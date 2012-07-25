Ravens Sign Guard Cord Howard

Jul 25, 2012 at 11:25 AM
C71C87D5177442CC9E889A868393ADED.jpg


It's not Eric Steinbach, who received a lot of attention for his workout in Owings Mills Tuesday, but the Ravens have signed an offensive guard.

Baltimore inked Cord Howard, who spent 2010 with the Buffalo Bills.

Howard, 25, played in 10 games, including four starts at right tackle. He allowed two sacks and had two false start penalties.

The 6-foot-4, 314-pounder saw his season end early due to a shoulder surgery that sent him to injured reserve. Howard didn't play in the league last year.

Steinbach left Baltimore without a deal done and is said to have multiple suitors. Head Coach John Harbaugh said he doesn't know where the team stands with Steinbach.

Howard, a former undrafted rookie free agent from Georgia Tech, will add to the battle on the offensive line in training camp. He joins veteran free-agent addition Bobbie Williams, second-year player Jah Reid and rookie second-round pick Kelechi Osemele.

