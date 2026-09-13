Game Recap: Ravens Blow Out Colts in Season Opener

The Ravens couldn't have started the Jesse Minter era much better than they did Sunday, dominating the Indianapolis Colts in a 41-23 victory.
All three facets of the game had highlights. Lamar Jackson (324 passing yards) and Derrick Henry (144 rushing yards, three touchdowns) were spectacular in Declan Doyle's new offense, while Zay Flowers (150 receiving yards) torched the Colts' defense before exiting the game with a hamstring injury. The Ravens' defense forced two takeaways, and kicker Tyler Loop made both field-goal attempts, including a career-long 57-yarder.
After allowing a touchdown on its first drive, the Ravens defense settled in and snuffed out the Colts offense for much of the game.
Turning Point
With a couple of stellar blocks from wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Chris Moore, Henry rumbled up the left side of the field for a 32-yard touchdown. The score put Baltimore ahead 28-6 in the second quarter, and the Colts never got within 14 points of the Ravens after the run.
Top Play
The Ravens broke the game open with a 54-yard touchdown from Jackson to Flowers in the first half. Jackson threw sidearm around a defender over the middle and Flowers did the rest, racing through the Colts secondary to take a 21-6 lead.
Stats to Know
- The Ravens crossed 500 yards of offense in a game for the first time since Oct. 21, 2024. They had 506 on Sunday afternoon against the Colts.
- Henry surpassed Marcus Allen for the third-most rushing touchdowns in NFL history. Henry now has 125.
- Flowers set a career high in single-game receiving yards with 150.
- After the Colts opened the game with a nine-play, 65-yard touchdown drive, their ensuing four drives combined to gain just 23 yards. When the Colts regained possession following a fumble by Jackson, the Ravens were already ahead 28-6.
- The Ravens had nine quarterback hits, four passes defensed, and two takeaways. The Colts had four quarterback hits, zero passes defensed, and one takeaway.
- With Flowers and wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane being knocked out of the game due to injuries, Chris Moore stepped up in their absences, hauling in a 53-yard catch while also returning the game's opening kickoff 42 yards. Moore was elevated from the practice squad prior to Sunday's contest.
- The Ravens committed 10 penalties for 86 yards. One of them, a hold on center Jovaughn Gwyn, nullified a Jackson passing touchdown to Lane, which would've been the rookie's first in the NFL.
Up Next
The Ravens will play their first home game of the regular season next week against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. The Saints fell to the Detroit Lions in overtime, 31-30, in their season opener.