Transcript: Press Conferences (8/31/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "I appreciate you guys being here. First, I wanted to really just congratulate [the players] – making a 53-man roster is a major deal. I tried to really sell that to the guys, not to take it for granted. Obviously, everybody is in a different position. You have guys that have played for a long time, but you [also] have undrafted free agents making the team. It is a really cool scenario when you kind of see it all come together, so major shout out to those guys. Also, major congrats and shout out to all the guys we added on the practice squad. It is a huge deal, especially with the rules now — I kind of look at it as a 70-man roster. With the numbers that we have, [I want] them all ready to play — we need to have every single guy as part of that 70 ready to play at the drop of a hat when their number is called. That is what we really want those guys to focus on. We will kind of operate today with the practice, [and] tomorrow we will not practice. We will spend the day celebrating O.J. Brigance and everything that he has meant to the Ravens organization. We will practice again on Wednesday and Thursday. The guys will be out of here on Thursday for the four-day break. We will be back on Tuesday ready to roll, headed into Indy. So, that is kind of our plan for the week, and [I will] open it up for questions."

You added K Jake Moody to the practice squad. With a lot of available kickers out there, what led to the decision with Jake? (Jamison Hensley) "Jake [Moody] has just kind of been on the radar, and he is a guy that has had success in this league. [We] really just felt like adding a guy, and it is whatever is best for the team at that particular moment — so we added a guy to compete on the practice squad, and [we will] kind of see how it shakes out from there."

What would you kind of like to see out of that kicking competition? (Brian Wacker) "I don't really... I have a lot of confidence in Tyler [Loop] still. I think, again, he has had a great training camp. I expect him to be our kicker going into Indianapolis, but I think, again, you are always trying to just have every scenario covered. So, that is what we are trying to do as a team."

What can you say about the decision to keep three quarterbacks and not go with two? (Jerry Coleman) "I go back to the other day where it is like — the last spot or two often comes down to the best player [and] really the kind of player that plays the best. So, I just give Joe [Fagnano] like a ton of credit for how he played. He legitimately played his way onto this roster, and [it] just felt like it gave us the best situation for the quarterbacks. Again, [he's] a guy that probably would have had a lot of interest from other teams with the way that he played, and so you do not want to let good players like that leave your building. [I am] very happy for Joe [Fagnano], proud of Joe [Fagnano]. Proud of the way that he played. I thought 'Izzy' [quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork] did a great job with him throughout training camp, and so we are happy to have him."

You have probably had some difficult conversations with people you have had to let go. What were the conversations like with a guy like QB Joe Fagnano who you got to tell that he made the team? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, it is really cool. I heard [Joe Fagnano] speak after the game, and it was like — he could go sleep easy that night knowing that he kind of did everything in his power, everything in his control. This is a guy that took advantage of every rep, and then when his number was called and the lights were on, he really performed. So, when you get to have those conversations, it is really, really cool. Again, [he's] a guy that just earned his way. And that is really kind of [what I] hoped would be the case at the start of camp — that there would be guys that just — Ethan Burke as well — these guys just played their way onto the roster. [They] did not worry about the numbers and people saying, 'Well, they will only keep this amount at this position,' or, 'This guy was whatever.' Those guys did not worry about any of that and played their way onto the roster, and it is major credit to them."

You mentioned how tight pass-rusher race was. What was it that OLB Ethan Burke did that was the tipping point that caused him to be the one to make it? (Giana Han) "I think [Ethan Burke] has just been really consistent. When you look at particularly two phases of the game, I think he played really well on special teams, and he has been really consistent on defense with what he can bring to the table. [He's] really physical, really rugged, but a really good rusher. He has had some really good days rushing the passer out here in training camp and also in the preseason games. I thought he has been dominant at times in special teams on the kickoff team in particular, so again, just a guy that kind of played his way onto the team."

What happened with RB Adam Randall? Obviously, he played well in the game. Did he have something that you did not realize he had during the game, or what kind of popped with him? (Childs Walker) "[Adam Randall] has kind of been dealing with something. So, we were able to get him back for that, but [he] is dealing with something enough that we feel like this is the best situation for him to get really healthy. I think he has a bright future for us. I think he is in a position to be able to come back and help us, but it just gives him the opportunity to get fully healthy with what he is dealing with."

The decision to not have DL Nnamdi Madubuike start on IR — just kind of what went into that, and what are you expecting to see from him over the next couple of weeks as you get into the regular season? (Alex Glaze) "Yes, again, [it's] similar to the path that has been [planned] all along; [Nnamdi Madubuike] is progressing more and more and more. So, we will kind of evaluate these next couple of weeks, but I do not anticipate it being something where — when you do that, you are talking about four games if you were to start him there. So, I do not see him obviously missing that many games."

Will DL Nnamdi Madubuike do any full-team work this week? (Luke Jones) "Yes, [Nnamdi Madubuike] is just doing more and more. [We will] kind of leave it to the plan [and] leave it to what we are doing, but he is in a really good position."

