Transcript: Press Conferences (9/24/26)

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR DECLAN DOYLE

I know you're about ready to board a flight for the next game, but the last game there was a lot of talk about that third-and-1 and taking the deep shot. Can you just walk us through the thought process of how you determine going with that play? (Jamison Hensley) "Obviously any time a play doesn't work, it falls squarely on the play-caller. As we were kind of going through that, there was deliberation on second down kind of going into third down. We felt like we had a pretty good bead on what they would do in a situation like that. Obviously, you're coming off of a drive previously where we got the ball in the plus 49 [and] we went backwards. [We were] trying to establish a rhythm, and yet at the same time ,being aggressive and being able to go after a defense that you feel like is predictable in that moment. We felt like we were going to be able to attack one high zone and push the ball down the field. Obviously after it doesn't convert, I wish I called any other play on my sheet. But, that is the way it goes. That's life in the business. You have to be calculated. Yet at the same time, I am very aware that Derrick Henry's on our roster. I love Derrick, and it really has to start with our run game. That's the way our offense is. I thought we were doing a good job in the run game itself. Obviously, in the second half there, we shoot ourselves with some penalties and put ourselves behind the sticks at times and have to kind of overcome that a little bit. Addressing those issues with our players and making sure that we understand the corrections, how we move forward together, I think that's really what goes into that."

When you call that, do you know what you're going to do on fourth down? Do you already know you guys wouldn't go for it on fourth down, or is that a conversation that happens after? (Jamison Hensley) "It's kind of ongoing. That's going on with [head coach] Jesse [Minter] and our game management as the drive is going. In general, they try not to mess with me a whole lot, just because I am in the middle of calling the drive. The bottom line is Jesse is going to kick it back to them, we'll go get a stop, and the mindset is like, "Hey, when we get it back, we'll go score." Obviously, it didn't turn out the way we wanted it to, but that's how it goes."

In Week 1, we saw a handful of plays with TE Durham Smythe out there and some of the heavier sets. I didn't see it as much this week against New Orleans. Why did you think that was? (Cordell Woodland) "I still felt like we played in heavy quite a bit. Every defense is different and what they're dictating is a little bit different. [I'm] trying to continue to get those young guys involved; whether that's [Matt] Hibner or Josh [Cuevas]. I think they're both very capable players. I don't want [Durham Smythe]'s play count to be super high because he's really effective when he's in that kind of sweet spot range. Really that's what you're seeing — you're seeing us try to develop that room. There's going to be times where we're going to have to play without Durham at some point [with] just the way the season goes and the way that room always goes. We want to make sure those guys are ready to go when they get their number called."

Maybe this is more of a run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford question, but obviously the Saints were using a lot of pressures from their linebackers up the middle and testing that inexperience with OL Jovaughn Gwyn and G Vega Ioane. From a blocking perspective, or from a protection perspective, is that a communication issue? Is that a technique issue? Where do you see the biggest gap that needs to be made up? (Kyle Goon) "I think obviously the two [plays] that show up are [when] we have the first down on the plus-49 [and] we're going to run the ball. We get a false start, we go backwards [and] then we're going to take a shot. We're in an eight-man protection, they run the Mike through, and we just have to do a better job from a technique standpoint of working through the shade, recognizing pressure, and being able to push through to that backer pressure player. That was something that we went into the game knowing that they were going to do a little bit. Obviously, we have to be able to go out and execute that a little bit better. The play after that is really the drop-back where we have a little bit of miscommunication between center and back. We've gone through that with our guys and have worked to fix that. Going through that and experiencing it, you don't want to ever have that happen. The biggest thing is that you learn from the tape, and we make sure that that doesn't happen again."

How do you think WR Rashod Bateman responded to his opportunity, and what are your expectations for him going forward? (Josh Tolentino) "I think [Rashod Bateman] responded well. I think Week 1, obviously he goes through a game where he doesn't get the ball a lot, but he played really hard away from it. It was a game that I would have loved to have him touch the ball a little bit more. Obviously, with Zay [Flowers] being out last week, he knew he was going to have to step up. He did a really good job with the opportunities presented to him. I think that with all of our guys, opportunities multiply as they're seized. The more success that they have, the more we want to put them in those situations where we're going to rely on them to kind of carry us. [I] was happy with how he played, and I think that he's continuing to be arrow-up."

