Jackson's health after the quarterback exited with an ankle injury. In six drives with Jackson, the Ravens scored 24 points. In five without him — and with Tyler Huntley at the helm — they managed none.'" – Chad Graff and Josh Kendall

Sports Illustrated / No. 8 (10) / "This is going to be a fascinating bit of early Jesse Minter decoding. What does he mean when he says he doesn't think Lamar Jackson's injury is going to be 'crazy long-term?' We're about to find out." – Conor Orr

USA Today / No. 17 (13) / "It's no secret that they can't afford to be without injured QB Lamar Jackson for long. But he's doing more damage with his arm right now than his legs, Jackson's 14.2 yards per completion pacing the league and representing the best figure of his nine-year career." – Nate Davis

CBS Sports / No. 7 (8) / "Lamar Jackson's ankle injury is a cloud over this team right now. Will he miss time? How much?" – Pete Prisco

FOX Sports / No. 9 (8) / "They won and still dropped a spot because they barely held on against a pretty terrible Titans team. Also, they're in a bit of danger with QB Lamar Jackson's ankle injury looming over their entire season. He may not be the same even after he heals, given how his legs are such a big part of his game.

"Their Derrick Henry-led running game and defense are good, but not good enough to sustain things if Jackson isn't available or isn't at least close to his MVP-caliber self.

"Stat To Know: Jesse Minter's 3-1 start is the best record through four regular-season games by any head coach in Baltimore Ravens franchise history." – Ralph Vacchiano

Sporting News / No. 8 (10) / "Derrick Henry carried the team early in the revenge game against the Titans, but it was a bit troublesome how things slowed down once Lamar Jackson got hurt and couldn't keep executing Declan Doyle's offense. Baltimore is still feeling out its new era and has a tuneup in Atlanta before a big Cleveland clash." – Vinnie Iyer

Bleacher Report / No. 7 (7) / "Week 4 brought a bit of a mixed bag for the Baltimore Ravens. Their win over the lowly Tennessee Titans only appeared close because of 11 unanswered garbage-time points by Tennessee. However, Baltimore also watched star quarterback Lamar Jackson exit with an ankle injury.

"According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jackson is considered day-to-day with the injury.