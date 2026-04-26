Transcript: Press Conference (4/25/26)

WR ELIJAH SARRATT

On how much it means to be drafted by the Ravens after attending St. Frances Academy in Baltimore: "It means a lot. It's crazy, just how things work out like that. I feel like it is just a meant-to-be moment. Being at St. Frances Academy, it taught me so much [and helped me grow] as a man. I had a lot of great experiences there. So, I'm forever grateful that I can go back there and play ball at the best level now."

On how closely he's watched the Ravens and what it will be like for him to catch passes from QB Lamar Jackson: "I've watched many Ravens games. Lamar Jackson is one of the best players in the NFL. I just want to be able to do my part on the field, so he can trust me and I can go out there and make play for him and make his job easy."

On his contested-catch ability and his mindset when catching those passes and also his back-shoulder pass ability: "My mindset is just that any time the ball is in the air, it's mine. It doesn't matter if I'm uncovered, if I have one person on me or two people on me; just as a receiver, if you want to be great, you have to have that mindset. So, whatever pass it is, I feel like I can make it. The back-shoulder throws – they're something that is a big strength of my game. I've been able to do it just about every year in college. Thankfully, I've had lots of great quarterbacks. Like you said, Fernando [Mendoza] has done a great job of putting it where I need it to be. My thing with the back-shoulder throws is just, you're always trying to win over top. And then if you know it's a feel – it's a feel thing and then it's just a trust between you and the quarterback. And that just happens. It doesn't happen overnight; it just happens with reps throughout camp and practices. That's all it is."

On his nickname "Waffle House" and where it originated: "It really started my sophomore year at JMU. I feel like every third down or something, they would give me the ball, and I would convert on it. And then my dad was – he went on social media talking about, 'He's always open, Waffle House,' or something. Not too many people saw it. And then fast forward to my junior year at Indiana, there was a summer interview, and I was just doing some media, and they were like, 'What's your nickname?' And then I kind of said it, trolling – not thinking anything of it. And then next thing I know, hours later it's blowing up on Twitter. And then here we are today, I have merch and everything for it. It's a cool nickname, but it's also a mindset, too. Like I said, those contested catches, I always feel like I'm open. It's just a mentality that I have."

On being a former basketball player and how that has translated to football: "I love basketball, that was my first sport. I love basketball. But, I don't know – just playing different sports, any different sport, I feel like it kind of translates into somehow a different sport. With Soccer, it helps your feet, and basketball, just body movements and body control; I feel like it helps you a lot on that field. And just with the contested catches with me running routes, just being on balance as someone is trying to push me and stuff like that. So, it definitely translates."

On what about his journey makes him think he is ready to play in the NFL: "I've been able to prove it. Each step that I've been to, I've been grateful to have a lot of coaches – a lot of great coaches – and a lot of great players around me. But I feel like it's just the work that you put in is what you're going to get out of it. And my mindset is, I'm still going to have that same chip on my shoulder that I had in my freshman year, coming out of high school. Just go out there. I'm at ground zero right now. I have to prove everything. So, it's just going out there, going to work and proving it every single day now."

On if he has talked to the Ravens about where they envision him lining up as a receiver: "A lot of teams that I've talked to – the Ravens included – they kind of see me playing all three spots. I've traditionally played outside – played more X [receiver] in college, but a lot of teams see me as a big slot guy, a guy who can work option routes, work the zones, middle of the field and stuff like that. And they also see me as a Z receiver who can move around, do some motion, do some blocking and stuff. So, I'm just going to try to soak up as much game as I can from the people that I have in the room already, all the coaches or all the players in the organization. [I will] just go to work, study my plays and just be able to earn the guys' trust is my main thing. If I earn the trust, I feel like that's a good foot to start off on."

On if he took part in the Ravens' local pro day, and if not, what his interactions were with the Ravens during the pre-draft process: "I didn't come up to the local day. It was just with the timing and everything of our schedules, so we couldn't make it work. We talked about doing it. But after [the Indiana] Pro Day, I've talked to the receivers coach [Keary Colbert]. We got in the film room, did some board work for a long while. We were just talking and chopping it up. I knew there was an opportunity that I could go there and I'm grateful. I'm so happy. I'm so happy and blessed to be here in this great organization that I've been a fan of since I was young, just watching so many legends play through that organization. So, I'm excited to go in there and just do my part."