You'd obviously love to have WR Zay Flowers out there, but you just mentioned WR Rashod Bateman. How do you think the passing game functioned without Zay? Is there a tiny silver lining that you can see how guys step into different roles or more of an emphasis when you're without your No. 1 wide receiver? (Luke Jones) "I thought the passing game functioned fine. Obviously, it's very different. [Zay Flowers] is such a huge difference maker when he's out there that it makes a lot of things — it hides a lot of things in a lot of ways, because you throw a corner on a naked, and it goes for fifty yards. There is a little bit of a silver lining in that you get to see your guys operate that might not necessarily have the spotlight on them. At the same time, really, we've discussed it as a full group. There should be no drop-off, whoever is out there. Our full 70, we're expecting to be able to go out and contribute and play at a high level, play at our standard. That's really the message there. Obviously, any time you're without Zay, his absence is noticed. Yet at the same time, you work your butt off to make sure that it's not."

Is there something that you're looking for from WR Devontez Walker to get more snaps and more involved, or was that also health-related? (Ryan Mink) "I think it's a similar thing — like the more opportunities [Devontez Walker] has that he takes advantage of, the more you want to see him out there and see him have success. Going into the game, it was kind of like he had his package of plays, and obviously being able to expand on that, the more success he has is something that we as a staff have kind of talked about and will kind of see where that goes. But, I am really happy with how he responded to his role, and just like throughout the year, guys' roles change. They kind of earn those roles, and he's an example of that."

Would you like to see QB Lamar Jackson be more involved in the run game, especially in like short-yardage and red zone situations? (Cordell Woodland) "Yes, I mean we've called a number of zone reads for [Lamar Jackson]. It just so happens that defensive ends also know that he has the ability to keep it. So, on the second play of the game, we're calling a zone read and we had to give it – because the way [Saints defensive coordinator Brandon] Staley has played him in the past has always been [that] they basically take their edge rushers and play really wide. So, it makes it a little more challenging to put him on the edge and protect him. You obviously can scheme things up where you're putting him in the interior of the defense, but the more you do that, the more shots he can take, the more harm you put him in. I think that he's one of the best in the world at it. We try to build it into every plan that we have, whether that's situational football, whether that's in base downs and [having] the ability to threaten with the run. But, that's something that I think that it's in our plans; it's going to continue to be in our plans, and 10 weeks from now we're going to be thinking the same way. I will continue to call them, and when the defense dictates, that's when we're able to pull it and roll."

I know you have sort of a 'next man up' mentality from a production standpoint with WR Zay Flowers out and T Ronnie Stanley going out in this last game. Those two guys are the most experienced at their respective positions. Is that cumulative loss of veteran presence harder to make up for with what guys are expected to do when they get out there? (Kyle Goon) "Yes, I think any time you have guys that have played in a lot of games and have been in a lot of these fights, it's challenging, because those guys are leaders in those rooms. So, when they are removed, obviously other guys have to step up and be able to fill those shoes. So absolutely, it's noticeable. At the same point in time, where there is a void, there's generally an opportunity for someone else to step up and be the next man in. So, that is really the attitude that we are always going to have. If somebody can't go, someone else has to rise and step up to fill that void, whether that's on the field play or that's leadership in the room. We have to be consistently developing our lower half of the room and our roster to make sure as we get into these games and start to lose guys week by week, we have to make sure that the guys that are out there are capable of executing at a very high level."

Over the years, we've gotten very used to seeing the plays where QB Lamar Jackson is getting lined up at shotgun with RB Derrick Henry or another running back beside him. He's broken some of his biggest gains off of those over the years. Is that something where you feel like that is something that you always have in your pocket if you need it? What's your view on those types of plays? (Childs Walker) "There's nothing ever that goes into a game plan that carries over just because it carries over. It's always, 'Does it fit the defense? Does it fit what we are attacking?' Yet we always have some of those plays in our pocket where [Lamar Jackson] is going to be a runner; he's going to be that extra element. When you put the ball in his hands, whether it's him or you put Derrick [Henry] in there and he's the 'Wildcat quarterback,' it changes the numbers of the defense, because now it allows us – we essentially get a number back where [when] we can't block that guy, now we can. So, anytime the quarterback can run, the plus one run game is a huge piece. But it's something that we've game-planned and that we will continue to game-plan, and we feel that we have a huge advantage when we call those types of plays."

