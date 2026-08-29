Transcript: Press Conferences (8/28/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "Alright, I appreciate you guys being here. I am proud of our team and proud of all 91 players that we have. It was a great opportunity in the third game for a lot of guys to get a lot of minutes, a lot of reps, to put their resume on film, and I just love the way the guys played. I love the energy that we started the game with on offense, and then we turned around and got a quick turnover on defense. We had some good situational things pop up, which was good to go through for myself. But again, I am just proud of these guys and happy with the way that training camp has gone overall. I like where our team is at, and with that, I will open it up for questions."

With how dominant of a preseason you guys have had, how difficult do you think it will probably be to make some decisions over the weekend? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, it — you know, you want it to be tough. You want to have as many really good players as possible when you put together the 90, 91, whatever the number is. And [executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] and the personnel staff have done a great job putting together a really good group of players. Our coaches have done a great job developing guys and putting them in position. So, it makes it really hard and challenging, and that is the way you want it. You want the guys to make the decisions really tough for us. And that is really their opportunity. They have all done that; they have all run to it. So, we will certainly have some tough things over the next day or two."

More specifically, QB Joe Fagnano, the way he has played over the preseason, has that surprised you a little bit in terms of maybe that being a more challenging roster decision than three weeks ago, let's say? (Luke Jones) "Yes, I mean, to his credit, yes. I mean, it started with that first preseason game, really, where he got, I would say, the first, like, real run. Maybe one or two other practices right before that, but to his credit, he has put it on tape, and he has put it out there. He has been really consistent. He has played a certain way almost all three games, and so that is definitely something we will have to take a look at."

On the defensive side, obviously that is something that a lot of people are going to pay a lot of attention to, considering that is your specialty. What did you think throughout the preseason, just the dominance on that side of the ball, despite not playing any starters? (Cordell Woodland) "Yes, I just like the way the guys play. They have bought into kind of how we want to play, more so than what we are playing right now. We have had the same preseason call sheet for three years now, so it is not like we are trying to scheme up a bunch of things. But we do let the guys run some stuff and see who can execute and try to be intentional sometimes of what you call to set a guy up to see what he can do. So, we had a few instances of that tonight. But really, 'Weave' [defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver] has done a great job of creating a mindset on our defense, and obviously all the other coaches as well. And so, I like where that is at. I am excited to see where we can start the regular season, but I certainly like where we are at headed out of training camp."

When you are talking about guys who made it difficult for you, is OLB Ethan Burke kind of one of those guys on the defensive side? (Childs Walker) "Yes, I would, and I mean, you could throw the whole edge room in there. Those guys, [outside linebackers coach] Harland Bower has done a great job with that room. And so you could make a case depending on which game you are looking at and which practice you are looking at, that everybody in that room has played at a level that could help us win games. So, the room has done a great job, Ethan [Burke] himself has done a great job. I thought Adisa [Isaac] had a great night, [and] 'Ruck' [Kaimon Rucker] had a great night. So those guys certainly make it really challenging, and it is a good problem to have."

K Tyler Loop is now five for eight in the preseason games. Obviously, he has been very good at practice, but in some of these stadium situations he has had some misses. Has he done enough for you to feel really confident with him as your only kicker in Week 1? (Kyle Goon) "Yes, I mean, I think you want to see makes in games, and so, it is something we will continue to look at. We will continue to look at what the best situation is there. He has had a good camp overall, but again, it comes down to making the kicks in the pressure situations in the game. So that is something I think that we will always be looking at to make sure that we are doing what is best for the team."

Does looking at that include maybe bringing in competition at some point? (Brian Wacker) "I think there are a million scenarios there to try to make sure that we have the best situation headed into [Indianapolis]."

You used RB Adam Randall today in various ways. What did you see from Randall today that you liked? (Marvin Parker) "Man, I really like his versatile skill set. He can obviously run the ball, which I think he has improved a lot in, as he really was a one-year running back in college. But he has learned to run behind his pads, he has learned to be a really physical runner, and he also has a really good skill set out of the backfield in the passing game. So, it was good to see him back in there and get some run. I thought he and Rasheen Ali both had some really nice plays there. Shout out to Rasheen [Ali] as he actually was leaving at halftime for a baby on the way, so hopefully that goes well for him and congrats to him."

