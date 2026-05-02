Transcript: Press Conferences (5/2/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

So, have you made the adjustment from how you go about practice being a defensive coordinator to being a head coach when now you have another side of the field to watch? (Jamison Hensley) "I think the best part is no matter what happens on the play, you can be happy and excited. So, that's probably been the coolest thing through the two days. Whether it's a good play by the defense or the offense, man, it's all good for me. So, I try to certainly have my hands in the defense, but at the same time, make sure that the offense knows what I'm trying to be about, what we're trying to be about. I think I have to set an example of that by how I operate out here. So, I am just trying to be present with all three phases and go from there. But two days in, [it's been a] good start."

Has anything that stood out to you? I know it's just rookie minicamp, but I guess from going through the draft process and now seeing guys out there. (Alex Glaze) "Yes, I think the guys that you hope and want to look really good have done that. So, they've sort of met just that initial hope and expectation of what you kind of want Vega [Ioane] to look like coming off the ball or Zion [Young] to look like striking a sled or lining up across from people. So, it's a rookie minicamp in May, and we're not really in full gear. So, we're trying to be smart from a physicality standpoint. But I really just enjoyed the guys' urgency, like their eagerness to want to learn, their eagerness to want to get better. They learn how we operate going from drill to drill and doing the different things that we try to do. So overall, I'm really pleased with the whole group. But especially just the guys that you want to look really good have looked really good, and so that's a great start for them."

Can you talk about your first impressions of QB Diego Pavia and the thought process of bringing him in, and what you hope he brings to the table? (Nate Davis) "Diego [Pavia], just like a lot of the undrafted free agents, is trying to make his mark. And honestly, it's the first two days. So, it's just so much learning, so much about just kind of getting acclimated to how we operate, getting acclimated, especially to a new offense for a quarterback's perspective. This guy, again, I know the program that he came from. I know a lot of people that worked with him. Kind of what I think he is as a person is a really, really hard worker. I think he really helped elevate that program in the SEC by playing against really good competition. And so now he's in the door, and it's like, show us what you can do, let the chips fall where they may, and just like all the undrafted rookies, that's what I would say."

You obviously have known QB Diego Pavia for a while. He came from Vanderbilt, and you're close to Vanderbilt head football coach Clark Lea. What were those conversations just about him as a player? Obviously, he has off the field stuff too, but what was the gist of those conversations? (Brian Wacker) "When you talk to a lot of people in that building... I think there's a few things. [Diego Pavia]'s had some experiences that are learning experiences that he could learn from and be better from. I don't think anybody would dispute that. But when you talk to the people inside that building and what he's about in the building and as a player, showing up early every day, working really hard and really helping elevate a program that was at a point where [Vanderbilt head football coach] Clark [Lea] had done a really good job building it up, but it kind of needed to elevate. I know he was a driving force behind that, just talking to all those people. So again, he's an undrafted rookie free agent. He has his foot in the door and it's like, do what you want to do with it now."

Is there a part of it with a guy like QB Diego Pavia, the background he had and the way he had to come up from the bottom? Is there almost a thought that a coach kind of likes a guy like that, that's been an underdog his whole life? (Les Carpenter) "I don't even necessarily ... I don't know. I mean, honestly, it's like this guy [Diego Pavia] played quarterback in the SEC and played at a really high level. And at the end of the day, that's really as simple as it is. He has had a lot of experiences. He's had to kind of grind through it, learn from a lot of different things, took advantage of some chaos in college football with eligibility rules to even be able to go back for another year, and he took advantage of it. He ended up probably making himself a lot of money through NIL and finishing in the top two or three in the Heisman [Trophy] vote. So, it's a really cool story for him. For us, we see it as an opportunity to bring a player in that could potentially be something, and that's really what this is for us."

It's so important this time of year for players to start gelling and figure things out. What's it like for your staff? You have to try and gel as a staff, too. What's kind of that process? (Pete Gilbert) "It's just working together, and it's going through these experiences. And when you go through ... We had the voluntary minicamp with our returning players; now we have this. It really gives us an edge going into OTAs to have those four or five practices of working together, kind of feeling out how I operate on the field, feeling how each other operate, knowing the drills that we like to do, the tempo that we like to do things at. And so just the more you work together and do things like that, the better it becomes. So, just like you want a player to get a little bit better each day and get a little bit better each time out there, it's the same with the coaches."

One thing I noticed was there's a lot of pre-snap chatter out there. These are a bunch of undrafted rookies and guys are here for the first time, and so you wouldn't necessarily expect that. Is that something really encouraging? (Ken McKusick) "Yes. You can't play this game quietly, and you can't play this game with doubt, and you can't play this game without knowing what you're doing. And so, I know from a defensive standpoint, we should be the loudest, most crazy, obnoxious, communicative unit in the history of football. And that's the rookies doing that, so I give credit to the coaches that they had those guys prepared to come out here and be able to be like that. That's really the standard that we're trying to create. When you communicate, and you're on the same page, and you know what you're doing, you have a much better chance of being successful. And the whole idea is that when you do it over and over again, you do it here, you do it every play [so] that it doesn't matter if it's the first play of the season against whoever, or in a game in December or in a game in February, that's the standard of how we operate, and we lead ourselves to success in those moments if we operate like that all the time."

Are you comfortable with four QBs on your roster throughout the offseason? Is that the number you'd like it to be at, given whether you're going to be able to get all these guys reps and all that? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I think that's a little bit in flux, I would say. We'll look at it coming out of this. I think there's a place for anywhere from three to five [quarterbacks], honestly, especially for the offseason, just to kind of make sure that we have everything covered, and we're getting guys different looks and kind of what we're looking for. So I think that could be in flux, whether there's veterans out there that we may want to look at or even a couple other rookies, but I think that's a room you're always trying to just find that perfect number, and we'll continue to do that."

What's the process of translating what you see scouting onto the field now at practice? (Nikhil Mehta) "Truthfully, that part is over now, in a sense. We did the whole process, and we decided to pick those players for our team. And so we've pretty much felt like they all had traits that could translate to play the style of play that we want to play. Now it's about really starting from scratch, and these guys need to learn everything about how we operate. Now, Vega [Ioane] is so athletic and so powerful that I know he can learn the footwork, but it has to be the exact way that [offensive line] Coach [Dwayne] Ledford wants it done. So, you know that they have the traits to be able to do the things that we want to do and then going back to the ground level and making sure that they're doing everything in the way that we want it."

RB Adam Randall has been mentioned over the last few days. What was it like seeing him receive the call from Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, what I told [Adam Randall] is [that] we all really liked him as a player. We all really wanted him. It was really cool to see that. Steve [Bisciotti] did a great job, but he's a guy that was kind of right there on the board at that time when we picked him. He's a really good player. I'm excited to see what he brings to the table. He has extreme versatility, I would say, on the offensive side and in special teams. And so, you love having guys like that, and [you can] kind of see if they can find themselves a niche in this league."

What was your reaction to the news of DE Calais Campbell agreeing to contract terms? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Stoked. We've agreed to terms with Calais [Campbell]. He'll be here sometime this week to kind of finalize things, and [we're] really excited about it. [Calais Campbell] had 6.5 sacks last year. He's still playing at such an unbelievable level. We all know what type of man and person and teammate and leader that he is, but this is because he's such a really good player at this age and where he's at. He'll really help us. He'll be great for the young guys, of course, because that's who Calais is, but I'm looking forward to seeing what he brings on the field [and] in between the lines. And I really think he'll help us both in the run and pass game."

What is your message overall of the rookies when they come in from college to the pros, and it's not that different now, but they're eventually trying to take the jobs of guys they probably watched growing up? (Nate Davis) "Yes, the message for those guys is that every day has to be the most important day of your career now. If you really want to make it, and you really want to find that consistency, every meeting and every rep is the most important rep, especially from a mental standpoint. It's not always going to be a thousand miles an hour physically, but every opportunity in the meeting room, in the weight room, in the walk-throughs, every rep is the most important rep of your career. And when you treat it like that, you begin to stack [days], and you begin to learn, and that's how you gain trust. For these guys, it's not always about gaining the trust of me or the coaches. It's really about gaining the trust of our veterans and our leaders, and they can do that over the course of the rest of the offseason program and in training camp. And most of the time, in my experience, even as just a defensive coach, the veteran players come to you and say, 'Hey, that rookie is ready to help us,' before you even say that as a coach. And so, I look forward to these guys just kind of being themselves, showing what they can do and letting the veterans see what we've added to the team."

