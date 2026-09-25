Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Cowboys

Basics
Kickoff: Sunday, 4:25 p.m., Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
TV: WJZ Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (Washington), and more. CBS crew: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), J.J. Watt (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Radio: WBAL 1090 AM/101.5 FM, 98 Rock (97.9); Sirius XM radio, Channel 178 or 262; Ravens crew: Kyle Youmans (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
History
Baltimore holds a 6-1 edge in the all-time series.
The teams last met in 2024, when Derrick Henry rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns and led the Ravens to a 28-25 victory in Texas. It was a crucial win for the Ravens after an 0-2 start, and it began a five-game winning streak that sparked their run to an AFC North title.
Baltimore scored touchdowns on its first two possessions, as Henry and Lamar Jackson (12-of-15, 182 yards, one touchdown) dominated the first half. Henry's 26-yard touchdown run in the third quarter put the Ravens ahead, 28-6, before Dallas rallied with a 19-point fourth quarter. After the Cowboys their deficit to three points, Zay Flowers recovered an onside kick with under three minutes to play.
Key Storylines
How will Baltimore respond to a disappointing defeat?
Losing to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 stung the Ravens, who led most of the game but were outscored, 15-0, in the fourth quarter. It was their first defeat under Head Coach Jesse Minter, and the way the game unfolded raised familiar questions about the Ravens' failure to close out a winnable game. Beating the Cowboys would be a positive response, while falling to 1-2 would raise more early-season concerns.
Will the Ravens' defense get a lift from returning players?
Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) and inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan (knee) were full participants at practice this week. Madubuike is a two-time Pro Bowler who strengthens Baltimore's run defense and pass rush. Buchanan made 13 starts as a rookie in 2025 and finished third on the team in tackles. If they play, the physical and emotional lift from getting two major pieces of their defensive puzzle back would help the Ravens' defense ascend to another level.
How well will the Ravens handle the long trip?
After a 10-hour flight to Brazil that departed Thursday night, the Ravens must get themselves ready to play while adjusting to unfamiliar surroundings. Professional soccer players voiced complaints last week about the condition of the grass field at Maracanã Stadium. However, Minter said the Ravens have not preoccupied themselves worrying about the playing surface and will maintain their focus on the game.
"It is really a business trip," Minter said. ""We are going over there for one reason, and that is to play the game and give ourselves the best chance to win."
Players to Watch
QB Lamar Jackson
The Cowboys have surrendered the most rushing yards to quarterbacks through the first two weeks, as both Jaxson Dart and Jayden Daniels hurt Dallas with their mobility. Jackson's an even better runner and had 87 yards rushing the last time he faced Dallas. If the field conditions allow it, Jackson could have his best running day of the season.
WR Rashod Bateman
Bateman stepped up bigtime in Week 2 (seven catches, 88 yards, one touchdown) with Zay Flowers (hamstring) out of the lineup. The Cowboys have already ruled out starting cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring), and Dallas' pass defense is ranked 29th in the NFL. That scenario could result in another strong game for Bateman if Flowers sits.
S Kyle Hamilton
With Malaki Starks (hamstring) limited in practice this week, Hamilton could play more of a traditional safety role. Dallas receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are a top playmaking tandem, and quarterback Dak Prescott saw the success New Orleans had throwing the ball. Dallas' passing game will be a challenge for Baltimore's entire pass defense, including corners Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey. But the Ravens may ask the versatile Hamilton to play a larger role on the back end.