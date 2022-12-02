Ravens Have Flipped the Script on Sacks

Impressively, the Ravens have put up their sack numbers largely without Tyus Bowser, who missed the first eight games of the season. They've done it despite Odafe Oweh having just one sack.

Four different Ravens have at least 3 ½ sacks – Houston (9.0), Calais Campbell (5.5), Patrick Queen (4.0) and Justin Madubuike (3.5). They're getting more pass rush from their defensive line, they've added a veteran pass rusher in Jason Pierre-Paul (two sacks) who has strengthened the edge rotation, and Houston is having one of his best seasons at age 33.

Baltimore is rushing the quarterback differently under new Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald, who isn't bringing the house nearly as often as his predecessor Wink Martindale. Now with the Giants, Martindale is still blitzing like no other coordinator, and has them leading the NFL in blitz percentage (42.3%) heading into Week 13.

Meanwhile, the Ravens are ranked just 22nd in blitz percentage (21.6), but already have more sacks than last season (34). Campbell almost had a game-winning sack in Week 12, forcing Lawrence to fumble on the first play of Jacksonville's final drive. However, the Jaguars recovered the loose football and proceeded to march down the field for the game-winning score.

After watching that disappointing outcome, Macdonald still views the pass rush and the overall defense as a work in progress.

"Sacks, it's a great stat. It's great to get sacks; obviously you want to affect the quarterback, but I think it's misleading at times as well," Macdonald said. "When we're rushing the passer the best, are the sack numbers going to be there? I don't know; I can't tell you that.