TE JOSH CUEVAS

On what his first impressions of rookie minicamp are: "Definitely the level of detail going from college to the NFL [is the biggest change]. There's a lot more emphasis on the detail of every single route, every single run. [The coaches] really want to make you know the 'why' of why we're running this play, and why it works, or why it doesn't. It's mainly about the details."

On being drafted along with another tight end in Matt Hibner and if he believes he will be more of a blocker: "I can't really say much about that right now. I'm still trying to fit into my role and see kind of where they see me at mostly out here. They're kind of using both of [Matt Hibner and I] everywhere, a little bit in line, a little bit spread out. But one thing's for sure, 'Hibby' and I are going to work off of each other, and we're going to help each other out wherever we can and see where that works out."

On how well he knows fellow TE Matt Hiber: "I first met [Matt Hibner] at the Senior Bowl. He was on the National team. I was on the American team. We were just kind of going at it. But, tight ends really, we always stick together no matter where we're at. So, even if they are on the other team, we're going to say 'What's up?' We're going to say 'hi' to each other. So, that's where I initially met him. Then, I saw him again at the [NFL] Combine. We ended up getting closer there, just talking a lot, wishing each other luck in the process and it ultimately worked out. Look at where we are now. So, it's good that we made that introduction as early as we did."

On if he has had a chance to speak with former Alabama TE and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome: "Yes, absolutely. So, after practice yesterday, [Ozzie Newsome] kind of came up to me just saying, 'Roll Tide, man. [I am] so happy you're here.' I was kind of starstruck when he got on the phone with me [during the Draft], because I mean, all we talk about at Alabama in the tight end room is really kind of like the legends that walk through there and the standard we need to uphold. That man holds all the records receiving and all the stuff like that. So, it's like something that we look up to, and we strive for. So, when I met him yesterday, I was ... I mean, you know how you're usually supposed to go [shake hands] with one hand? That's more professional. I was like [demonstrates shaking hands with both arms], I'm trying to – 'Hold onto my hand longer, please.' I mean, shoot. But no, it was great meeting him and just kind of seeing a legend in front of my face. But that's what Baltimore gives you."

On if he ever went one-on-one against OLB Zion Young in college during an Alabama-Missouri game: "Yes, there were a few times, and there were many questions asked about Zion [Young] during the combine process. Some coaches would ask me, 'Who's one of the hardest players you've gone against?' And initially whoever popped in my head – Zion Young. And Zion Young, he has so much potential. His ceiling is just tremendously high. He does everything right, and he has a deep bag: spin move, push-pull, bull rush – everything. So yes, we've gone up against each other a few times. One of the other guys actually went up against him one-on-one, and he kind of did a little chop move, and I did that to him in Mizzou, and he's like, 'You taught him that?' And I was like, 'Shoot, I don't know. That's a 'vet' move right there.' But yes, we kind of go back and forth with each other. He's a good guy."

On what OLB Zion Young's best trait as a player is: "I think [Zion Young]'s willingness to do anything. Whatever the coaches put him at, he's pretty mobile. His lateral speed is pretty good. So, line him up against the tight end or the tackle, and he's going to get around him. So, I think his willingness to do whatever it is, he's going to get it done."

On if he will try to go to the annual Tight End University gathering this summer: "I'm going to try, hopefully. Being around a bunch of the guys, learning from the best, you can only get better in that environment. So, hopefully, I do make it."

