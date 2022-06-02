Ravens' 2022 Preseason Schedule Changed

The Baltimore Ravens' 2022 preseason schedule has been finalized.
Baltimore's preseason Week 3 game at M&T Bank Stadium against the Washington Commanders has moved to 7 p.m. (The game was previously scheduled to kickoff at 4 p.m.)
The Ravens will begin preseason play when they host the Tennessee Titans in preseason Week 1 before traveling to Arizona for a nationally-televised contest (preseason Week 2) with the Cardinals. Baltimore opens its regular season at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets (Sept. 11).
Dating back to 2016, the Ravens have won 20-consecutive preseason games. (The team did not have any preseason games in 2020.)