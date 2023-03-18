50 Words Or Less: What's Next in Ravens Wide Receiver Search?

6 / 6

Odell Beckham Jr., (formerly Los Angeles Rams)

Beckham sat out the entire 2022 season as he rehabbed his knee injury suffered in the previous year's Super Bowl. Beckham was once regarded as one of the premier receivers in the NFL. He last had a 1,000-yard season in 2019 in Cleveland, in which he played for current Ravens Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken. His two seasons since were not as productive, but he showed he can still be a dangerous threat during the Rams' Super Bowl run in 2021. Beckham is healthy again and recently held a tryout for teams, which was reportedly attended by the Ravens.