50 Words or Less: Ronnie Stanley's Return Would Be a Big Deal

Steelers reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt (ribs) has been limited this week, but it's always a chore keeping him out of the backfield. Ravens right tackle Morgan Moses needs to get plenty of rest before Sunday. He'll need it to contain Watt.

Tyler Huntley played well in Week 13, but it will likely take more than 10 points to win in Pittsburgh. I'd like to see Huntley take a couple of deep shots to DeSean Jackson or Devin Duvernay. Methodical drives are nice. But a sudden TD strike could be huge.

Justin Tucker is two points shy of breaking Matt Stover's franchise record for career points (1,463). Tucker definitely has a flair for the dramatic. Would it surprise anyone to see him make the game-winner in a game that's expected to be low-scoring?

Rookie Jordan Stout had perhaps his best game in Week 13, landing five punts inside the 20. In a game where field position could be crucial, the Ravens will need Stout on top of his game, with both accuracy and distance.