50 Words Or Less: What's Next in Ravens Wide Receiver Search?

Mar 18, 2023 at 09:00 AM
As free agency approaches its second week, the Ravens have not yet added a new name.

Here are my thoughts, all in 50 words or less:

I wrote last week that I thought the Ravens would have an "aggressive approach" in their search for a wide receiver. Just because a bunch of the big names are gone doesn't mean Baltimore still can't make a significant addition at the position.

The Ravens are rumored to be one of three teams in the Odell Beckham sweepstakes, along with the Chiefs and Cowboys. Beckham last had a 1,000-yard season in Cleveland while playing in Todd Monken's system. In Baltimore's new offense, Beckham could return to elite status.

If Beckham doesn't land in Baltimore, the Ravens will pivot to other options that they're probably already exploring. Asked earlier this offseason about adding a top-flight wideout, Eric DeCosta said it's tough with a big-ticket QB contract, but "we'll have to get creative, and there are things we can do."

The Broncos are reportedly exploring trade options for their wide receivers, including Jerry Jeudy. They reportedly want at least a first-round pick in return. Would it be better for Baltimore to get a proven playmaker but only two years before free agency? Or draft a wideout at No. 22?

6 Free Agent Wide Receivers Ravens Could Pursue

These are the unrestricted free agent wide receivers still on the market.

D.J. Chark, Detroit Lions Chark was Detroit's primary deep threat in 2022, but he also missed six games due to injury and finished with 30 catches for 502 yards and three touchdowns. However, Chark averaged 22.0 yards per catch in 2021 and will draw interest from teams looking to add a free agent who can stretch the field. Spotrac projected market value: $9.5 million/year
D.J. Chark, Detroit Lions

Chark was Detroit's primary deep threat in 2022, but he also missed six games due to injury and finished with 30 catches for 502 yards and three touchdowns. However, Chark averaged 22.0 yards per catch in 2021 and will draw interest from teams looking to add a free agent who can stretch the field.
Spotrac projected market value: $9.5 million/year

Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs Hardman had difficulty staying healthy this year, playing just eight regular season games due to a pelvis injury. But he's one of the league's fastest players and he's only 24 years old. The team that snags Hardman will be getting an explosive wideout whose best seasons may lie ahead. Spotrac projected market value: $11 million/year
Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs

Hardman had difficulty staying healthy this year, playing just eight regular season games due to a pelvis injury. But he's one of the league's fastest players and he's only 24 years old. The team that snags Hardman will be getting an explosive wideout whose best seasons may lie ahead.
Spotrac projected market value: $11 million/year

Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars A 10-year veteran, Jones has 7,386 receiving yards and is the type of experienced wideout that has attracted Baltimore in the past. The pending free agent caught 46 passes for 529 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season, then added a touchdown during a playoff win over the Chargers. Spotrac projected market value: $3.4 million/year
Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars

A 10-year veteran, Jones has 7,386 receiving yards and is the type of experienced wideout that has attracted Baltimore in the past. The pending free agent caught 46 passes for 529 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season, then added a touchdown during a playoff win over the Chargers.
Spotrac projected market value: $3.4 million/year

Mack Hollins, Las Vegas Raiders Star receiver Davante Adams was the dominant target for Las Vegas, but Hollins (57 catches, 690 yards, four touchdowns) had a career season working primarily against single coverage. The 29-year-old Hollins has been extremely durable, playing every game the past three seasons. Spotrac projected market value: $2.4 million/year
Mack Hollins, Las Vegas Raiders

Star receiver Davante Adams was the dominant target for Las Vegas, but Hollins (57 catches, 690 yards, four touchdowns) had a career season working primarily against single coverage. The 29-year-old Hollins has been extremely durable, playing every game the past three seasons.
Spotrac projected market value: $2.4 million/year

Adam Thielen, (formerly) Minnesota Vikings The Vikings released Thielen Saturday, parting ways with a highly respected veteran who came up through their franchise. Thielen hasn't had a 1,000-yard season since 2018, but he still was productive. He posted 925 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2020, 726 yards and 10 scores in 2021 and 716 yards and six touchdowns in 2022. He's been one of the most reliable possession receivers in the game, but will enter his 10th season at 33 years old.
Adam Thielen, (formerly) Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings released Thielen Saturday, parting ways with a highly respected veteran who came up through their franchise. Thielen hasn't had a 1,000-yard season since 2018, but he still was productive. He posted 925 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2020, 726 yards and 10 scores in 2021 and 716 yards and six touchdowns in 2022. He's been one of the most reliable possession receivers in the game, but will enter his 10th season at 33 years old.

Odell Beckham Jr., (formerly Los Angeles Rams) Beckham sat out the entire 2022 season as he rehabbed his knee injury suffered in the previous year's Super Bowl. Beckham was once regarded as one of the premier receivers in the NFL. He last had a 1,000-yard season in 2019 in Cleveland, in which he played for current Ravens Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken. His two seasons since were not as productive, but he showed he can still be a dangerous threat during the Rams' Super Bowl run in 2021. Beckham is healthy again and recently held a tryout for teams, which was reportedly attended by the Ravens.
Odell Beckham Jr., (formerly Los Angeles Rams)

Beckham sat out the entire 2022 season as he rehabbed his knee injury suffered in the previous year's Super Bowl. Beckham was once regarded as one of the premier receivers in the NFL. He last had a 1,000-yard season in 2019 in Cleveland, in which he played for current Ravens Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken. His two seasons since were not as productive, but he showed he can still be a dangerous threat during the Rams' Super Bowl run in 2021. Beckham is healthy again and recently held a tryout for teams, which was reportedly attended by the Ravens.

Baltimore's biggest "additions" so far in free agency is minimizing the subtractions. Losing Calais Campbell stinks, but there's hope for a return. Maintaining Kevin Zeitler, Gus Edwards and Michael Pierce are key moves and the Ravens had to use a different method to do so with reported void years.

Justice Hill returned from last season's Achilles injury stronger and faster than should have probably been expected to still have a career-best year. He'll be even stronger next year and Monken's offense, which will lean more on "space" players with lateral/horizonal speed could unlock Hill's potential.

With J.K. Dobbins, Edwards and Hill back and all entering the offseason healthy, the Ravens can finally have the lethal trio they envisioned entering the 2021 season. It's diversified, talented and driven. The Ravens will evolve their running scheme and the talent (when paired with the O-line) is top notch.

The Ravens' reportedly had a visit with free agent cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who would be an intriguing option as a young, scrappy player out of Temple. He always reminded me of former Temple Owl/Raven Tavon Young and can play outside or in the slot. Can never have too many corners.

It's never fun losing free agents such as Ben Powers and Josh Oliver, who were richly rewarded for breakout 2022 seasons. But Baltimore is already in good position to replace them. Patrick Mekari/Ben Cleveland/John Simpson should make for a good competition. Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar are primed for breakouts.

Geno Stone and Nick Moore are under-the-radar key retentions. Both apparently had other offers on the table. Stone could play a key defensive role to keep Baltimore's three safety looks going and is the best backup free safety. Starting over at long snapper would have been a major bummer.

