How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Dolphins

Sep 15, 2022 at 10:44 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

How-to-Graphic-vs-dolphins

M&T Bank Stadium will be rocking Sunday when the Ravens (1-0) play their 2022 home opener against the Dolphins (1-0).

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

Here's how fans can watch, listen to and live stream the game:

Watch on TV

  • Local TV: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Ch. 9 (Washington, DC)
  • Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)
  • Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Dolphins in blue.
  • Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
map-week2

Watch on Mobile

Listen Live

  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Live radio stream: BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM), BaltimoreRavens.com and the Ravens Mobile app
  • NFL+ – Listen to the live home or away radio broadcast for every NFL game on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial.

