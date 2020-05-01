Ravens Officially Sign Son of Former Pro Wrestler

Hector was a first-team Division III All-American who had eight interceptions as a senior, returning three of those picks for touchdowns. The 6-foot-0, 180-pound Hector was not invited to the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and he will try to become the first player from Redlands to make an NFL roster since wide receiver Brian DeRoo, who played three seasons for the Baltimore Colts (1979-81).