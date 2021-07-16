Ravens' 37,000 Stadium Practice Passes All Claimed in Less Than 24 Hours

M&T Bank Stadium will be packed for games once again this year. Fans are so excited that they're going to fill it up for a training camp practice too.

All 37,000 passes to Ravens' free/open practice at M&T Bank Stadium on July 31 were claimed in less than 24 hours. Fan capacity for the practice – which features a night of football, family activities and fireworks show – has been met.

It's the first time that all available passes to the M&T Bank Stadium practice have been claimed.

"We are thrilled with the response we received from our fans, who are clearly enthusiastic about the upcoming season," Ravens Senior Vice President of Marketing Brad Downs stated. "The excitement surrounding training camp is palpable, and we can't wait to host the Ravens Flock at M&T Bank Stadium as our team prepares for what will surely be another memorable year."

It took less than 10 minutes for all the passes to be scooped up for the 12 open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center. The Ravens' 2021 training camp, presented by Advance Business Systems, has the ability to safely host approximately 1,000 fans per day.

The online reservation was available on a first-come, first-served basis.