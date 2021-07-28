Practice Report: Trace McSorley, Tyler Huntley Shine With Lamar Jackson Out

Ravens training camp started with a stunner as Lamar Jackson wasn't on the field and Head Coach John Harbaugh announced his star quarterback is going on the COVID-19 list.

That meant the battle for the backup quarterback spot was thrust into the spotlight as Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley both got reps with the first-team offense. It also means it's on them to help the passing attack continue to grow while Jackson is sidelined.

The good news is both players responded with arguably the best practices in recent memory, helping the offense to still have a strong day overall.

"Those guys had all the reps and they did well," Harbaugh said. "I was pleased with them. It's only going to bolster those two guys and make those guys stronger than they would have been otherwise and it helps our team be better."

McSorley had a beautiful deep pass to Miles Boykin bounce off the wide receiver's fingertips, but the former Penn State quarterback put it in the perfect spot. McSorley's best throw may have been one deep down the seam to J.K. Dobbins, which McSorley dropped right over Tyus Bowser's shoulder into Dobbins' outstretched arms. On the very next play, McSorley threw another deep dime, this time down the sideline, to Marquise Brown for what would have been a touchdown.

They were some of the best throws the 2019 sixth-round pick has ever made in practice as a Raven.

Huntley also had perhaps his finest practice as a pro. He connected with Brown on a long touchdown during 11-on-11s early in practice, then showed off some of his speed and elusiveness on a broken play scramble. Huntley isn't as explosive as Jackson as a runner (nobody is) but he may be the closest thing.

Huntley also had a nice play when he scrambled to his right to find Devin Duvernay breaking back for a sideline completion. Huntley, who took over for Jackson in last year's playoff loss in Buffalo, also had a precise toss to tight end Eli Wolf that Wolf plucked off the top of a defender's head.

"I thought they performed very well. The ball went up top a lot today," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "I couldn't even tell who was throwing the ball a lot of times. I was just looking up trying to find the ball and it being right in the spot it was supposed to be."

Here are other notes from Wednesday's practice: