Game Recap: Ravens Roll Over Commanders to Finish Preseason Undefeated

The Ravens completed an undefeated preseason with a 41-3 trouncing of the Washington Commanders in a game Baltimore controlled from start to finish.
Once again, the Ravens' defense resembled a stone wall, and Baltimore's offense often made the most of short fields while also putting together multiple long touchdown drives.
Turning Point
The defensive domination started early. On the Commanders' first offensive play of the game, outside linebacker Ethan Burke punched the ball out of Commanders running back Kaytron Allen's grasp, and the loose pigskin was recovered by defensive lineman C.J. Okoye. Baltimore's offense capitalized on the short field with a touchdown that put the Ravens ahead 14-0 late in the first quarter.
Top Play
Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester made a nifty one-handed catch for a touchdown on a bullet from quarterback Joe Fagnano. After not recording a reception in either last year's preseason or regular season, Wester finished this year's preseason with two receiving touchdowns.
Stats to Know
- Punter Ryan Eckley didn't punt until there were 86 seconds left in the second quarter. He didn't punt again until the 9:59 mark in the fourth quarter.
- In the first half, the Ravens picked up 17 first downs, while the Commanders had just one. The Ravens also outgained the Commanders 206-45. Overall, Baltimore outgained the Washington 456-177.
- None of the Ravens' three quarterbacks (Fagnano, Tyler Huntley, and Austin Reed) were sacked.
- The Commanders went just 1-of-12 on third down. In three preseason games, the Ravens' defense faced 35 third downs and only gave up six first downs.
- The Ravens finished the preseason undefeated for the eighth time in the past 10 seasons. This time, they outscored their opponents 78-13. Their plus-65 point differential is the second highest in the NFL since the league moved to a three-game preseason in 2021.
- Baltimore's 13 points allowed in the preseason are the fewest in the NFL since 2021.
Starters on Offense
- Quarterback: Tyler Huntley
- Running back: Rasheen Ali
- Wide receivers: Devontez Walker and LaJohntay Wester
- Tight end: Josh Cuevas and Matt Hibner
- Left tackle: Carson Vinson
- Left guard: Andrew Vorhees
- Center: Jovaughn Gwyn
- Right guard: Emery Jones Jr.
- Right tackle: Gerad Lichtenhan
Starters on Defense
- Defensive linemen: C.J. Okoye and Aeneas Peebles
- Outside linebackers: Ethan Burke and Adisa Isaac
- Inside linebackers: Dominic DeLuca and Jay Higgins IV
- Cornerbacks: Chandler Rivers, Keyon Martin, and T.J. Tampa
- Safeties: Keondre Jackson and K'Von Wallace
Up Next
The Ravens will open the regular season at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m.