Can I just go back to QB Joe Fagnano real quick — were you surprised that he seemed to handle it as well as he did and play as well as he did? (Brian Wacker) "I think 'surprised' is like a funny way [of saying it], because that just means like maybe you did not think he had it in him — so, not to say that. But [I am] very impressed because, at the start, we did not even sign [Joe Fagnano] right after the draft. We added him a few days later. We added a couple rookies. I thought early on, he sort of was the better of the two rookies. Then we added a veteran, so his reps went down even more. So, I would say [I am] just really impressed. That week of the Philly game, he started to get a few more reps and looked pretty poised and comfortable for not having had a lot. Then, I think in the games it just really took off for him and his confidence really, really took off and grew. To me, when you play like that, you are already a pretty confident guy to be able to kind of handle not having the reps that he had and be able to go in and operate. So, again, it is really just a credit to him and kind of the player that he is [and] the cool demeanor that he carries. [He] does not really get rattled and, obviously with a quarterback, that is a great quality."

Do you anticipate OL Jovaughn Gwyn starting Week 1, or are you still evaluating that? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I think we are still evaluating that. We will probably have, over the next week or so, kind of figure that out, but I still think that is a real competition."

OLB ETHAN BURKE

When did you know you were going to pursue football and not lacrosse? (Pete Gilbert) "Probably my senior year. It was late, but I was doing well, and the opportunity arose, and I just went for it and took it. I am happy I did. [I'm] happy to be a Raven right now."

What were the last few hours and days like for you, and what was it like walking into executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta's office not knowing your future? (Jerry Coleman) "You just don't know what to expect. You just have to hope for the best. Know that you've put in the work, and that whatever happens, happens, and everything works out and everything happens for a reason."

We saw your mom post old pictures of you on Instagram as a kid wearing a Ray Lewis jersey. Is it that much cooler to be able to get over this hump and make the 53-man roster with this specific organization? (Sam Cohn) "Yes, it is a bit cooler. That was a jersey I wore a lot, and one of my favorite players for sure, so it's special. That was a Halloween costume multiple years in a row, for sure."

Was there a specific moment or somewhere along the line where you started to have a little more confidence that you might have a chance to make the 53-man roster? (Luke Jones) "Yes, there are tons of good players who didn't [make it] and have returned, so for me, I was just like, 'I have nothing to lose, [so] just go out there and play fast, don't overthink, don't overcomplicate things, play my best, play how I know I can play and how I've played in the past.'"

What were those moments like on Saturday late in the day before you found out, and then obviously leading up to it? (Brian Wacker) "Obviously, you're a little stressed or tense, I guess. But, like I said, whatever happens, happens. I can't stress over it and, obviously, I'm happy with the decision. But, I just waited patiently, and it went my way."

What was the coolest call you got to make after you got the news? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I would say my mom, for sure. She was very excited. She knew a little more about the process than I thought, but it was great giving her a call for sure."

Whether it's a former coach, youth coach, a former teammate, what was the most memorable message you got after news got out that you made the team, other than the one executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta delivered? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, obviously my parents and siblings. I would say my high school football coach, just because he has known me [since] I was a little sophomore. [I had] just moved to Texas, and they were trying to get me to play football, so it was cool getting a text from my high school staff and hearing from them."

What was the reaction you got from teammates, whether it was OLB Trey Hendrickson or other guys in that room? (Brian Wacker) "Yes, I think they're happy for me, but [they emphasized to] keep going, [that] this is just the beginning of my journey [and] to never be satisfied. You have guys like Trey [Hendrickson] who are going into Year 10, and they're never satisfied with the results, and every day, they come to work. So, I want to implement that mindset and just continue to work and get better."

What was it like coming into this building today, having already made the team? Some of those times you've been here, you've been fighting for a spot, and now you're a Raven. (Giana Han) "For me, I didn't want anything to change. I still have a chip on my shoulder and just continue to do my routine, work, stretch in the morning, work out just as hard, practice just as hard [and] be just as attentive in meetings. [It's] almost like nothing's changed, and [I'll] continue to fight to stay here."

When was the last time you picked up a lacrosse stick? (Jonas Shaffer) "I practiced with my old high school lacrosse team during the spring, so I padded up and played a few practices."

Was that during the pre-draft period? (Jonas Shaffer) "[It was] just for conditioning and 'man-up.' [There was] no hitting [or anything]."

Did you go to tournaments in Maryland with your lacrosse team this year? (Giana Han) "Yes, I did."

Tell us some of your favorite memories from that. (Giana Han) "Obviously, first of all, just being in the hotel [and] playing hotel tag with all my buddies and whatnot. There are so many guys I played lacrosse with who have reached out, and it's just cool to hear from them, because those are honestly some of my favorite times playing sports. Youth lacrosse is great, and those are some memories I'll cherish forever. It was worth traveling out here. I'm thankful my parents put money into getting me out there and taking me out here and allowing me to play a sport that I loved growing up."

