Late for Work 5/6: Ravens' 2022 Draft Draws Comparison to Landmark 1996 and 2018 Hauls

Ravens Get Only A Grade Among AFC North Draft Report Cards

It's been almost a week since the draft concluded, but the grades are still rolling in.

NFL.com's Dan Parr released his AFC North draft report cards. Not surprisingly, the Ravens were at the head of the class.

Baltimore received the only A grade, while the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns all got B's. It's exactly how ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. graded the teams.

"Oops, they did it again," Parr wrote. "In what is seemingly an annual tradition, the Ravens put on an exhibition when it comes to accumulating talent and finding value in the draft. Also, we should mention they were able to acquire a first-round pick for Marquise Brown (no Pro Bowl nods, average of 787 receiving yards per season), even though we're not evaluating trades involving veteran players in these grades. … Baltimore might have just walked away with six or seven future starters. The Ravens let the board come to them and might just end up with an embarrassment of riches in a few years."

Here are some excerpts from Parr's analysis on the rest of the division's draft hauls:

Steelers

"The Steelers selected a quarterback in Round 1, which means retiring general manager Kevin Colbert's final draft with the organization will largely be judged based on how [Kenny] Pickett fares in the NFL. For now, the decision to use the 20th overall pick on a passer seems fine. No one from this year's QB class made evaluators swoon. … I might have invested a pick at cornerback or the offensive line at some point, but this is a decent haul for Mike Tomlin and Co."

Bengals

"Fresh off an AFC title, Cincinnati's most pressing needs heading into the draft were in the secondary, and the Bengals took two big swings at the defensive backfield with their first two selections. They even made a rare trade up the board to nab a cornerback late in Round 2. I can't argue with the strategy. It's going to take a stronger secondary than the team had last year to make a similarly deep postseason run in the loaded AFC. … The draft class is on the smaller side and won't do much to help the offense but there's no doubt the Bengals gave the defense a lift here, which was the main task on the to-do list."

Browns