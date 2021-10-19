Ravens Sign Former First-Round Guard to Practice Squad

Oct 19, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Ryan Mink

G James Carpenter

The Ravens continue to bolster their offensive line depth, as they have signed veteran guard James Carpenter to their practice squad.

Baltimore also signed veteran inside linebacker Joe Thomas to its practice squad and released outside linebacker Chris Smith.

Carpenter, 32, was a 2011 first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks and played for the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons since. He was a starter in two Super Bowls with the Seahawks.

Carpenter has started every game he's played in throughout his 10-year career, including 13 games last season with the Falcons. The 6-foot-5, 321-pound lineman has been a left guard for the past nine years after starting his career at right tackle. He was a tackle at Alabama.

Carpenter was cut by the Falcons two years into a four-year, reported $21 million contract as part of a cost-savings move.

The Ravens are dealing with injuries on the offensive line, and specifically at left guard, with Ben Cleveland (knee) on short-term injured reserve and required to sit out at least two more games.

The Ravens' Week 1 starting left guard, Tyre Phillips, is back from his knee injury but only played four snaps against the Chargers on Sunday. Ben Powers handled the duties and played well. Bradley Bozeman was shaken up in Sunday's win over the Chargers and left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been moved to season-ending injured reserve.

This is the Ravens' second move of the week to add offensive line depth. They also claimed offensive tackle Brandon Knight off waivers Monday.

Thomas is in his eighth NFL season and was previously with the Houston Texans this season. He played in five games and made two starts. He has 12 tackles, including nine solo. Thomas previously played for the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers after being undrafted out of South Carolina State in 2014.

The Ravens was looking for more linebacker depth after Josh Bynes was promoted to the 53-man roster last week and started Sunday's win against the Chargers.

Related Content

news

Le'Veon Bell Promoted to 53-Man Roster

Baltimore Ravens running back Le'Veon Bell has been promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster as he continues his role in the running back rotation. 
news

Josh Bynes Is Coming to the Rescue Again

In his third stint with the Ravens, Josh Bynes has again made an immediate impact on their defense. 
news

Ronnie Stanley Is Having Season-Ending Ankle Surgery

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been put on injured reserve, meaning the Ravens will move forward with their current tackles.
news

Eisenberg: Anything Is Possible for the 2021 Ravens

Even though we're barely one-third through the longest regular season in NFL history, I feel confident placing the Ravens in the top rank of Super Bowl contenders.
news

Late For Work 10/19: John Harbaugh-Led Ravens Sit Atop the AFC

Head Coach John Harbaugh is in the Coach of the Year conversation again. Lamar Jackson has yet to sign a contract extension and his season has likely inflated his price tag. Are the Ravens 'lucky?'
news

Ravens Awarded Offensive Tackle Brandon Knight Off Waivers

Offensive tackle Brandon Knight will join the 53-man roster after being waived by the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.
news

News & Notes: Ravens 'Nearing Resolution' With Ronnie Stanley

John Harbaugh couldn't be any more pleased with Patrick Mekari. The Ravens didn't intend to give Rashod Bateman so many snaps. No update on Latavius Murray. Ravens cornerbacks put 'gloves' on the Chargers' wideouts.
news

Lamar Jackson's Critics Are 'Whistling in the Graveyard'

It's clear that nobody has 'figured out' Lamar Jackson, and 'there is no answer,' Head Coach John Harbaugh said.
news

Ravens Pay Tribute to Mervo's Elijah Gorham

The Ravens paid tribute Sunday to Elijah Gorham, a beloved 17-year-old Mervo High School student who passed away after injuries suffered during a football game.
news

Around the AFC North: Baker Mayfield Plans to Play Through Injury; Kareem Hunt Carted Off

T.J. Watt keeps coming up big as Steelers claw back to .500. The Bengals (4-2) have won back-to-back road games for the first time since 2015 and visit Baltimore in Week 7.
news

What the Chargers Said After Ravens' Blowout

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said his team simply 'lost to a really good team.' QB Justin Herbert said the Ravens showed some new wrinkles.
