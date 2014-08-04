Ravens To Practice At Navy Tonight





Fans wanting to see the Ravens in action before the season have one more chance to do so.

The team will hold a free, open practice Monday night in Annapolis at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The practice starts at 7 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m.

"We have great fans there," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "I think it's good for our guys to get away, and what better place than the Naval Academy? It's a monument. It says a lot about who we are as a nation, right? It's kind of cool to go there for that reason, too."

Monday night will mark the second open session of training camp, as the Ravens also practiced at M&T Bank Stadium last week. The team had initially planned to hold a joint open practice with the 49ers Friday afternoon, but that practice was cancelled due to practice limitations in the NFL's collective bargaining agreement.

"It would've been neat for the fans. And that's what's disappointing; we won't be able to do it for the fans," Harbaugh said. "But, we still have the Navy practice."

This is the third straight season that the Ravens have hosted a practice at the Naval Academy. Since the team started holding training camp in Owings Mills at the Under Armour Performance Center, the organization has made it a priority to hold open practices around Maryland to connect with the fans.

Having practice in Annapolis is particularly important to Owner Steve Bisciotti, who grew up in nearby Severna Park, Md.