WR LaJohntay Wester had a receiving touchdown today. When he was drafted, a lot was made of his return ability. What have you seen in his growth as a wide receiver? (Cordell Woodland) "You know, another guy that the improvement has been really cool to watch, the development – I would say, from the spring until now – as being really detailed in routes and playing with great speed. He is a really fast person, and so his play speed now shows up when he is running routes, and he is getting open. I think he has had a great camp, I think he has done really well in the preseason, and I think he has gained the confidence of a lot of people on the offense. And so, he's another one of those receivers that has developed well, and I'm excited to see him going into the regular season."

You were around for part of the Ravens' last preseason win streak. Your first three games as the head coach, you have won them all. What does that mean to you both for you as a coach and for the team? (Nikhil Mehta) "Honestly, the thing I think in the preseason, again, you really want to play to your identity, and you want to create a play style of how you play in all three phases. What are your standards? What are you accepting as playing for the Ravens? And the thing I am really most proud of is that all the guys out there play the way we want to play. And does that mean they are all going to be able to make the team? No. But, they have bought into how we want to play, and that has showed up in the games, so I'm just most happy about that."

With the defensive backs for you guys who had a pretty nice summer, CB Lardarius Webb Jr. tonight had a couple of plays on special teams and so forth. How difficult will it be on some of those practice squad spots even? (Brian Wacker) "Yes, I mean, again, you could look at every position, and almost every guy in the 90, 91 [group of players], and [you could] say that they have made a case to be a part of it. And so, everybody has done a really good job. Again, I just give a lot of credit to the coaches for developing these guys from OTAs all the way through now and the improvement that we have seen and how they have taken to coaching and how the guys obviously have talent, and then you put them in an environment where they can let their talent shine. And so, again, it is going to be really, really challenging to come up with the 70 players [including practice squad] that we will go into next week with."

OLB ETHAN BURKE

You go through this battle trying to put out your best case, to make it a very hard decision for them … How do you think it went for you overall, and tonight? "Yes, I have just learned so much throughout training camp, and I thought tonight was a good way to finish. It was just overall a good team win. I think a lot of guys put the effort out there, and we really showed just how much we have been competing with ourselves throughout all of training camp and just consistently getting better."

Can you take me back through the journey of the disappointment you probably had in April of not hearing your name in any of those three days during the NFL Draft, and then not knowing where your future was going to be and getting this chance with the Ravens, and what you've been able to do with it? "Yes, it was something that was frustrating, but there are tons of guys who went undrafted and made really good careers out of it. So, it was not discouraging to me whatsoever, I just knew I had to work a little harder and come out here and make a name for myself."

Your name has been said a lot, whether it's here or outside as well. I'm sure you don't pay attention to the outside, but you're noticeable in what you've been doing this preseason and in training camp. Do you feel the same about your work and that you've done enough to make this team? "That is not up to me, but one thing I know is [to] just keep working hard and doing what I do and consistently chasing getting better and [being] great."

What has it been about this defense that you've been able to make plays in these preseason games, especially with knocking out the football? "Yes, shoutout to the coaches. I think our [outside linebackers] coach [Harland Bower] does a great job encouraging guys. In the locker room, we have fun together — a lot of these young guys have gotten tight. So, really just going out there playing, being like, 'Screw it, let's just go out and play our game.'"

Throughout these three games, you guys gave up 13 points collectively. You guys always seem like you know what you're doing, and the other guys haven't nearly as much. Why is that, do you think? "I think just connectivity, communication and playing Ravens defense. I think you see that even in the preseason with the guys getting acclimated to the system and growing into that role and playing like a Raven."

From the names and the voices that matter in these decision-makings, whether it's the coaches or anyone else you've spoken to with the Ravens, what have those conversations been like with you, and how you have played? "Just encouraging and telling me to keep working. I can't be satisfied with anything. So, for me, I will just put my head down [and] continue to grind, no matter what happens."

I'm sure it's a lot, but between now and Sunday, what are you going to be doing? "Resting, recovering, just chilling. Nothing crazy."