In the final drive against New Orleans, there were lessons learned, of course, and no timeouts, but for your first time in that, I know it ended in an interception, heading into the interception or before the interception, were you pleased with the way that drive was going? (Ben Hall) "Yes, obviously you're pleased with us getting going, but at the same point in time, it doesn't matter unless you finish in the end zone right there. So going back and looking through it – like there, we'll talk about the third-and-1, like there are calls in every game that you look back as a play-caller and you're like, 'Man, I should have gone with something else.' That's one that you look back, and you try to learn from that and you say, 'OK, did I call the best play to get us a chunk? Did I call the best play to generate the biggest explosion.?' Obviously, it ends with us throwing a pick at the end there. We were trying to cut it in half and get a little closer so we can throw to the end zone, and it goes to them. But I was happy in both end-of-half and end-of-game [drives], we were able to move the ball. We did a really good job at the end of the half executing that two-minute drive, and it obviously ended with 'Bate' [Rashod Bateman] on that seam route, and we were able to create a score. But that's one of those things, we drill it all the time, the two-minute operation and the communication — I was happy with that part of it, and yet at the same time, we have to be able to go get seven to feel good about that."

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR ANTHONY LEVINE SR.

The kickoff at the end of the first half, how much discussion was there of maybe a touchback? By kicking it, what exactly happened? What was the kind of breakdown there? (Jamison Hensley) "Well, it is situational. So, what we want to do is get as much time off the clock as we can to give our defense a good opportunity to go ahead and stop them. So, we have to make sure that we stay in our lanes, we stay disciplined, and anytime the ball is kicked, anytime we are out there, we have to go out there, and we have to cover kicks. So, we have to be better, and we will be better. But, we did have a lot of discussion about it, but that was going into it, and [it was] just a good situational, but we have to be better in that situation."

On the blocked field goal, did they just get more push than you would want them to get? Is that what happened? (Childs Walker) "Yes, we have to make sure that we play with leverage. Our leverage was too high, and [with] our leverage, we have to make sure that we stay low, we stay connected, and we cannot let those guys get up under our pads and get knocked back and get their hands up. So, we have to make sure that our leverage is better, and we stay connected, so we have to make sure that we do that."

We have heard you talk about playing with high energy a lot. Did you feel like the special teams met the energy standard in that game? (Cordell Woodland) "Our energy has to be better. I will say that. We have to make sure, and I have to make sure it starts with me, that our energy – every single time from here on out – our energy is always up, and energy is always high, because that is what drives us. What drives us is [when] we have energy, we play fast, we play physically, and we go out there, and we are able to make plays. Anytime that we are not doing that, that is when things like that happen. So, we have to make sure that we keep our energy up and we continue to play fast and play strong."

When you flip on the film, what do you see of Cowboys WR/KR KaVontae Turpin? (Josh Tolentino) "A playmaker. [KaVontae Turpin] is a guy that the whole field is open to. He is an All-Pro returner. If [he is] not the best, he is one of the best in the league. He has great vision; he could make a play at any given moment. Anytime the ball [is] in his hands, it [has] a chance to go the distance. So, we know that, and we have to make sure that we are playing with energy, and we are playing energetic, and we are playing disciplined. We have to make sure that we wrap him up because he could run through arm tackles; he could run through any type of tackle. He is that explosive of a returner, so we have to make sure that — and we are — make sure that we are ready for that."

You know the kicking game is always going to prepare to play in a road stadium, but how different is preparation for this? It is not even like going to London and playing at Wembley where other NFL teams have played there. This is brand new. How do you approach that as a group? (Luke Jones) "Well, we will approach it as business as usual. Again, we have to go out there, we have to make sure that we stay to our standard, and we play the way that we play, and that is Raven football. So, as long as we go out there and we play the way that we play, we have our energy, we have things that we are doing – Coach Jesse [Minter] talked about when we land and the things that we have in place, what we are going to do and how we are going to practice when we get there. But, we just have to make sure that it is business as usual. We go out there, we play football and we play our style of football."

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR ANTHONY WEAVER

We saw DL Nnamdi Madubuike as a full participant yesterday, another step in his progression. What have you seen over the past month and how he has been able to really get that recovery from the neck injury? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, I have seen a guy who is responding just like most players coming back from injury. You have to knock off some rust, you have to gain confidence, and as you do, you just feel more comfortable and you feel like your old self, and that is exactly what I have seen out of [Nnamdi Madubuike]. So, it has been pretty cool to watch, just knowing him and our relationship in the past; [I am] just trying to encourage him. He is one of those guys; he needs to be reinforced a little bit just to have trust and faith that he can be himself. He has looked like the Nnamdi I have always known."

