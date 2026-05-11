Ravens Sign Veteran Defensive Back

The Ravens have signed veteran safety K'Von Wallace, adding more depth to their defensive backfield.

Wallace is a six-year NFL veteran who was with the Houston Texans in 2025, appearing in three games with nine tackles.

A former fourth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles, Wallace has appeared in 74 career games with 20 starts, 177 tackles, and one interception.

The Clemson product spent his first three NFL seasons in Philadelphia and has also been with the Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, and Seattle Seahawks. In addition to playing safety, Wallace has been a frequent contributor on special teams. With the Texans, Wallace saw 108 snaps on defense and 38 on special teams.