Ravens Sign Two Veteran Linebackers to Practice Squad

The Ravens have signed veteran linebackers Devon Kennard and Julian Stanford to the practice squad.

Baltimore released linebackers Brandon Copeland and Jeremiah Attaochu to make room on the roster. The Ravens also waived undrafted rookie Slade Bolden, who was on injured reserve.

Kennard is a nine-year NFL veteran who was released by the Cardinals last week. He was active in each of Arizona's first five games this season, playing 30 percent of the defensive snaps with three tackles and one quarterback hit.

Playing both outside and inside linebacker, the 31-year-old Kennard has recorded 243 tackles, 26.5 sacks and 63 quarterback hits during his career with the Giants, Lions and Cardinals.

Stanford was released last week by the Carolina Panthers after spending the past two seasons with them. He previously played with the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Stanford, 32, is in his 11th season in the NFL and has 117 career tackles in 121 career games. He has played a lot on special teams.