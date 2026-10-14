Power Rankings: Pundits Praise Ravens After Gutty Week 5 Win

Source / Ranking (Last Week's Ranking) / Comments

NFL.com / No. 4 (4) / "Sunday night's win felt larger than the average victory because of how Baltimore achieved it -- with a veteran backup at quarterback and no room for error -- underscoring the winning culture that has long carried this franchise to perennial success. The Ravens executed a game plan focused on limiting Bijan Robinson and found the juice to complete the comeback on the road, resulting in Jesse Minter's most impressive triumph to date." – Nick Shook

ESPN / No. 7 (6) / Biggest issue on defense: Getting stops on third down. "The Ravens are allowing teams to convert 41.5% of their third downs, which ranks 20th in the NFL. It's frustrating because Baltimore seems to be winning on the early downs before giving up a big play on third down. Opposing quarterbacks are averaging 8.7 yards per attempt on third down, the fifth highest in the league. The Ravens gave up nine third-down conversions Sunday, which are the most they've given up in a game in two seasons. 'It obviously feels a lot better fixing those mistakes with a win," safety Kyle Hamilton said. "I might be a little too cynical or critical, but we can be better.'"– Jamison Hensley

The Athletic / No. 7 (10) / Concern level: Is this happening again? "The Ravens clearly believe in backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, with cornerback Marlon Humphrey even referring to him as a "starter" after the comeback win. Not many teams can weather the storm of an injured two-time MVP the way the Ravens can." – Chad Graff and Josh Kendall

Sports Illustrated / No. 8 (8) / "Amid a month where we saw some growing pains from a fleet of young NFL playcallers, Declan Doyle scores a signature victory over the Falcons with Snoop Huntley at quarterback. In the early race for which coordinator will get the first interview slip, the first-year playcaller from Baltimore is leading the way." – Conor Orr

USA Today / No. 13 (17) / "HC Jesse Minter on rookie Vega Ioane, who was drafted to be a guard but has already started twice at center due to Baltimore's rampant injuries there: 'I don't know who votes for rookie of the year and all that stuff. … But he's a very, very impactful rookie for our team that's done things that I don't know that any rookie's ever done.' Don't worry, Coach, we're impressed and will continue to watch closely." – Nate Davis

CBS Sports / No. 6 (7) / "Winning at Atlanta with backup Tyler Huntley is a good sign for this team. They showed a lot in rallying to win that game." – Pete Prisco

FOX Sports / No. 6 (9) / "The Ravens are just not the same team when QB Lamar Jackson is hurt, but they still looked pretty good Sunday night with Tyler Huntley at the helm. Their defense still isn't what everyone thought it would be, but they can still run the ball better than almost anybody in the league. Getting Jackson back at full strength is really the key to their staying power, though. Maybe not next week in Cleveland, but certainly against the Bengals, Bills and Jaguars in the three tough weeks after that." – Ralph Vacchiano

Sporting News / No. 8 (8) / "The Ravens have one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL with Tyler Huntley. He threw for 201 yards and 2 TDs, and ran for 20 yards and the game-winning TD in overtime in Atlanta in leading a fourth-quarter comeback. He's up to 6-6 as a starter in Baltimore when replacing Lamar Jackson." – Vinnie Iyer

Bleacher Report / No. 7 (7) / "Good teams find a way to overcome adversity and win when not at their best. The Ravens did the first in beating a hot Falcons team on the road Sunday. But in some ways they were at their best in doing so.

"With two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson on the shelf with an injured ankle, Baltimore played Ravens football, gouging the league's best run defense entering Week 5 for 208 yards. But when backup quarterback Tyler Huntley had to make plays, "Snoop" was on the case—over 200 passing yards, two touchdowns, another score on the ground and a passer rating of 111.6. He also led Baltimore on a two-minute drive to force overtime.