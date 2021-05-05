Ravens Announce Official Rookie Jersey Numbers

The Ravens have released the jersey numbers for their 2021 draft class.

Here's the list:

WR Rashod Bateman – No. 12

OLB Odafe Oweh – No. 99

OL Ben Cleveland – No. 66

DB Brandon Stephens – No. 21

WR Tylan Wallace – No. 16

DB Shaun Wade – No. 29

OLB Daelin Hayes – No. 59

TE Ben Mason – No. 38

Bateman and Wallace had already announced their jersey numbers on social media. Bateman wore No. 13 and then No. 0 (for zero tolerance for racism) at Minnesota. Wallace wore No. 2 at Oklahoma State.

Oweh wore No. 28 in college at Penn State, which is worn by Jordan Richards in Baltimore. Under the league's new jersey number rules, linebackers are permitted to wear 1-59 and 90-99.

His choice is interesting because it's the same number worn by Matthew Judon, who left in free agency this offseason. Oweh will be one of the primary players helping the Ravens overcome that loss.

Other Ravens who wore No. 99 are Michael McCrary, Paul Kruger, Timmy Jernigan and Chris Canty.

Cleveland wore No. 74 in college, which is currently taken by Tyre Phillips. Jersey No. 66 has been donned by Pro Bowl guard Ben Grubbs, Bennie Anderson , Ryan Jensen and others in Baltimore.

Stephens had No. 23 and No. 26 at SMU. Jersey No. 21 was previously worn by Lardarius Webb, Chris McAlister, Eric Metcalf, Earnest Byner, DeShon Elliott and John Williams.