How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Dolphins

M&T Bank Stadium will be rocking Sunday when the Ravens (1-0) play their 2022 home opener against the Dolphins (1-0).
The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.
Here's how fans can watch, listen to and live stream the game:
Watch on TV
- Local TV: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Ch. 9 (Washington, DC)
- Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)
- Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Dolphins in blue.
- Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
Watch on Mobile
- Watch live local & primetime games on your phone or tablet with NFL+. Start your 7-day free trial today!
- Ravens Pregame Live: Shelby Granath, Garrett Downing, Rod Woodson (special guest). Starts at 12:00 p.m. on YouTube, Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app and Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
Listen Live
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app
- NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.