Phone on you, near you — how are you going to approach that? "Yes, it is just a normal day, right? Something is going to happen, but I will just try and be myself. Act normal. We are good."

QB JOE FAGNANO

I know a lot is going to be decided in these next coming days, and I am sure there is a lot of pressure there, but at the same time, you had over 500 passing yards in the preseason. Do you feel like you did what you could do to show the Ravens and other teams what you are about? (Kyle Goon) "My goal coming in was just to make the most of my opportunities. What I can control is what I wanted to control. The stuff that is out of my hands is out of my hands. I think I have done a nice job to put myself in a good position, but I can put my head on the pillow tonight and sleep well knowing that I gave it all I had. What is out of my hands and what is out of my control is not my worry."

With the people here, including offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and WR LaJohntay Wester, who has been a good target for you, how have they pushed you to grow and show some of your best? (Kyle Goon) "I think, even just being here in the summer, I have improved the most I ever have in a summer [by] just being here in the few weeks that I have, even in the limited reps that I started with. Just being in this system, being around guys like Coach Declan [Doyle] and Lamar [Jackson] and 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley], being able to learn from them has definitely helped me a lot."

What have you been most pleased with of yourself, aside from effort? (Brian Wacker) "Just the consistency. Something that I want to be able to do is just put good stuff on tape every time. That is not to say it was perfect [in] any of the preseason [games] or any of the practices, but [I was] able to show up each and every day and put my best foot forward. So, I would say consistency."

What has been the reaction of QB Lamar Jackson with the way that you started getting so many more reps in practice and the way you played in the preseason? What has been the reaction from one of the best quarterbacks in the league? (Luke Jones) "It has been great. [Lamar Jackson] is a special player. [He is a] special human being just because he has helped me out a ton. He has been very supportive. After plays, he is talking about what he sees. Even on his plays [in practice], he will come back and talk to me. It has been great. It is something that I am very appreciative of, and [I'm] just trying to be a sponge and take it all in."

Early in Training Camp, you were not getting a ton of reps because QB Skylar Thompson was still here. What has allowed you to sort of cut down on the learning curve and be as productive as you are with limited practice reps in the games? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Coming into the situation, I knew what it was. I knew, just [from] talking to people, how reps get distributed. I kind of knew coming in [that] it was going to be an uphill slope. Just taking those reps behind [the QBs] in the walkthroughs, [I was] just getting as many mental reps as I can, staying locked in [and] knowing that, if my opportunity came, that I was going to want to make the most of it."

You talked about how QB Lamar Jackson has helped you. Is there another rookie who you feel like you have developed a kinship with or friendship with over this time? (Kyle Goon) "It is hard to pinpoint just one, but all of them [have helped me] just because you are coming into a place that nobody knows really anybody. We are all put up into a hotel room, so we are pretty much with each other 24/7 for however many weeks it is, but I am very appreciative of all the relationships that I have created."

Obviously, your route to getting on the team was not "option A" as an undrafted guy. But what have you been able to show yourself through Training Camp and through these three preseason games? Have you learned something about yourself maybe that was not there coming in? (Cordell Woodland) "I think my confidence grows with each game and the more reps that I get, whether that is in practice or preseason, and [I'm] just giving myself confidence in knowing that I belong [and] that I can play at this level. There is a lot to improve from throughout these camp practices and throughout today. [I'm] just happy with where I am at, but always looking to get better."

Was there anything from the pre-draft process, either from hearing what other teams thought of you or reading scouting reports yourself, that nagged at you that you feel like you have done a good job of kind of disproving throughout this preseason? (Jonas Shaffer) "No. I did not really try to read into all of that. One day, you are a great quarterback, [and] the next day, you are terrible. I do not go with the ups and downs. I know who I am as a person and as a quarterback, so I have always had that confidence, and I think you need that at quarterback. I think you need a little — whether it is confidence or moxie — whatever you want to call it. I think you just need that because, at the end of the day, a lot of it is going to fall on you, but you have to be able to be steady and take it one day at a time."

What do you think the emotions will be for yourself the next couple of days as they are figuring out roster spots? (Cordell Woodland) "Like I said earlier, my goal was to just make the most of my opportunities, control what I can and then let the chips fall where they may. Again, I can go to sleep tonight knowing that I did everything that I could, and that was my goal."

