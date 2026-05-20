Transcript: Press Conferences (5/19/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening statement: "I really just want to start off [with that] we're in the third phase of the offseason program with OTAs. It's a super exciting time for us. It's really six weeks in for the 'vets' [veterans] and a couple weeks in for the rookies. You really get a chance to kind of take what we've been learning, put it out into action, get some real reps, really compete against yourself, really compete against the standard that you're trying to create for yourself on a consistent basis – that's the main thing. Try to avoid the one-on-one competition, the 'O-D' [offense vs. defense] competition, but also get reps and get better by doing it. I love the guy's attitude, and I love the guy's work ethic. We've had unbelievable offseason program so far, and I'll open it up for questions."

Who came up with the medicine ball competition? Is there an official name for the competition? (Jamison Hensley) "Well, we end practice every day [with an] 'At our best when our best is needed,' period, and so that could be anything different. Today, we decided to do a little friendly competition. Right now, you can't really do the football competition, and so I thought it would be something different, something fun. I try to get guys to not know what's about to happen and answer the bell when their number's called, and it's as simple as that; that's really all we're trying to get done with that and make it fun, have the guys pull for each other. I love the energy there. It was a clean sweep by the offense today."

Pretty disappointing for the defense to go 0-3. (Kyle Goon) "Yes, it's all right. Stuff happens, and I thought at practice, there was a lot of good stuff on both sides, but we certainly [had] fun there at the end."

With the understanding this is voluntary, do guys communicate with you ahead of time and let you know or give you a heads up that they are going to be here or not going to be there? (Jerry Coleman) "These guys have been unbelievable. In probably our first meeting, the main topic was just about relationships and communication. The guys that have had to be out for a day for whatever, had to be out for a day or two for something going on – the communication's been unbelievable. [We] know where everybody's at, know when they're going to be back, and I am just super excited about the way that's headed with that piece of it."

Do you expect that QB Lamar Jackson will be here later this week or next week? Or what's the communication been like? (Brian Wacker) "Lamar [Jackson]'s been one of our leaders of the offseason program, and he had a couple things going on yesterday and today, and I do expect him to be back soon. We've had some great conversations. I know when he's going to be back and again, I'll probably leave those between me and Lamar."

What was it like going down there to see QB Lamar Jackson? Because former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, I don't think did that too often. (Jerry Coleman) "[It was] just a chance, like a very quick, brief interaction to sort of meet in person face to face, say 'hello.' It was nothing really more than that. And I just love every chance that we get to spend together. We've had a lot of good meetings together talking through things. And so, all those interactions build what you hope to be obviously a longstanding, great relationship, and [it's] certainly headed in the right direction there."

What are you seeing from G Vega Ioane as he transitions into some of these whole team workouts, and why are you excited about your first-round draft pick? (Allie Berube) "Vega [Ioane]'s a beast. In these drills, again, the O-line and D-line have to work really well together. You're really trying not to be super physical. You're trying not to be violent. You're trying not to necessarily win the rep. You're trying to kind of give each other a really good look. He's done a great job understanding that. He's picked up on everything probably way faster than I would expect a rookie to at any position, I would say. And man, he has a really bright future, but the best thing about him is just how hard he works and how serious he takes his craft. And so, every day he does something, he comes back, it's a little bit better the next day. And so, he's again, the epitome of the draft class in that sense and the type of guy you want on the offensive and defensive line."

I saw C Danny Pinter out there at center running with the first team. What do you like from him, and also just what are you seeing out of the center group as a whole in this offseason? (AJ Gersh) "That's going to be one where you may see somebody different out there every day. [It's] not necessarily a depth chart competition at this point. I would say [it's] more of a rotation piece to make sure guys know where they're at. They get the same amount of reps. They get to run the different schemes. Danny [Pinter]'s done a great job. He has some experience. He's played in some similar schemes – Jovaughn [Gwyn] as well. Corey [Bullock]'s done a great job – all three of those guys. The whole idea of the offseason is to put yourself in position to compete for the job in training camp, and I think all three of those guys are doing that."

