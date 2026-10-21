Power Rankings: Ravens Tumble After Tough Loss in Cleveland

Source / Ranking (Last Week's Ranking) / Comments

NFL.com / No. 8 (4) / "'The Ravens just lost to the Browns! Why aren't they lower in your rankings?!'

"I'm sure you're asking this, and while I hear the criticism, the Ravens have played their last two games with a backup quarterback. Sunday’s defeat was an example of how Baltimore's offense depends heavily on Lamar Jackson, who likely would have given the Browns' stingy defense more trouble, whereas the Tyler Huntley-led attack petered out after its first two possessions against Cleveland. I'm not excusing a loss, but I am giving the Ravens a bit of a break. Plus, I still believe they'd likely beat the collection of teams behind them." – Nick Shook

ESPN / No. 8 (7) / Biggest issue on offense: Penalties. "Baltimore's offense has been flagged an NFL-worst 31 times, with a bulk of the penalties coming from false starts (13) and holding (13). On Sunday, the Ravens were called for delay of game three times with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, which led to a season-low 10 points. "When you're fighting behind the sticks, it's hard to get in a rhythm," offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten said Sunday. The Ravens have talked about trying to find that perfect balance of motions, shifts and cadences under first-year coordinator Declan Doyle to limit the pre-snap mistakes." – Jamison Hensley

The Athletic / No. 11 (7) / Fantasy football focus: Derrick Henry. "The 32-year-old is 21st in fantasy scoring this year (19.5 ppg), which is seventh among running backs. He is once again the league leader in offensive touches (139) and is on pace for his sixth 300-touch season in the last eight years. Since 2019, Henry has more touches (2,450), touchdowns (112), scrimmage yards (12,752) and rushing yards (11,259) than anyone in the league, and it's not particularly close." – Chad Graff and Josh Kendall

USA Today / No. 15 (13) / "Rookie TE Josh Cuevas comes off a big game, catching his first NFL TD and illustrating the boundlessness of Declan Doyle's offense." – Nate Davis

CBS Sports / No. 10 (6) / "They are now looking up to the Browns in the division. Yes, that's real. They need Lamar Jackson back badly." – Pete Prisco

FOX Sports / No. 9 (6) / "The Ravens should have run away from the Browns this past Sunday, only to lose 13-10 on a last-second field goal. Baltimore obviously isn't the same team when Lamar Jackson is on the sideline. Backup QB Ty Huntley led an excellent, game-opening touchdown drive, but basically did nothing the rest of the game after that. It feels like Jackson is close to a return, and boy do they need him, because the Bengals, Bills and Jaguars are up next. Without their leader, the Ravens won't survive that." – Ralph Vacchiano

Sporting News / No. 11 (8) / "The Ravens have seen the dropoff from Lamar Jackson to Tyler Huntley hurt in one predictable area: Downfield passing. Jackson was leading the league through his four starts at 10.1 yards per attempt. Huntley is at 5.6, a huge difference in how they support Derrick Henry and the running game." – Vinnie Iyer

Bleacher Report / No. 10 (7) / "The Baltimore Ravens whiffed on a major opportunity to take control of the AFC North after six weeks of play. Instead, they fell to 4-2 and third place.