You share an agent with a quarterback here that has won a Super Bowl. Have you talked to QB Joe Flacco ever about this opportunity and just playing quarterback in the NFL? (Jeff Zrebiec) "No, I have not gotten the chance to talk to [Joe Flacco]. [It] would be great one day, but he is pretty busy right now, so maybe one day."

OLB ADISA ISAAC

Head coach Jesse Minter said the whole edge room has really made a huge impact this training camp and complimented you guys and how you work with outside linebackers coach Harland Bower. What do you think has kind of given you guys the motivation to really perform the way you have this preseason? "I will say the coaching. They have given us a lot of good feedback. It is like a family in our room, so [we are] real tight-knit. Even when we make mistakes, it is a 'next-play' mentality, and we lift each other up. When you have that type of positivity in the room, it is only bound for everybody to have success in their own way."

Just how tough was last year for you, to have the preseason you had, to have the injury setback and to now be in this position? Just kind of how has that been for you? "It was tough. But like I was saying earlier, [I'm] just controlling the controllables. It is a violent game. This is football; things happen. It is just about how you respond to it. I feel like I have done a good job of responding to it well, staying positive and just keep putting one foot in front of the other. [I] do not let a setback set me all the way back, and [I] just keep pushing forward. That is the main idea, just keep going."

How would you assess your three preseason games? "I feel like I did a pretty good job [of] leaning on the room [and] looking at what other guys are doing in the room because we are a big family in our room, [and] we're just feeding off of that. It may not be my day this day, but the next day, I correct my mistakes and push forward. So, I feel like it's just [been] everybody feeding off of each other, and that helps uplift everybody, and today was just a good day."

When you look at your three years as a whole, do you kind of feel like you have not gotten a full shot to show what you can do? "Injuries happen, so that is probably my biggest thing. My first two years, [I had] injuries. I feel like just me controlling what I can control and putting in the efforts to get back healthy and get back on the field is me controlling my controllable. I feel like I did that, and I just have to keep stacking them, stacking good practices, stacking good reps and keep going forward. That is really it. Keep going forward."

How beneficial is a game like this where you get that many reps? "It is always good. The more opportunities you get to show what you can do, the better chance you have of being successful. So, I feel like that is what happened. Just [having] more opportunities helps you be successful."

When you come in the league, you think about lining up at the end and on the outside, but those special teams roles are so huge in a career. What have you learned about special teams over the last three years, and how do you think that might factor into your future in the NFL? "Never sleep on special teams. I am a big believer in special teams. I feel like it is a way of life. I feel like, at one point, everybody has been on special teams. It is just about how you approach it. Everybody wants to sleep on special teams, but that is where you can go make your money and go make an impact on the team, not just on defense or offense. So, I feel like Coach [Anthony] Levine [Sr.] does a great job of keeping us engaged and making it fun for us to go out there and attack week-in and week-out. So, credit to him for the energy that he is bringing in the room and just helping me continue to push on special teams."

Just on the human element, how tough is it to go from what you guys have been doing to know that there is only 48 hours with the roster looking the way it does and decisions having to be made? "That is the NFL. It is a business, and we all know that. We just keep our heads high, put our best foot forward day-in and day-out, and we just let the chips fall where they fall. But, we always walk out here with our head high, and we do not really pay attention to the results, but we control what we can control."

Do you expect the arm brace to be a permanent thing for you this year? Is that just a temporary look? "We are going to see. It has been up and down with it so far. So, I am kind of working through it."

Is it for comfort or aesthetics, or what? "Comfort, aesthetics, a little bit of everything. I am still working through the kinks of it, but just trying to keep it stable from moving around too much. But I will see how it feels moving forward. [I'll go through] a couple more practices [and] a couple more reps with it on, and just go from there. [It's] just based off of feel."

How nice is it just to be able to be healthy and show what you can do and feel like you kind of did enough of that this summer? "I feel like there is always more to do. I feel like I definitely wanted to show a lot more, but like I was saying earlier, just [having] more opportunities leads to more success [and a] better chance of showing what you can do. So, I feel like I put a good foot forward, and I just want to continue to do it [and] keep stacking."

