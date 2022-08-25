How to Watch, Listen, Stream Ravens vs. Commanders

The Ravens will close out their 2022 preseason slate Saturday against the Washington Commanders.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. from M&T Bank Stadium.

Here's how fans can watch, listen and stream the game:

Watch on TV

Local TV: WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore), WJLA Ch. 7 (Washington, DC) WGAL Ch. 8 (York/Lancaster/Harrisburg, Pa.), WWCW Ch. 21 (Roanoke, Va.), WUPV Ch. 65 (Richmond, Va.), WTVZ-TV Ch. 33 (Norfolk, Va.), WMDT Ch. 47 (Delmarva area)

National TV: NFL Network (New York & New England areas)

Watch on a Computer

Live video streams are available on the following platforms:

NFL+

  • Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!
  • Get NFL+

Listen Live

  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM)
  • Radio streams available on Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android
  • NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.

Related Content

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Commanders

Riding a 22-game preseason winning streak, the Ravens (2-0), close their preseason schedule with a home game against the Commanders (0-2).

news

The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts on Ravens Preseason Win in Arizona

Led by Isaiah Likely, Baltimore's rookie class put on a show on national TV. Tyler Huntley is showing he could start on many other teams. Travis Jones' injury was a bummer, but the defensive line has depth.

news

Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Cardinals, Preseason 2

Isaiah Likely and Tyler Huntley had big nights, but several Ravens defensive players made key plays as well.

news

Isaiah Likely Shows Out on National Television

With 100 yards receiving on eight catches, Isaiah Likely showed a national television audience what the Ravens have seen since the talented tight end was drafted.

news

Travis Jones Suffers Hyperextended Knee in Arizona

Rookie third-round draft pick Travis Jones will be out for the rest of the preseason, but not an extended period of time.

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Cardinals

After winning their preseason opener, the Ravens will look to extend their 21-game preseason winning streak Sunday night in a nationally televised game against the Arizona Cardinals.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Cardinals Preseason 2

The Ravens and Cardinals will face off at State Farm Stadium at 8 p.m. ET for a nationally-televised FOX preseason game.

news

Ravens See Benefits of Bonding in Arizona

During a four-day trip to Arizona, the Ravens are forging relationships that will be important once the regular season begins.

news

Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Titans, Preseason 1

Young wide receivers Shemar Bridges and Makai Polk stood out during Baltimore's 21st consecutive preseason victory.

news

The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts on Preseason 1 Win

The Ravens' altered training camp had positive early returns. Isaiah Likely is not deceiving us. Kyle Hamilton showed his traits. Shemar Bridges steps to the front in wide receiver competition.

news

Ravens' 20-Game Preseason Winning Streak Put to the Test

The Ravens haven't lost a preseason game since 2015 and will look to win their 21st straight preseason game Thursday night.

