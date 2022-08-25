How to Watch, Listen, Stream Ravens vs. Commanders

The Ravens will close out their 2022 preseason slate Saturday against the Washington Commanders.
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. from M&T Bank Stadium.
Here's how fans can watch, listen and stream the game:
Watch on TV
Local TV: WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore), WJLA Ch. 7 (Washington, DC) WGAL Ch. 8 (York/Lancaster/Harrisburg, Pa.), WWCW Ch. 21 (Roanoke, Va.), WUPV Ch. 65 (Richmond, Va.), WTVZ-TV Ch. 33 (Norfolk, Va.), WMDT Ch. 47 (Delmarva area)
National TV: NFL Network (New York & New England areas)
Watch on a Computer
Live video streams are available on the following platforms:
- Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android
- Ravens website (desktop computer web browser only)
NFL+
- Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!
- Get NFL+
Listen Live
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM)
- Radio streams available on Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android
- NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.