On if he was able to get to know QB Diego Pavia in college: "Not really. I had the opportunity to meet [Diego Pavia] just the other day. We just kind of sat down, had a meal together and were just talking, because during the process, it's pretty hectic. So, quarterbacks kind of stick over there, and then tight ends kind of stick over there, and there's not really much interaction going on. During the Senior Bowl, too, he was there, and he was on the National [team] side, and he was doing kind of his own thing. We were all trying to learn a brand-new playbook within a few days. So, everybody was kind of keeping to themselves and doing that stuff. But, I actually sat down with him the other day, and we talked it up."

On what his conversations with QB Diego Pavia were like this week: "No, it was good. [Diego Pavia and I] just kind of talked about experience on just how it was at Vanderbilt and how it was at Alabama and just the games going on. We talked about 2024 or 2025, just like those games and stuff, but it wasn't really like a super deep conversation. It was kind of quick, because we wanted to get studying again, because we're also being hit with another playbook here. So, it's like we kind of need that extra time to study. So, it was a pretty shallow conversation, but it was good."

On what has stood out to him about tight ends coach Zack Grossi's coaching skills: "Just the way [tight ends coach Zack Grossi] teaches the offense. When I think of a tight end coach, I really want somebody to kind of emphasize the details of it, so, we know exactly the steps we need to take, the depths we need to take and things like that. Coach [Grossi] really does a good job kind of explaining that in meetings, and he's going to take the time with you if you need it. The first thing he does is leave like five minutes at the beginning just for questions that you ask, and then he's going to explain it as best he can and then get into the install right away. But he goes at a good pace, and that works for me, and that's what really caught my eye so far."

On how excited he is to start over in the NFL and learn a new playbook: "It's pretty much a blank slate, and there's not really much to say about it. It's really just kind of going out there and putting in the work and just getting better from that point on. But as a rookie, you can't come in here and act like the 'big dog,' because really, you're a small fish in a bigger pool now. So, a good transition for me is really kind of getting to know some of the veterans and getting my foot in the door and trying my best and earning that respect there."

G VEGA IOANE

On what his first few NFL practices have been like: "Man, it's unbelievable. Kyron Hudson [and I], my teammate from Penn State, we were just talking after practice yesterday [about how] it's a crazy feeling knowing that you're wearing the NFL shield on your chest now [and] playing in the League. We just finished our first practice in the NFL. It's definitely a feeling of being blessed. I definitely wouldn't picture myself here a while ago, but I'm just happy that I'm here now."

On what has struck him about working with run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford: "[Run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford] is energetic, and I'm talking about every day. It's not just out here. It's in the meeting room. Whether you're walking down the hallway with him, he's always energetic. We're just talking about different things; more than just ball. It's a good thing to have in the O-line room, separate ball and life talk-type of things like that, just to clear your mind up a little bit, refresh, reset, things like that. But he's a phenomenal coach. I've been with him for three days now, so I've learned a lot from him."

On how much of an adjustment it is for him going from LG to RG: "Yes, at Penn State, I played both LG and RG, and a little bit of C, as well. Shout out to Phil Trautwein, my offensive line coach at Penn State. He made sure every day that we were rotating between LG and RG just to get used to it. But out here, it's definitely a little bit of work to get used to again, but there isn't much to it."

On how it's been transitioning out of everything that goes along with preparing for the draft and going through the draft itself, to now actually being able to get back to playing football: "It's been a long process, man. It's been about four months, or something like that. But I'd say after the draft, I flew out the next morning. I got four hours of sleep, like I said before, and I touched down and left again in like 12 hours. So, it has definitely been a long process, but I'm just happy that I'm here now, [and we're] back to football, back to where we belong."

RB ADAM RANDALL

On how he was feeling when he received the draft call from Ravens' owner Steve Bisciotti: "Yes, that was pretty incredible. Having that opportunity to get the call from [Ravens' owner Steve Bisciotti] and just having the opportunity for him and [Clemson head] Coach [Dabo] Swinney to have a relationship. That kind of worked out with me being in Baltimore with a great organization, and [with] Mr. Bisciotti being the guy that called me, it was definitely a shock. But, I will say that I'm extremely appreciative for him, Coach Swinney and the Baltimore Ravens organization for having me here, and I'm going to give it my all."

