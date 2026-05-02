Ravens See Shades of Sam Koch in Rookie Punter Ryan Eckley

Eckley also punts with good touch and buried many opponents deep in their own territory last season. He had 20 punts downed inside the 20-yard line and 10 inside the 10, including four at the 1-yard line.

Part of the reason he's so good at that, Brown cites, is because Eckley is such a good athlete. He also played quarterback in high school just outside of Tampa, Fla., and has a three handicap in golf.

"It's because you have a feel, really. It's no different than pitchers and quarterbacks, that you have a feel," Brown said.

"You can just tell it and see; you can watch him when he just throws a football around. He's just a natural athlete. He's like that kid in high school that could play any sport he wanted, do anything he wanted, and he was always going to be good at it."

Koch was the same way. He dominated the cornhole tournaments in the Ravens' locker room because his toss was so consistent, and he was a near-perfect passer on fake punts.

Brown also liked that Eckley punted in harsh weather conditions at Michigan State, which will help him acclimate to the rough AFC North.

The final piece, and what put him ahead of Georgia punter Brett Thorson, who was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Minnesota Vikings, is that Eckley is also a holder.

"Holding actually is higher than anything," Brown said. "You have to be able to hold, and you have to be able to hold really well. I was watching him hold like, 'Man, that's smooth.'"

It was the second straight year that Brown was sent on a hunt to find the Ravens' next specialist. Last year, he traversed the country and settled on kicker Tyler Loop, who had a highly successful rookie season despite its painful ending.

Brown has several touchpoints with Eckley over the pre-draft process. He was at the Specialist Showcase at the Combine, which Brown runs. Brown went to his Michigan State pro day and got breakfast together beforehand. Then Brown did a private workout with him at his high school in Tampa, in which he put Eckley through a full, typical Wednesday practice.

In the end, Brown told General Manager Eric DeCosta that Eckley was his guy, and DeCosta got him before another team could poach him. Eckley was the first of two punters drafted. The Bills drafted Tommy Doman out of Florida in the seventh round.