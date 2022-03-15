Ravens Round-Up From Day 2 of NFL Free Agency

Browns Acquiring Outside Linebacker Chase Winovich in Trade With Patriots

Cleveland made a move to fortify its pass rush Tuesday by agreeing to acquire outside linebacker Chase Winovich in a trade with the Patriots in exchange for linebacker Mack Wilson.

Winovich had 5 ½ sacks for New England in 2020, but his playing time decreased last season and he was a healthy scratch in the Patriots' playoff loss to the Bills. In 2021, Winovich had 11 tackles and did not record a sack.

Wilson will add defensive depth to the Patriots, who have three linebackers who are free agents – Dont'a Hightower, Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jamie Collins.

Steelers Reach Agreement With Guard James Daniels, Re-Sign Montravius Adams

Pittsburgh continued to revamp its offensive line by agreeing to terms with guard James Daniels, who started 48 games for the Chicago Bears over the past four seasons.

The 25-year-old Daniels was the 39th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He started his NFL career as a left guard but moved to right guard last season and can also play center.