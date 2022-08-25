Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Commanders

QB Tyler Huntley

Basics

Kickoff: 7 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

TV: WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore), WJLA Channel 7 (Washington), and more. Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM), TV broadcast is simulcast with radio for preseason games

History

The Ravens hold a 10-3 edge over Washington during the preseason, winning four straight and eight of the last nine. Baltimore defeated Washington, 37-3, at FedEx Field last year in the preseason finale. However, the game was tainted by the season-ending knee injury suffered by J.K. Dobbins. Tyler Huntley threw for four touchdowns, completing 24 of 33 passes for 285 yards, and he also ran for a touchdown. Lamar Jackson played one series and completed three of four passes for 29 yards.

Stakes

The Ravens will look to extend their 22-game preseason winning streak, the longest in NFL history. The streak began in 2016, and Baltimore can complete its sixth straight undefeated preseason. The 2020 preseason was cancelled due to COVID-19. For players on the roster bubble, it's their final chance to make a strong impression.

Key Storylines

Which running backs will move closer to securing a role for Week 1?

The status of J.K. Dobbins for Week 1 is still uncertain, putting the onus on other running backs to step up. Mike Davis started the first two preseason games, while sixth-round rookie Tyler Badie, Justice Hill and Nate McCrary are also battling for roles. The Ravens have to decide whether they will carry three or four running backs on their initial 53-man roster, and this game will help determine it.

Can a wide receiver snag a roster spot?

The Ravens are expected to start the season with at least four receivers on the 53-man roster – Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II and veteran Demarcus Robinson, who is expected to play against the Commanders after being signed this week. But will the Ravens keep a fifth receiver among Tylan Wallace, Makai Polk, Shemar Bridges and others competing to make the team? This game could be huge for them.

Will the Ravens escape the preseason without any more significant injuries?

Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee) is expected to miss 3-5 weeks after being injured Sunday night against the Cardinals. Most of the Ravens' starters have sat out the first two preseason games, and the coaching staff will think carefully Saturday about who plays, and for how long.

Players to Watch

G Tyre Phillips

The starter at left guard has not been named, and Phillips hopes to win the job over Ben Powers and Ben Cleveland. However, Phillips wants to avoid the mistakes he made against the Cardinals when he committed three penalties. The coaching staff wants someone to seize the job convincingly, and a strong showing by Phillips could be a step in that direction.

ILB Josh Ross

An undrafted rookie from Michigan, Ross is the NFL's top-graded rookie of the preseason, according to Pro Football Focus. He has flashed as both a tackler and pass defender, playing for new Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald, who also coached Ross at Michigan. The Ravens have a long history of finding undrafted gems, and another strong performance could secure Ross a roster spot. "He's one of the favorite players at Michigan that I've coached on a day-to-day basis," Macdonald said. "He deserves a lot of credit for the position he's put himself in."

DT Isaiah Mack

The injury to Jones could mean more reps for Mack, who's battling for a place in the defensive line rotation. Mack had three tackles and two quarterback hits against the Cardinals and brought pressure from inside. Baltimore likes having a deep defensive tackle rotation and Mack, who spent part of last season on the practice squad, wants to be part of it.