K TYLER LOOP

What are you seeing on the misses tonight, and is it cause for concern? "No. Honestly, this week, I feel like [have been] probably some of the best [kicks] I have hit in practice. [I've been] working on some stuff, and some [things] have started to click, but it is my job to translate that to the game. I know the expectation is [to] make kicks, and the expectations I have for myself are higher than anyone else can have, and tonight, it just was not good enough. All we talk about is, 'Be the best when your best is needed,' and I have to do that. So, all I can do now is get back to work, keep working harder [and] make kicks. It is frankly as simple as that."

Is it more frustrating when the misses are here at this stadium? Or do you look at every miss the same? "It is the same everywhere. My job is to go make kicks. That is the expectation every time I go on the field. The 10 guys that are with me and the other guys on the sideline, they expect me to make the kick. That is my job, and I have to do that. When it does not happen, it is frustrating. When it does happen, it is fun. That is just the nature of the job."

Is there anything you need to change up or clean up to try to be more consistent once it comes to gameday? "Yes, I have to replicate swings. What I have done in practice — the great ball striking that we have done — it has to carry over, and it has to be consistent. Working on that is the focus."

Is there anyone outside of the coaches in-house that you have been relying on as you try to find your way at the NFL level? "No."

You have had such a stellar preseason in practice from what we have seen. Does it come as a surprise in the game? Is there anything that you can kind of replicate to get the game environment in those practice reps? "I would say [head coach] Jesse [Minter] does a great job trying to replicate that. [In] practice the other day, we hit one off the upright from 58 [yards], went to 63 [yards], I made it, and Jesse was like, 'I want to see you make the one you missed,' and we went back and hit [from] 58 [yards]. So, stuff like that is great, but preseason is so valuable because nothing you do outside of the game can replicate that. Getting those reps from long ways away — those are important, they are good. It sucks to miss, it does. But you have to learn from it; you have to move on, and I know the expectation. I [have] to make kicks. So, that is the world we are living in."

Has your confidence changed at all during preseason? "No. As weird as it sounds, as good as we have done in practice and as hard as we have been working, it has only gone up. It just needs to now carry over. It is as simple as that."

Do you feel that confidence from senior special teams coach Randy Brown and the coaching staff too? "Yes."

WR CHRIS MOORE

Talk about that first drive and the chemistry between you and QB Tyler Huntley. "Yes, 'Snoop' [QB Tyler Huntley] and I have a chemistry from back when we were here together. I don't know how many years ago it's been now — but back in the day, when plays were called, we would look at each other and know we [could] make things happen."

Take me through the touchdown. Initially they called it no catch — when you caught the ball and you spun, you knew you caught it, but were you worried they were not going to overturn that? "I'm always a little worried, especially when they call it no catch on the field first, and you go to review. That was a little grey area, so I understand why they did, but I knew I caught it."

Did it feel like yesterday doing this in this stadium in this uniform, or does it feel like it has been a minute? "It feels like it's been a minute, but it's awesome to be back. I love it here and I missed being here in this stadium."

How are you handling this approach to the season with roster battling and trying to make your mark with this team, knowing cuts happen, but also practice squad rules have changed as well? "It sucks — that's just the reality of the game though. I just approach it like I have done every year — businesslike. I'm here. All I wanted was an opportunity, and they gave this to me, and hopefully I did the best I can."

Do you feel like with that opportunity you have done all you can this camp? "Definitely. All 11 years now, every year I come into training camp, it's all I can do — just go out there and give it my all and make it hard for them to decide. That's all you can do, so that's what I tell all the young guys."

DL AENEAS PEEBLES

Coming into the game, with your mindset and thinking about the level of depth in that room, did you do what you wanted to do today? "Yes. I try not to think about any of that. You will drive yourself crazy trying to count the numbers and trying to play that game within your head — all of that will just disrupt you from trying to put on tape what you need to put on tape to even make it in this game. So, I try not to worry about the numbers or the people in the room. I just try to go out there [and] play my best brand of football, and God willing, that will be enough."

