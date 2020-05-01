Ravens Officially Sign Son of Former Pro Wrestler

Bronson Rechsteiner saw his father and uncle make their mark in professional wrestling. Now Rechsteiner hopes to make his name in the NFL.
An undrafted fullback from Kennesaw State, Rechsteiner was one of two undrafted free agents who were officially signed by the Ravens on Friday. Cornerback Jeff Hector of Redlands University has also been signed.
Rechsteiner is the son of Rick Steiner, known as the "Dog Faced Gremlin" in his wrestling days, who joined his brother Scott to star as the Steiner Brothers tag team in the WCW and WWF. While Rechsteiner's focus is on reaching the NFL, he sometimes trains with legendary pro wrestlers including Diamond Dallas Page and Jake "The Snake" Roberts.
Rechsteiner had an excellent senior year at fullback for Kennesaw State, averaging 8.1 yards per carry while rushing for 909 yards. It will be difficult for Rechsteiner to make the Ravens roster with Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard. However, at least one undrafted rookie has made Baltimore's Week 1 roster for 16 straight years.
Hector was a first-team Division III All-American who had eight interceptions as a senior, returning three of those picks for touchdowns. The 6-foot-0, 180-pound Hector was not invited to the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and he will try to become the first player from Redlands to make an NFL roster since wide receiver Brian DeRoo, who played three seasons for the Baltimore Colts (1979-81).
The Ravens did not draft a cornerback this year, but they are extremely deep at the position led by Pro Bowlers Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, nickel corner Tavon Young and veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith. Anthony Averett and Iman Marshall are the young backups.
On Thursday, the Ravens announced they had signed three other undrafted rookies – Missouri offensive lineman Trystan Colon-Castillo, Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley and Alabama-Birmingham kicker Nick Vogel.