Season Ticket Holder Helps M&T Bank Stadium Become Vaccination Site

When Wetzelberger walked into M&T Bank Stadium a few weeks ago, he had not been inside the building for more than a year, and he had never been inside the stadium without fans in attendance. He was struck by how different the atmosphere felt, and it made him even more determined to help people gain access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

"When you walked into the 200 section, it was barren, it was sad," Wetzelberger said. "I had never been in the stadium without fans. It was surreal. No pulse.

"When I walk through the stadium now, seeing people coming for vaccinations, it reminds you how great it would be to see fans back in here next season. We want to get back to normal. This is the beginning of getting the stadium back for Ravens fans, as far as I'm concerned."

Wetzelberger has been in the Maryland Air National guard for 35 years, and he is also a long-time passenger conductor for Amtrak. He's a people person, and he's encouraging everyone he speaks with to get vaccinated.

"I think it's instrumental in getting us back to normal," Wetzelberger said. "I think this location and the (Baltimore) Convention Center site, as long as they provide us with the vaccine, it's going to make an incredible difference to the community.