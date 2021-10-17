Rashod Bateman's First Career Catch Is a First Down

Oct 17, 2021 at 02:38 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

WR Rashod Bateman

Rashod Bateman's NFL career started by moving the chains.

The rookie first-round wide receiver caught a 6-yard stop to pick up a first down on the Ravens' final offensive series of the first half.

Bateman got a loud cheer from the M&T Bank Stadium fans and a slapping handshake from quarterback Lamar Jackson as he went back to the huddle.

Bateman also moved the chains twice more with first-down catches on the Ravens' opening drive of the second half, first with a tough 4-yard grab on third-and-3, and then with an 11-yard catch and scamper on first-and-10.

Jackson's first target for Bateman was intercepted by Chargers linebacker Kyzir White. Jackson saw Bateman break open over the middle of the field, but must not have seen the linebacker and threw it right to him.

Bateman was sidelined for his first five games as he recovered from groin surgery. The injury happened not long before preseason games started, so it's Bateman's first NFL game action. He stepped in with Sammy Watkins (hamstring) sidelined.

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said this week that he wouldn't throw the 27th-overall pick into the fire, but there are a lot more highlights to come from Bateman over his career.

