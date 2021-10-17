Rashod Bateman's First Career Catch Is a First Down

Bateman also moved the chains twice more with first-down catches on the Ravens' opening drive of the second half, first with a tough 4-yard grab on third-and-3, and then with an 11-yard catch and scamper on first-and-10.

Jackson's first target for Bateman was intercepted by Chargers linebacker Kyzir White. Jackson saw Bateman break open over the middle of the field, but must not have seen the linebacker and threw it right to him.

Bateman was sidelined for his first five games as he recovered from groin surgery. The injury happened not long before preseason games started, so it's Bateman's first NFL game action. He stepped in with Sammy Watkins (hamstring) sidelined.