Collectively, you guys gave up 13 points in three games in the preseason as a defense. It is the preseason — I do not know how much you can take away — but what kind of pride do you take in that? "I feel like we take pride in any competition. It doesn't matter if we are playing jacks, or we are throwing trash paper in the trash can — I want to win, and I want to win bad. So, we definitely take pride in it. I definitely think that is upholding the standard we set as Ravens coming in this offseason, so we definitely take pride in that."

Certainly, as you look at the guys — mostly backups playing in these preseason games — your guys, everyone knows what they are doing. You do not see that on the other side nearly as much. Why is that do you think? "I just feel like we went out there and just executed. I feel like we put a lot into this coming into the offseason and trying to be really detailed going into every single game and just trying to put [head] Coach [Jesse] Minter's vision on tape. I feel like when you take pride in something like that, good things happen."

RB ADAM RANDALL

How did you feel out there today? "I feel like I went out there and just tried to do my job each and every single play. [I'm] just continuing to get better at the things that I need to get better at. It was just a great atmosphere. [I] appreciate the fans and the Baltimore environment for showing up for our last preseason game and giving us young guys the type of environment that we needed to play."

You had several carries on rushing and receiving. How is that balance working out for you with knowing when to switch into different modes trying to be consistent? "[It's about] just being a football player. I have always caught and ran [the football] ever since I was a little boy, so just being able to channel that inner energy every time I touch the ball [speaks to] just being able to compete and make plays when it comes to me."

This experience, this preseason, how has that been for you? Is there anything you have taken away? "It has just been incredible having an opportunity to play in the NFL. It is always a great opportunity. [It's] something that I dreamed of, and [I'm] just continuing to get better and [continuing to] be pushed by my coaches and my teammates each and every single day."

What do you feel like you have been able to show this preseason? "I said it in the first game: Just that I can go out there and do it and just continue to execute the plan to win each and every single play. Obviously, we have great guys in our room, and [it's about] being able to complement them as well."

That stiff arm tonight, how did that stiff arm feel? "It is just kind of a spur-of-the-moment thing. It is something that Coach [Eddie] Faulkner has been harping on me about [in] just being able to use that [and] put it in my toolbox. So, it was just good to get that on tape tonight."

Did RB Derrick Henry have anything to say about that? "[Derrick Henry] was pretty fired up when I came to the sideline. But, he has mastered that, so I am trying to get like him."

Does it boost the confidence for you when you have performances like this? "Yes, obviously going out there and playing and getting better and being able to go and assess the tape is always something that you need to do as a football player, and [I'm] correcting the things that need to be corrected, and [trying to] improve on the good things."

Is it fun to get the ball and have some space and move and just really kind of show a move, whether it be a stiff arm, make a guy miss, or just get to straight speed? "Yes, it is [about] just being able to make the plays when they come to you. Obviously, there are a lot of good players out there on that football field each and every single weekend. So, [I'm trying to] just being able to execute and be in the right space and right time and, obviously, just show my ability to be me at the end of the day."

How about that nice stiff arm on the screen play there? Did RB Derrick Henry work with you at all on the stiff arms? Did you try to pick his brain? "Yes, we work [on it] every single day in practice. It is just something that we work [on] and are conscious of. We have a great running backs coach [in running backs coach Eddie Faulkner]. He just harps on having the ball in the correct hand so that you can have your inside arm [as the] stiff arm. So, just being able to execute that was just excellent to be on tape. Hopefully, [I'll] continue to get better at it."

That leaping flip that RB Jonathan Ward had, did you work on that? "Funny thing is, we had a discussion about that in our meeting this week, so I think Jonathan [Ward] took that to heart and went out there and did it."

OLB KAIMON RUCKER

You guys compete against each other, you compete against the offensive line and you study tape together. What is the group like, what is the camaraderie like? What is the energy like in that room? "At the end of the day, we are a family. We all understand that it is a competitive thing, and we know we are all fighting for jobs, but at the end of the day, we have spent so much time together. From the start of the offseason, just working out together, getting to know each other, OTAs, minicamp — all that kind of stuff. So, at the end of the day, yes, we are competing, we are all fighting for a job to get on the 53[man roster] — that is everybody's end goal. But at the end of the day, we are still family, too. We spend so much time [together] in and out of the facility, just learning each other, learning about each other, learning the playbook. So, at the end of the day, yes, we are competing, but we are all trying to see each other succeed, [we are] all trying to eat, whether that is here or anywhere else. We just wish for everybody's success."

