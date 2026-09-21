Grades & Snap Counts: Rashod Bateman Delivers in Top Spot

Rashod Bateman has always known he was a top receiver. On Sunday, he got to prove it.
With Zay Flowers sidelined by a hamstring injury and rookie Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) on injured reserve, Bateman stepped into the Ravens' No. 1 receiver spot and delivered.
Bateman hauled in seven passes for 88 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. He led the team with nine targets.
It was more receiving yards than Bateman posted in any game last season and his first touchdown catch since Oct. 30 of last year. Bateman's 73.8 grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF) was higher than all but one game from last season.
"Obviously, losing Zay always hurts. He is our [number] one receiver, a very dynamic guy," Bateman said. "But the guys that we have got, are able to get the job done as well. We just came up short."
Bateman's route-running prowess took center stage. He shook Saints cornerback Kool Aid-McKinstry on his 22-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.
Bateman also snapped off a 19-yard catch on the Ravens' second offensive drive, which set them up for their first touchdown of the game, and had a 9-yard grab on the same drive as his touchdown catch.
The Ravens' wide receiver snap share was interesting. Without two of its top three targets, Baltimore leaned most heavily on veteran Chris Moore. He played 32 offensive snaps while LaJohntay Wester had 31 and Devontez Walker saw 17. Rookie Elijah Sarratt, who suited up for his first game, did not log a snap on offense or special teams.
Walker, Wester and Moore all had one catch each for 47, 14, and six yards, respectively. Moore was also the target of a critical fourth quarter third-and-1 deep shot that McKinstry broke up.
Here are other takeaways from the PFF grades and snap counts:
- Tight end Mark Andrews was the Ravens' other primary target with Flowers and Lane out. He saw seven passes come his way and caught six for 49 yards. Andrews' 84.2 PFF grade was the best on the offense and his highest since 2024.
- Second-year outside linebacker Mike Green saw a significant bump up in snaps, going from 17 in Week 1 to 32 (47%) in Week 2. He delivered with his first sack of the season and two tackles for loss. Green's 80.1 PFF grade is the highest of his young career.
- Rookie cornerback Chandler Rivers had a strong regular season debut that could lead to more time as the Ravens' primary nickel cornerback. He played 24 defensive snaps (35%), compared to just one snap for Keyon Martin, and made a tackle for loss.
- The Ravens may get linebacker Teddye Buchanan back in game action soon, but Trenton Simpson is coming off a strong game in which he earned a 75.6 PFF grade. Simpson logged six tackles, including one for loss, and stopped a critical fourth-quarter Saints two-point conversion drive that was negated by a holding penalty on safety Jaylinn Hawkins.
- Veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie played just one snap and had six snaps in Week 1. The Ravens have given almost all the outside cornerback snaps to Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey instead of having a rotation.
- Defensive tackle Broderick Washington Jr. earned a 74.7 PFF grade after making three tackles. It was his highest mark since 2023.