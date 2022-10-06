Presented by

SociaLight: Brandon Copeland Raises $20K for Charity By Shaving Fan's Head

Oct 06, 2022
What started as a funny tweet from a fan turned into a $20,000 charitable donation by Ravens linebacker Brandon Copeland.

The Ravens signed Copeland to their practice squad on Sept. 21, then elevated him just several days later to play in the Week 3 game at New England.

Local fan Blake Ramey poked a little fun, not expecting much from Copeland in his first game back with his hometown team. Ramey tweeted that if Copeland got a sack, he would shave his head bald like The Athletic's Ravens reporter, Jeff Zrebiec.

As luck would have it, Copeland took down Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the fourth quarter.

Copeland had taken note of the exchange and decided to turn it into an opportunity to do some good.

His call on social media garnered a lot of buzz and teammate Calais Campbell decided to match Copeland's donation. Together, that brought the grand total to $20,000 to benefit the Copeland foundation's Thanksgiving initiative called "Be A Blessing."

True to his word, Copeland accompanied the fan to the DapperNapps Cuts & Coils barber shop in Owings Mills and Zrebiec accompanied them.

