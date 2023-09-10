The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts on Week 1 Win

Zay Flowers is here, and he is glorious.

The Zay Flowers hype train was off the rails this summer. Turns out, it was all legit.

Flowers operated as WR1 in his first NFL game, making nine catches for 78 yards, as well as two carries. That's more receptions than the rest of the Ravens' pass catchers combined and the most in franchise history by a Ravens rookie in their debut.

It was clear from the first drive that Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken has devised numerous ways to get the ball in the hands of his electric first-round receiver. Flowers' shiftiness and ability to separate from defenders is unparalleled – except by perhaps the guy throwing him the ball. Flowers also played with the swagger of a veteran. The moment didn't seem to overwhelm the confident rookie.