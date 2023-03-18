50 Words Or Less: What's Next in Ravens Wide Receiver Search?

As free agency approaches its second week, the Ravens have not yet added a new name.
Here are my thoughts, all in 50 words or less:
I wrote last week that I thought the Ravens would have an "aggressive approach" in their search for a wide receiver. Just because a bunch of the big names are gone doesn't mean Baltimore still can't make a significant addition at the position.
The Ravens are rumored to be one of three teams in the Odell Beckham sweepstakes, along with the Chiefs and Cowboys. Beckham last had a 1,000-yard season in Cleveland while playing in Todd Monken's system. In Baltimore's new offense, Beckham could return to elite status.
If Beckham doesn't land in Baltimore, the Ravens will pivot to other options that they're probably already exploring. Asked earlier this offseason about adding a top-flight wideout, Eric DeCosta said it's tough with a big-ticket QB contract, but "we'll have to get creative, and there are things we can do."
The Broncos are reportedly exploring trade options for their wide receivers, including Jerry Jeudy. They reportedly want at least a first-round pick in return. Would it be better for Baltimore to get a proven playmaker but only two years before free agency? Or draft a wideout at No. 22?
These are the unrestricted free agent wide receivers still on the market.
Baltimore's biggest "additions" so far in free agency is minimizing the subtractions. Losing Calais Campbell stinks, but there's hope for a return. Maintaining Kevin Zeitler, Gus Edwards and Michael Pierce are key moves and the Ravens had to use a different method to do so with reported void years.
Justice Hill returned from last season's Achilles injury stronger and faster than should have probably been expected to still have a career-best year. He'll be even stronger next year and Monken's offense, which will lean more on "space" players with lateral/horizonal speed could unlock Hill's potential.
With J.K. Dobbins, Edwards and Hill back and all entering the offseason healthy, the Ravens can finally have the lethal trio they envisioned entering the 2021 season. It's diversified, talented and driven. The Ravens will evolve their running scheme and the talent (when paired with the O-line) is top notch.
The Ravens' reportedly had a visit with free agent cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who would be an intriguing option as a young, scrappy player out of Temple. He always reminded me of former Temple Owl/Raven Tavon Young and can play outside or in the slot. Can never have too many corners.
It's never fun losing free agents such as Ben Powers and Josh Oliver, who were richly rewarded for breakout 2022 seasons. But Baltimore is already in good position to replace them. Patrick Mekari/Ben Cleveland/John Simpson should make for a good competition. Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar are primed for breakouts.
Geno Stone and Nick Moore are under-the-radar key retentions. Both apparently had other offers on the table. Stone could play a key defensive role to keep Baltimore's three safety looks going and is the best backup free safety. Starting over at long snapper would have been a major bummer.