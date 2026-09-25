Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Cowboys

Players to Watch

QB Lamar Jackson

The Cowboys have surrendered the most rushing yards to quarterbacks through the first two weeks, as both Jaxson Dart and Jayden Daniels hurt Dallas with their mobility. Jackson's an even better runner and had 87 yards rushing the last time he faced Dallas. If the field conditions allow it, Jackson could have his best running day of the season.

WR Rashod Bateman

Bateman stepped up bigtime in Week 2 (seven catches, 88 yards, one touchdown) with Zay Flowers (hamstring) out of the lineup. The Cowboys have already ruled out starting cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring), and Dallas' pass defense is ranked 29th in the NFL. That scenario could result in another strong game for Bateman if Flowers sits.

S Kyle Hamilton