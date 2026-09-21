Grades & Snap Counts: Rashod Bateman Delivers in Top Spot

Rashod Bateman has always known he was a top receiver. On Sunday, he got to prove it.

With Zay Flowers sidelined by a hamstring injury and rookie Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) on injured reserve, Bateman stepped into the Ravens' No. 1 receiver spot and delivered.

Bateman hauled in seven passes for 88 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. He led the team with nine targets.

It was more receiving yards than Bateman posted in any game last season and his first touchdown catch since Oct. 30 of last year. Bateman's 73.8 grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF) was higher than all but one game from last season.

"Obviously, losing Zay always hurts. He is our [number] one receiver, a very dynamic guy," Bateman said. "But the guys that we have got, are able to get the job done as well. We just came up short."