What is that emotion like knowing that after Sunday, this group will not be together? "Bittersweet. I would say that for sure, just because we have spent so much time with each other. I have gotten the chance to know Trey Hendrickson, Zion Young and, of course, I have been here with Mike Green and Tavius [Robinson], Adisa [Isaac] and learning Ethan Burke. But at the end of the day, it is a part of the business. You do not want to get so emotionally tied to it, but at the same time, you cannot help it. I love these guys. I love these dudes, and there is nobody else I would rather go out with. But at the end of the day, the NFL is a business, and so wherever we end up, I wish them the best and that God be with them."

What do you feel like you left on the field for this camp and this game in particular? "I left everything I had. Each and every time that I took the field, I gained more confidence. It is just like a furnace — the more you pour into it, the hotter it burns — and I feel like that was me. I went from last year not getting a lot of reps to this year, and they let me get a lot more, including special teams, and they let me just be me. They encouraged me to be me, and they wanted me to be me, and I feel like me was out there. I gave it everything I had. I played confidently. I played concise; I played physical and violent. I did my responsibilities, and at the end of the day, that is what the team asked for, and I did exactly that."

What do you feel like you have changed from last year into this year? "I do not think I changed anything. I think I just genuinely became more confident. With more reps, I gained more confidence. They trusted me, and once you have other people trust you, it is hard to not feel confident because of that. It was like, 'All right, 56, we need you to go out there, we need you to go out there,' and then they threw me out there, and they had trust in me, and I just showed them [that] this is the reason why you should trust me."

RB JONATHAN WARD

What can you tell us about the flip on your run? "The flip? It just came down to trying to win one-on-one. Our running backs coach, 'Coach Faulk' [Eddie Faulkner], emphasizes trying to win one-on-one matchups. To be honest, it just came reactionary. The guy filled the hole quick. It was a pretty good play by him, and I just reactionarily decided to jump. [I'm] pretty old to be jumping, but I got up there and I came down, so that was the good part."

It seems like you almost came down on your feet. Did you almost land it? "Yes. I almost took it back to the playground days back home and almost landed on the feet, but like I said, it has been a while since I tried it, so I am just glad I landed upright and not on my head type of deal."

What was the reaction when you got back to the bench after that? "It was [a lot of] congratulations and good work by my teammates. [I'm] really just going out [there], trying to get the first down [and] doing anything just trying to get the first down and things like that. So, it was good getting the camaraderie from the bench and stuff like that, hyping me up and [motivating me] to go out and make the next play."

How good did it feel for you just to be able to go out there and show some of the things that you are able to do? "It is a blessing. Two weeks ago, I was sitting at home on the couch with my son, not knowing if I was even going to step on the field this year. So, just being able to come out here and put the cleats on [and] play for my favorite team growing up has just been a blessing. These last two weeks have just been surreal, honestly. So, I've just been grateful and just blessed to go out and put the best foot forward and hopefully make it a tough decision for this year, but ultimately just get another chance to have a job this year somewhere. It has just been a blessing for sure."

What is the biggest thing that you take away from the experience since coming back? "Take nothing for granted. I feel like that has always been a thing, but it is just [about] never knowing when the time will come. Like I said, I was at home the past two weeks, driving an hour each way to go work out, not knowing if I was going to get a call or not, but just staying prepared. Ultimately, I stuck with it, and we are here now, so [I tried to] finish the preseason on good terms and good rounds. That is all I can ask for."

What are your next two days like? "Rest, for sure. [I'll be] sleeping and praying for the best, but ultimately just enjoy everything that has been with this experience. [I'll] catch up with some of the teammates, [such as] 'D-Hen' [Derrick Henry]. I have been on teams with him from Tennessee to here, so I will probably kick it with him, spend some time with him [and] spend some time with the guys. The camaraderie [with] the younger guys — we built a tight-knit kind of running back room over these past two weeks since I have been here. We have grown even closer, so I just want to spend time with the guys and just embrace the moment."