Ravens Offensive Line Rebuild Is Coming

The Ravens aren't running from that. They're embracing it as an opportunity to get stronger. Last year it was a wide receiver room makeover. This year, it's the offensive line.

"We have to have a big, strong, imposing offensive line. So, we'll continue to build that out," DeCosta said. "Obviously, this year, we're going to have, probably, some change on the offensive line in different ways. It remains to be seen exactly what that looks like, [but] we will have a plan."

The Ravens led the league in rushing again, but Lamar Jackson was under pressure too much and the ground game outside of Jackson's legs wasn't as reliable as Baltimore would like. Jackson's unreal abilities to make plays despite pressure – whether from one leg, ducking defenders, etc. – created some of the offense's biggest plays."