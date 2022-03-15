Ravens Round-Up From Day 2 of NFL Free Agency

Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter plays against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. Tretter has been re-elected for a second term as president of the NFL Players Association. The union announced Tretter's unanimous re-election on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Free agency continued Tuesday and the Ravens made a splash with their reported acquisition of safety Marcus Williams.

Here's other news from around the league, including several moves by other teams in the AFC North:

Tuesday, March 15

Browns Release Starting Center JC Tretter

The Browns lost another locker room leader Tuesday when starting center JC Tretter was released, one day after veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry was also let go.

Tretter only missed one game in five years with Cleveland, playing 100 percent of the offensive snaps in every game he played.

Releasing Tretter, who is president of the NFL players' union, will reportedly result in over $8.235 million in cap savings for Cleveland. He becomes one of the top centers on the free agent market along with Bradley Bozeman, last year's starting center with the Ravens, who remained unsigned as of Tuesday afternoon.

Cleveland Among Teams Interested in Deshaun Watson

According to multiple reports, the Browns were scheduled to meet Tuesday in Houston with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson who is on the trading block.

Watson met Monday with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, and is scheduled to meet with the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract but could make a decision on where he wants to play as early as Wednesday, according to Rapoport. If the Browns were to acquire Watson, it would bring another elite quarterback to the AFC North and questions about the future of Baker Mayfield in Cleveland.

Browns Acquiring Outside Linebacker Chase Winovich in Trade With Patriots

Cleveland made a move to fortify its pass rush Tuesday by agreeing to acquire outside linebacker Chase Winovich in a trade with the Patriots in exchange for linebacker Mack Wilson.

Winovich had 5 ½ sacks for New England in 2020, but his playing time decreased last season and he was a healthy scratch in the Patriots' playoff loss to the Bills. In 2021, Winovich had 11 tackles and did not record a sack.

Wilson will add defensive depth to the Patriots, who have three linebackers who are free agents – Dont'a Hightower, Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jamie Collins.

Steelers Reach Agreement With Guard James Daniels, Re-Sign Montravius Adams

Pittsburgh continued to revamp its offensive line by agreeing to terms with guard James Daniels, who started 48 games for the Chicago Bears over the past four seasons.

The 25-year-old Daniels was the 39th overall pick in the 2018 draft. He started his NFL career as a left guard but moved to right guard last season and can also play center.

Defensive lineman Montravius Adams also agreed to re-sign with Pittsburgh. He had 15 tackles last year in 10 games, including five starts.

Randy Gregory Reaches Agreement With Broncos, Spurns Cowboys

After the Cowboys announced they had reached agreement with outside linebacker Randy Gregory, he changed his mind and agreed to a new deal with the Denver Broncos, according to multiple reports.

Gregory, who has 16.5 sacks in 50 career games, will join Bradley Chubb to give Denver a formidable pass-rushing duo. The Broncos are making major waves this offseason, beginning with their acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

