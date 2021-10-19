Ravens Sign Former First-Round Guard to Practice Squad

The Ravens continue to bolster their offensive line depth, as they have signed veteran guard James Carpenter to their practice squad.

Baltimore also signed veteran inside linebacker Joe Thomas to its practice squad and released outside linebacker Chris Smith.

Carpenter, 32, was a 2011 first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks and played for the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons since. He was a starter in two Super Bowls with the Seahawks.

Carpenter has started every game he's played in throughout his 10-year career, including 13 games last season with the Falcons. The 6-foot-5, 321-pound lineman has been a left guard for the past nine years after starting his career at right tackle. He was a tackle at Alabama.

Carpenter was cut by the Falcons two years into a four-year, reported $21 million contract as part of a cost-savings move.

The Ravens are dealing with injuries on the offensive line, and specifically at left guard, with Ben Cleveland (knee) on short-term injured reserve and required to sit out at least two more games.

The Ravens' Week 1 starting left guard, Tyre Phillips, is back from his knee injury but only played four snaps against the Chargers on Sunday. Ben Powers handled the duties and played well. Bradley Bozeman was shaken up in Sunday's win over the Chargers and left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been moved to season-ending injured reserve.

This is the Ravens' second move of the week to add offensive line depth. They also claimed offensive tackle Brandon Knight off waivers Monday.

Thomas is in his eighth NFL season and was previously with the Houston Texans this season. He played in five games and made two starts. He has 12 tackles, including nine solo. Thomas previously played for the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers after being undrafted out of South Carolina State in 2014.