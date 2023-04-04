Mailbag: How Will the Tight Ends Be Utilized in Baltimore's New Offense?

Downing: There is a good deal of nuance with the answer to this question. Could the Ravens technically find a way to afford Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins? Yes, they could make that happen. Is that likely? I don't think so. The reports right now are that Beckham is seeking a contract in the range of $15 million a year. As we discussed above, the Ravens reportedly have less than $7 million in cap space this year, so even adding Beckham could prove difficult. Beckham remains unsigned at this point – the Ravens reportedly offered him a deal – so his asking price could come down the longer he sits on the market. The Ravens could also do a multi-year deal to spread out that cap hit, giving them more flexibility to fit him on the roster given their cap situation.

Hopkins is an even more challenging situation. The Ravens would need to trade for him from Arizona, and the Cardinals are reportedly seeking a second-round pick, which the Ravens don't have (they used it to acquire Roquan Smith last year). Hopkins then carries a cap hit for $30 million this year, according to Spotrac. The Ravens could ask the Cardinals to take on some of that salary, but that would likely increase the asking price of the draft pick. There has been a recent report from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated that the Cardinals could end up cutting Hopkins because of a lack of interest on the trade market. If that happens, then the Ravens could get creative about a potential contract for the star receiver. Overall, it's unlikely for the Ravens to land both Hopkins and Beckham, but multiple reports indicate that they're in the mix to bring one of them to Baltimore.