With TE Matt Hibner, you spent some time with him obviously early on at Michigan. What's impressed you about his development and growth since you were with him in Michigan to now obviously as a rookie here with the Ravens? (Scott Abraham) "The cool thing there was [Matt Hibner]'s role, I guess, as a young player at Michigan, he played as a special team player. Our offense was a tight-end heavy offense there. So, there was a lot of inline blocking, a lot of pull blocking – those types of things. I thought, to me, the coolest thing was to go see him in a spread offense, flex out, make a bunch of plays catching the ball. He always had like really good straight-line speed and really good hands and body control. So, to be able to kind of see him be able to utilize that within the scheme that he was in – he was obviously at Michigan [when] we had, I mean maybe the craziest, loaded tight end room in the history of college football with A.J. Barner and Colston Loveland ahead of him on the depth chart. So, I think he did a great job in his role there, but it was really cool to see him kind of go be a featured piece in the offense there at SMU."

It looks like Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea is here. Is this sort of like, 'Hey, get my friend in here, have him see what's going on.' Is it helpful to have eyes from him? (Kyle Goon) "[Vanderbilt football head] Coach [Clark] Lea and I have become ... We worked together for a year, and I would honestly say like since we worked together, we've become like even a lot closer, just now being able to like bounce ideas off each other, share ideas both defensively, team-wise, all those different things. And so, he's always been somebody that I can lean on. I try to be somebody that he can lean on. Sometimes when you're in those positions, you need those people that you can talk to and run things past and [say] 'Hey, come in and check out. Give me some honest feedback of what you see.' So, man, nothing but love and respect and love that relationship."

We saw S Kyle Hamilton on the sideline. Is that a health issue? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Kyle [Hamilton]'s just ... Again, he's been one of our leaders of the offseason, and I expect him as the OTAs goes on to be getting a ton of work. So, I really love seeing Kyle out here."

You guys announced a couple of joint practices recently. What have you guys – with teams that you've been with –gotten out of those in the past? (Noah Trister) "It's controlled work, and it's different schemes. I think it's a chance, especially for the starters, you go against each other all in training camp, which will do a ton of good-on-good work and situational work. But then to get to see different schemes for each side of the ball, I think it'll be really beneficial to sort of get to go against somebody else. Sometimes it just changes the monotony of going against the same guys every day. Then I also think this, especially when you do it on the road, it's a real team bonding opportunity. So, we get to go up there for a couple days, spend a bunch of time together, do different things together outside of football, and that's really like the type of team we're trying to build. So, our whole idea in training camp is to have us prepared to be ready to play when the regular season starts and that's just a big piece of, I think, having us ready to play."

I know you've gone against RB Derrick Henry a few times in your career. Now having him on your team and just seeing him every day, what has impressed you the most in being with him every day? (Jamison Hensley) "The way [Derrick Henry] operates and the standard at which he goes about his business, both in the classroom and learning. Derrick has run every scheme throughout his career, but when you change and terminology is different and you do need to learn formations, terminology, motions, all the different tags and cadences. So, just to see a guy like that with the experience and success that he's had sort of go about his process of getting better, he's an unbelievable example for everybody else on the team – offense, defense, whatever – of how you operate when you want to learn, and you want to be the best. So, it's just unbelievable the way he goes about his business. It's really cool to see. Thankful that he's on our side, and we're handing the ball to him."

Did your heart go up in your throat for a moment when RB Derrick Henry was laying there on the field? (Pete Gilbert) "Yes! Again, you have to have such a 'teammate mentality' in these practices to operate at a level that you get the work that you need, that you're being really smart. It was just a deal there where I think they might have kind of bumped into each other. So, I am super happy and thankful that [Derrick Henry] was able to keep rolling."

RB DERRICK HENRY

On his first impressions of head coach Jesse Minter: "[Jesse Minter] is a guy that's hungry. He's somebody that wanted this opportunity, and when it presented itself, he took advantage of it, and he's excited to be here, excited to get to work and put the work in so we get the results we want."

On if there is a change in vibe both with the coaching staff coming in and with a lot of unfamiliar faces: "No, I think they're just trying to build a culture around here. A culture that they want to set and represent and want us to work towards every day, and they just want us to come in and be able to be coachable and work hard when we're in the building."

On how much time he's had to talk to offensive coordinator Declan Doyle about his vision for the scheme and on what ways he thinks his skillset can really benefit from how the Ravens coaches want to run the offense: "I think we're all just trying to learn everything and learn [about] each other. Everything is so new, but [we] also approach each and every day like a pro and come out here and work and just be detailed in the meetings. It's everything I said before – not so much about scheme, but studying, learning, putting in the work every day, coming out here and trying to make each other better and holding each other accountable; all the things you do as a teammate and [for] the team, and then you continue to build on those things. Not so much [about] scheme and how I see you, how I see this, it's about coming out and being the best player you can be and working hard as you can and letting that show to the coaches."

On if he thinks change can be good for a veteran team like this: "Yes. I mean, change can be good. We're all excited for everything. Everything is new. So, we're all just trying to learn, but also enjoying it, taking it day by day, not trying to get too overwhelmed, but just being present in the moment."

On what he thinks the culture that head coach Jesse Minter is trying to build will look like and feel like: "I think it's about just shooting to be the best every single day. We know some days are going to be better than others, but just keeping that same mindset: 'Be your best when your best is needed,' and that's in meetings, in the weight room, when we're conditioning, and most importantly, on the field in all three phases. [He is having us work on] being your best when your best is needed. There will be times throughout the offseason that we have to do that to pull up a teammate, and I'm sure coaches, as well. But, we're just trying to be the best each and every day, and letting that roll through the offseason going into camp and then when the season starts."

On if the mantra of being at their best when their best is needed is something that they felt like they needed to emphasize: "It's football. Some of the years are going to be better than others, and like you said, we have a new coaching staff, so we're just trying to help [head coach] Jesse [Minter] build that culture amongst each other and by the way we work, and we keep that mindset each and every day."

On his impressions of rookie RB Adam Randall: "Yes, [Adam Randall] is a big guy, a big guy. I know he can play wide receiver. I watched him a little bit in college. I think he's a heck of a player, and since he's [arrived] here, he's just been working, keeping his head down, working each and every day, wanting to learn and just wanting to get better. And that's all you want as a rookie. And I'm always going to be here to help him in any way I can, but I just love his approach every day coming to work."

On if he tries to find ways to reinvent or freshen up his offseason routine or if this time is just about getting back into a routine: "It's a little bit harder getting out of bed [and] touching my toes a little bit." (laughter) "No, I'm kidding, it's the same approach. I love putting the work in, conditioning, being in the weight room, being around the guys and putting the work in the offseason. And around this time, this is where you get to tune up everything, make mistakes [and] learn from those mistakes. And then when training camp comes around, you're rolling. But the offseason is just putting the work in as much as you can so the results will show when it is time."

On how aware he is of when his work ethic serves as an example for younger players to follow: "That's my mindset. If there's nobody out here, because I'm watching myself, I'm always critical of myself. Whatever rep I take, whether it's in individual [drills], or if we're doing run tracks, or I'm taking a rep, we have the video tablet out there to watch the play and the rep that we just did. I'm going back to watch that, so I'm always trying to work as hard as I can and get as much out of the rep [as possible]. I can be a vocal leader, but I like my work to show, and when I need to speak, I will. But I'm just trying to be a great example for myself, but also the younger guys [and] being able to help them when I need to."

On the transition into offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's system and how much of an adjustment it has been: "Yes, I've learned offenses before. Some offenses had similar terminologies, and some don't, but yes, it's all a part of football when change happens, but you have to be a pro about it. It's your job. You have to learn it, and I'll go through that same process, but I've been enjoying it. It's been fun. I'm going on Year 11. Thank you, God. Thank you, Jesus. I'm just enjoying it, learning the system, getting to know the coaches and getting better with my teammates."

On the collision he had at practice: "Yes, I did. I laid on the ground a little bit. The ground felt like a bed for a little while. And I saw you all looking hot and bored, so I was like, 'I need to give them something to tweet and write about.'"

On his impressions of running backs coach Eddie Faulkner: I love [running backs] Coach 'Faulk' [Eddie Faulkner], man. He had been on the other side for a little while, but you see why the guys over there [had success]. Pittsburgh ran hard, [they were] good in pass protection and are just good overall backs. He's just a very detailed coach in everything he does in each and every approach. He's motivating. We have quotes all over the room that have put things in perspective for us. He always gives us a quote from a book he reads, which we all appreciate and listen to, and then just letting everything from the meeting translate into practice and individual [drills]. We have drills for every single thing you can do as far as the position goes, so yes, it's been fun being with Coach 'Faulk,' and we have all been enjoying it."

On the competition they had at the end of practice and on if there are other ways the staff has been honing in on the mantra of being at their best when their best is needed: "Yes, the guys love it. It's something different. It gives us a chance to compete against each other and do things together. I think [head coach Jesse Minter] just adds a new aspect to the practice and the vision he has for us, and what he sees that will help us get better."

On how much pride he takes in his durability: "Yes, after I got off, I probably laid there too long. I saw everybody's faces, but I was fine. We just banged knees, and I was fine, but I just try to take care of my body, get some body work throughout the offseason so I'm ready during this time, and when training camp comes, I just do my normal routine."

G JOHN SIMPSON

On how much pride the offense takes in that last 'be the best' practice drill where they see the defense doing pushups: "We take pride in anything we do around here. And I feel like that's how it is for both sides. But obviously, when it comes to competition, we're going to try to do our best to win."

On his perspective as a veteran on potentially switching to RG versus a rookie like G Vega Ioane switching from LG to where he plays primarily: "At the end of the day, I'm here to win some games, and no matter where they put me at or put [Vega Ioane] at, my job is to go out there and compete. So, wherever they want to put me, then that's where I'll be."

On if he feels like changing positions is a big or small switch from a technique perspective: "Switching positions is going to be tough for anybody, but like I said, I'm here to win games."

On his first impressions of G Vega Ioane: "Yes, [Vega Ioane] is one of those guys that just sits back there and just soaks everything in. He's not a real loud, vocal guy yet. I think that'll come with time and experience, but he's one of those guys that sits back there and just observes everything, and he kind of soaks it all up like a sponge, almost. He's really intelligent, for sure."

On how his return to the Ravens came together: "Well, my agent called me and told me that this was an option, and, for me, it was a no-brainer. Just being in this environment and being around these people and being in this organization is just something that I feel like one just shouldn't turn down."

On what it meant to him to know that the Ravens wanted him back and wanted him to be a starter: "It means a whole lot. And for [the Ravens] to want me to come here and help this organization out is huge because this is such a great organization. I respect everybody up there in the front office, and I appreciate them for bringing me back, for sure."

On how run game coordinator and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford can help him develop as a player: I said this in an interview I had on [The Lounge] podcast, but I think [run game coordinator and offensive line coach] Dwayne Ledford is a really, really great coach, and I think he's a really good teacher more so than anything. He takes his time to like slow things down and really teach it how it should be taught, and he breaks it down to the smallest little details just so you can understand it and so you can play faster. And I think that'll help me out a whole lot just so I can get out there and know exactly what I have, know [what] my assignment [is] and just play ball."

On what differences in culture he has noticed in the first couple of weeks between the coaching staff in his first Baltimore stint and with this coaching staff: "I feel like the culture is what the culture is here, and I feel like that part didn't really change much. I feel like it's going to be a family here. They're going to expect you to work hard, and that's how football should be. So, I feel like the culture didn't really shift much as far as that goes."

On if he gets a sense from the returning offensive linemen that there's a bit of a chip on their shoulder in trying to prove that they're better than they showed last year: "Most definitely. But I feel like that [applies] with any offensive line group. If a team didn't win the Super Bowl last year, then they have a chip on their shoulder. So I feel like every year, you have to come in with that chip on your shoulder just to try to prove that you belong in this league."

On if he's noticed more participation in offseason workouts this summer, and if that is attributed to a new coaching staff: "Yes, I mean, I don't really know too much about who participated last time I was here or now, but I would guess that's a part of it. These guys are just wanting to buy in and learn as much as they can [and] soak up all the information so we can go out there and play fast."

On what offensive line coach and run game coordinator Dwayne Ledford's attacking mentality does for the offensive line: "I think that's like, as far as the trenches go, and I kind of talked about this before, but as far as the trenches go, I feel like that's like the main priority is just like imposing your will on the person in front of you. Since Day One, that's what [offensive line coach and run game coordinator Dwayne Ledford]'s been drilling in our head is just speed off the ball and I bring this up all the time, but speed off the ball, speed off the ball, speed off the ball. It just creates so much more hesitation from the defense, in a sense. So, I think that's his mindset behind us coming off the ball fast, getting lined up fast and stuff like that."

On what he thinks it will be like blocking for RB Derrick Henry: "I don't even have words to explain it. I'm not going to lie, I don't have words to explain it, but I mean, the best way I can explain it is just like crazy. It's going to be insane. It's going to be fun for sure."

On what his first impressions of C Danny Pinter are: "I think Danny [Pinter]'s been, he's been great, man. He's coming in, communicating well, just knowing his stuff, and he's playing at a level I feel like where we can get up there. He calls it out, and we just go, and that's what you need from a center. So, he's been soaking it all up and just being great at where his feet are."