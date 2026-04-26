Transcript: Press Conference (4/25/26)

TE MATT HIBNER

On what his emotions were like when he got the call from the Ravens and if he thought this would be the team where he lands: "I had a feeling that Baltimore could be the place. And the emotions were just overwhelming; [it was] just a surreal moment. The Ravens, they traded up for it, so it was a little bit of a surprise [with] just the timing of it all. But, [it was] just an overwhelming feeling of being incredibly blessed and just ready to make the most of it."

On if he had an inkling that the Ravens would draft him and how excited he is to play in an offense with QB Lamar Jackson and RB Derrick Henry: "Well, I went to the Ravens' local Pro Day. I had a really great time and spent time with [tight ends] Coach [Zack] Grossi, spent time with [offensive coordinator] Coach [Declan] Doyle and met with [head] Coach [Jesse] Minter as well. Actually, Coach Grossi texted me before today's draft started and just said, 'Good luck with the draft and everything.' And so, obviously there's a lot of uncertainty, but there's a little bit of an inkling that kind of made me excited. But just the idea of being able to go join a team full of so many weapons like Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Mark Andrews – being able to be in such a powerful, explosive offense and try to learn from veterans in the room and just take what I can and just be a sponge my first year. I really can't think of a better fit, honestly. I'm so looking forward to it. I can't wait."

On his familiarity with head coach Jesse Minter and their Michigan ties and how he sees himself in Minter's offense: "Yes, it was cool. When I met with [head] Coach [Jesse] Minter, we were able to chat about both of our times at Michigan and just have that pre-established relationship, which is great. That was a really close-knit team. But I think just doing whatever I can on and off the field, embracing special teams – that's going to be a big role for me. While I was at Michigan, that was a major – that's how I got on the field and made the most impact. And then being a part of the Ravens offense, fitting into the zone schemes, being able to be a plug-and-play [player], being able to be versatile and really do whatever they need from a blocking standpoint and a passing standpoint."

On how he sees himself fitting into the offense with TE Mark Andrews after the departure of former Ravens TEs Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar: "Yes, I think I would see myself as more of that 'Isaiah Likely' type of fit. Actually, I know Charlie Kolar, so shout out to him. He's trained at the same place that I've trained at, and he's an awesome dude. But I think being able to play on the line is important, but also being able to get downfield, be able to make plays and be a consistent pass catcher, as well."

On if he has skills that he didn't showcase in college but are transferable to the NFL: "Yes, I think obviously there's always work to be done. I think that's a benefit. I can see things looking back on film that I can improve and get better at my hand placement, being able to punch, being heavier handed and my footwork and really run off the ball at times. Even with meeting with [tight ends] Coach [Zack] Grossi, talking about some of those things and where I can improve and how I'm going to plan to do that. But that's kind of the nice thing about it is knowing there's still more potential. But I think you always feel like there's meat on the bone in all my college seasons, and I think that just having that mentality of knowing that I can always do more and working to do that and finding ways to develop and being able to establish that. Part of that's just opportunity and part of that's earning that opportunity. So, I think it's kind of a mix, but I'm looking forward to making the most and embracing the development and being able to capitalize on more and more."