On what it meant to hear all the things that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had to say to Ravens' owner Steve Bisciotti about him: "I think it's a testament to the Clemson [football] program and the people that [Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney] recruits. When I committed to Clemson back when I was a junior in high school, I knew that was the place that I wanted to be, and that was the place that I wanted to make home. And when I commit somewhere, that's where I call home. And I didn't want to ever leave there, and I gave it my all, and I did everything that I could to make it work there. And that's why I moved positions. That's why I switched from wide receiver to running back. It helped me in my career, and it helped the team last year. So, I think it was a win-win [situation] for both of us. And I think that Coach Swinney saw the opportunity that he gave me worked out, and [he saw] my character and as a player both on and off the field. I think that's just kind of how he was reflecting in the most recent interviews and while he was giving his insight to Mr. Bisciotti."

On the switch from wide receiver to running back and how it went for him: "It was kind of a need for our team going into the next year. We only had redshirt freshmen running backs and incoming freshmen, and Coach [Dabo] Swinney wanted a vet in the room, and he saw my size, my speed and my pass-catching ability. Also, [he] just [saw] my knack for running after the catch while I had the ball, and we both came to the conclusion that it could definitely be a good possibility and also a good thing for me to show my versatility for the next level. And I think it just worked out last year that I had the opportunity to show my versatility in many games and on tape. So that's really what carried me to the place that I am right now."

On what he's looking forward to about learning from RB Derrick Henry: "I'm just looking forward to being able to get in the room and see how [Derrick Henry] works. And also, all the other guys, just seeing how they are 'pro's pros,' and just being at the Ravens organization. I know that they have great players and great men in their position rooms, and I'm just going to be a sponge and a fly on the wall in that meeting room, and I'll take everything that I can and apply it to my game. With Derrick Henry having a taller stature like I am, I'm just going to continue to learn how to work on my pad level and shorten up my strides, just to continue to be a better running back."

On his impressions of head coach Jesse Minter: "I think [head coach Jesse Minter] is a really, really good guy. I think he's a really good coach. [He is] somebody that I can get down with playing for and [can] give it my all for. He is someone that I think that really cares about his players and really cares about the details of the game. That's somebody that I can get with. So, I really have been impressed with what I've really been around for the last three days."

On the message to the rookies as they started minicamp: "Just to soak it all in, enjoy the environment, enjoy the scenery, enjoy the dream that has come true, but also immerse yourself into the culture. Be able to learn and get on a routine and a schedule that works for yourself. And once you do that, just start to get into the playbook and see if you can earn your spot or way onto the field in any role possible. Whether that is on special teams, or in my case, on the offensive side of the ball. [It's about] just continuing to get better as a player overall."

On playing with QB Diego Pavia for the past few days: "[Diego Pavia] is a really good guy. He's really a guy that plays with a chip on his shoulder. I got to experience [playing with] him at the Senior Bowl. I really think me and him [are] just kind of building a rapport. The running back-quarterback exchange is really huge in football that a lot of people don't talk about. So, I think that he has a great energy and attitude, and he's a competitor. So, that's really all you can ask for in a teammate, and I know he's going to give it his all every time he steps on the field."

CB CHANDLER RIVERS

On how things have gone so far at Rookie Minicamp: "It's just a real feeling, honestly. It feels like a dream come true. I'm out here with a lot of other rookies. We all just have one common goal, make the team, just come out here, have fun and do what we do."

On how he feels when people project him to play slot corner and if he feels like he can play on the outside: "Yes, I feel like I can play both outside and the slot, and I feel like that's what makes me, me. I'm versatile."

On making plays on the ball, getting interceptions in college and why he feels like he excels at it: "I mean, I feel like that just comes from playing hard, honestly, just playing hard, doing what you're supposed to do. Good things happen to those who do what they're supposed to do."

On if he feels any extra pressure at practice with head coach Jesse Minter being a former defensive backs coach: "I wouldn't necessarily say pressure, but I would just say it's a blessing to have somebody of that caliber, being your coach now. It's pretty cool, honestly."