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Zion Young Signs to Complete Contracts for 2026 Draft Class

May 20, 2026 at 11:33 AM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

OLB Zion Young
Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Zion Young

The Ravens' entire 2026 draft class has been signed.

Second-round outside linebacker Zion Young signed his rookie deal on Tuesday, joining the 10 other draft picks who had previously reached agreements.

Young had 42 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles for Missouri last season.

The Ravens had a first-round grade on him entering the draft. General Manager Eric DeCosta said Young was ranked No. 20 on their big board and No. 2 entering the second day of the draft on the latest episode of “Ravens Wired.” The Ravens selected Young with the 45th overall pick.

"Never really thought he'd have been there," DeCosta said. "Easy card for us to turn in."

Young played his first two college seasons at Michigan State, but his career blossomed after he transferred to Missouri. He's been durable throughout his career, playing 13 games in each of the last two seasons, and he was also voted a team captain last year at Missouri.

Young is just 22 years old and is considered a player with a high ceiling. The Atlanta native was teammates with Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins at Westlake High School and they have been reunited on Baltimore's defense.

Head Coach Jesse Minter sees Young's potential to be an immediate contributor in the linebacker rotation as a physical presence on the edge.

"I think he's just scratching the surface of what he can be as a player," Minter said. "I think there's a ton of upside there.

"I love his play style. He plays extremely hard and plays extremely physical. He's very powerful in the run game, meaning, when he strikes blocks, they go the other way. When people pull on him and he strikes, it's a train wreck."

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