10 Takeaways From Ravens' Roster Cutdown

The Ravens love tight ends, and that was reflected in the roster decisions. Baltimore kept five tight ends, plus fullback Patrick Ricard. The Ravens retained Josh Oliver, in addition to Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Isaiah Likely and Kolar, who will likely soon go to IR. If the Ravens are going to lean on their tight ends heavily this season, they needed more depth in case of injuries, especially until Kolar returns. They also want to make sure they have more blocking help. Eric Tomlinson, who departed in free agency, played a key role last year. At 6-foot-5, 259 pounds, Oliver certainly has the size for the job and flashed his receiving skills with a nice catch and run in the preseason finale.