Adam Randall Is Going to Be a 'Sponge' Learning From Derrick Henry

There's no doubt that Randall has support from those in the building. Owner Steve Bisciotti was the person who picked and called Randall, which the rookie called "pretty incredible" and "definitely a shock." But Bisciotti wasn't on an island with the pick.

"Steve did a great job, but he's a guy that was kind of right there on the board at that time when we picked him. He's a really good player. I'm excited to see what he brings to the table. He has extreme versatility, I would say, on the offensive side and in special teams. And so, you love having guys like that, and kind of see if they can find themselves a niche in this league."