Did you have any other Ravens-related Halloween costumes, or was it just Ray Lewis? (Quentin Corpuel) "I think it was just Ray [Lewis]. I might have been like a zombie Raven one time. I don't know."

Has Ray Lewis reached out to you? Or have you reached out to Ray at all? (Pete Gilbert) "No."

Do you look forward to that? (Pete Gilbert) "Yes, hopefully."

QB JOE FAGNANO

What was the moment like when you heard you were going to make the 53-man roster? (Giana Han) "[It was] pretty surreal. Obviously, all the emotions were going pretty fast. [I] didn't really know what to expect when I was called into the office. When he told me... I knew I had confidence in myself and the way I played, but you just never know how things are going to shake out. It was super cool to hear that from the 'GM' [executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta], and now I have kind of come back down to Earth and realize that I have a job to do — [and that's] to do whatever I can to help this team win games."

Did you think you were a longshot at the beginning of the summer? (Childs Walker) "It's hard to say no because I came in as an undrafted free agent. [There were] a couple of other quarterbacks in the room. I didn't know what my opportunities were going to look like, but I just knew that if I got them, I was going to hit the ground running and I wasn't going to look back. I am proud to say that I did that. But, like I said, I have a lot of work to do. I want to keep improving and help this team win."

What were you expecting to hear when you went into executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta's office to get the news? (Jerry Coleman) "I didn't know what to expect. Obviously, [it was my] first time going through cut day. [I was] just trying to stay busy throughout the day. [I] got the call to come into the office. My head immediately went to, 'Oh man, this might be it,' and then I went in there and [executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta] said, 'You made the team.' Obviously, there's a video out there that shows my emotions on how I felt about the interaction, and it was super cool. It was good to be out at practice today and just back to playing football."

You seemed genuinely surprised by the news. Were you? (Brian Wacker) "That's probably not a great reaction. (laughter) "But yes, because from what I was told from vets and guys that have been through this, it's like 'no news is good news.' When I got that text and the call to come in, immediately you start going through the situations in your head of what might be happening. So, yes — I was surprised. But that's not to say I didn't have confidence in myself. I know I am a good football player. I think I belong in this league. I'll keep saying it — there's a lot of work that I have to do. I have to keep improving, but I am always going to have confidence in myself."

You found out on Sunday morning you made the team, right? (Brian Wacker) "Yes, Sunday morning."

Going back to the spring when you came here for the rookie tryout, what were the opportunities like at that time? What were your thoughts when you first got the call to come out here for rookie minicamp? (Garrett Downing) "When I got the call, I was just excited to have that opportunity to even come out here. This is a great organization that has won a lot of football games and has had a lot of great players come through. To be able to come here and put that logo on and represent the Ravens was something I was very proud of, even just coming in for rookie minicamp. And then, once I got my foot in the door, I just wanted to keep chugging along and keep pushing."

How cool was it to call your parents? How memorable was that phone call? (Jeff Zrebiec) "That's something I'll remember for the rest of my life, probably. [It was] super cool to get that opportunity to call them and see their reactions. They have been there the whole time for all the hard work that I've been putting in my whole life. It's been a dream to play in the NFL since I started playing football — my dad taking me to camps; my mom coming to every game, driving 12 hours to home games from Maine, not missing a game. They have been there the whole way. To be able to get that call to them, it was special."

Is there anyone else you reached out to, or who reached out to you, after things had settled? (Quentin Corpuel) "My wife. I called my wife right away. I started dating her in high school, so she has also been along for the ride the whole time. It was another special moment to be able to call her."

How did you celebrate afterwards? (Ryan Mink) "We just went and got something to eat. I had practice the next day, so I wasn't going to do too much. [I was] just able to relax a little bit and get some weight off the shoulders."

Did QB Lamar Jackson or QB Tyler Huntley have any messages for you? (Giana Han) "When I got in, they were all smiles — when I got into the quarterback room this morning. It's just great to have them by my side in that quarterback room, to be able to learn from them as we continue to move this thing along — just following their leadership and how they operate."

Do you think you were more prepared to take advantage of this opportunity because you had a lot of different experiences in college? You're not 20 or 21, you're an adult. Were you more prepared for that reason? (Childs Walker) "I think so. I think that's fair to say. The more football you play, the more comfortable you feel. But at this level, it's always going to take a little bit more. I have always prided myself on my preparation and how I go day-to-day about my business. The amount of football that I've played has definitely been an advantage for me, for sure."

Over the last several weeks, you knew you were going to play a lot in these preseason games, and the practices leading up to them gave you a lot of opportunities to prepare. Now that may be a different scenario for you. How do you continue to get better? What are you going to do now to make sure you stay here? (Pete Gilbert) "It's really the same for me. I really didn't get that many reps going into the first preseason game. I got a few more going into the second, and we had some joint practices [in] there. It's really the same. I'm not going to change something that has been working. I just have to take it up another level right now — that's being behind the play, getting reps, talking to Lamar [Jackson] after the play, seeing what he saw. Just being able to study the playbook, and if my number does get called, just be ready."