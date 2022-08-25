Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Commanders

Key Storylines

Which running backs will move closer to securing a role for Week 1?

The status of J.K. Dobbins for Week 1 is still uncertain, putting the onus on other running backs to step up. Mike Davis started the first two preseason games, while sixth-round rookie Tyler Badie, Justice Hill and Nate McCrary are also battling for roles. The Ravens have to decide whether they will carry three or four running backs on their initial 53-man roster, and this game will help determine it.

Can a wide receiver snag a roster spot?

The Ravens are expected to start the season with at least four receivers on the 53-man roster – Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II and veteran Demarcus Robinson, who is expected to play against the Commanders after being signed this week. But will the Ravens keep a fifth receiver among Tylan Wallace, Makai Polk, Shemar Bridges and others competing to make the team? This game could be huge for them.

Will the Ravens escape the preseason without any more significant injuries?