We talked to head coach Jesse Minter and the players about why you guys could not slam the door on those last two long drives in the New Orleans Saints game. What is your perspective on that? (Childs Walker) "Yes, when drives like that happen, it is obviously a combination of things. It is hard to point to any one particular error. I think with our team, we are in game two really as a staff and this group of players playing together, so there is still a lot of learning just each other that is happening right now. So, in those situations, we all know what we want to be. We preach it all the time. We come out here and try to practice those situations constantly, but until you are in it, you do not quite know how guys are going to respond. Obviously, we did not respond accordingly to keep those guys out of the end zone, but knowing the guys in that room, I expect them to learn from that, have it be a lesson not a scar, and we will be better because of it."

I think this is a week where everyone who dissects plays online is looking at that Saints WR Chris Olave touchdown and what happened on that play. With S Malaki Starks [and] with S Jaylinn Hawkins, between the Saints' play design — how do you see your coverage being taken advantage of? What is sort of the layering there that allowed that Olave touchdown? (Kyle Goon) "Yes, I mean, hats off to them, right? They made a good play call, kind of caught us in a combo coverage. Like we always talk about — communication and connection — we were off on that particular play, and they were able to catch us. So, that happens from time to time. You try to do everything you can to avoid it on our end, making sure you put your guys in those situations, but occasionally that happens, and unfortunately for us, they caught us for a touchdown."

Everyone knows the history of the fourth-quarter difficulties, and the defense playing so well in the first three quarters, maybe not so well in the fourth quarter at times. As a coach, as someone who has been here — you were away for a while — how do you try to approach that, even just X's and O's aside, just the mental part about that, the psychological part about that? (Luke Jones) "Yes, for me, it is a little bit like your golf swing. To me, each and every snap lives a life of its own. So, that is all emotional stress that we should not carry. We should not carry those bags, right? This is a new team. This is a new year, and we are going to have our own path, our own journey. So, again, to me, when we are in that experience it is like — what did we learn from that? We learned that we cannot press. We learned that we are at our best when we are playing free; we are having fun; we are connected and we are talking to one another. But I feel like with our guys right now, if I see them on the sideline — which you can mistake almost for focus sometimes — I think [it] could be a little bit of stress, and we have to help alleviate that so when we are at that particular junction point, when those critical times occur, we are at our best when our best is needed, like [head] Coach [Jesse Minter] says all the time. As much as you try to recreate that in practice situations, it is never quite the same. Hopefully in all the experiences I have had in the past, the defenses I have been a part of, they have been able to learn from that. We always talk about event plus response equals outcome — when they are in those events again, we will have the appropriate response to go out there and get a stop."

Given the dynamic with head coach Jesse Minter calling the plays on game day, do you think that element of it maybe frees you up a little bit more as opposed to thinking about what you are going to call next? (Luke Jones) "Yes, truly that is probably why I have the best feel for how the guys were on the sideline. Coach Phil Jackson used to say, 'I do not watch the scoreboard, I watch the spirit of the guys on the field.' I am able to do that now because I do not have that three-hour mind drain of when you are trying to figure out what they are trying to do next, what I want to call and all those things. In that moment, I did not feel like we were ourselves. So, I think the guys probably felt the same way a little bit, and we will be better because of it. We will grow and continue to get to where we want to get to as a defense."

Not to relitigate the fourth-down quarterback sneak the Saints had, or the replay, but I am sure there are guys in your building who feel like they might have gotten that stop. When that sort of situation exists where you feel like internally you did get the stop and did not get credit, can that create an edge going into the next week? Can guys feel like they did not get what they deserved there? (Kyle Goon) "I do not know [if] it is that particular play that is going to give us an edge. Probably the sheer fact that we lost and being the competitors we are is what is going to drive us and motivate us to go get another win. I will just make sure I do not call any other quarterbacks 'poor man' because that is probably what propelled [Tyler Shough] essentially over the end zone." (laughter)

Also, there was that drive where you guys had sort of these epic — you drove the Saints back, what, 17 yards or something — and OLB Trey Hendrickson and OLB Mike Green had sacks. You talk about the spirit — the spirit seemed really high right there. Where in your view did that start turning? (Kyle Goon) "I think right now it is when you see some failures on third down, right, particularly on some longer third downs, and that can be demoralizing as a defense. I think it is important that when that happens, we do not get demoralized as a defense. Put the ball down — we have space and grass between them and the end zone — and let's get a stop. That needs to be our response collectively."

When you have a young player like S Malaki Starks who has taken a good bit of heat this week, how can you help him specifically? (Childs Walker) "Yes, just keep getting better. The process is the same. I think it is funny that sometimes people think, 'Oh, we lost a game, we have to do more, we have to do this.' I am like, well, what were you doing last week, right? The process is the same. You are always trying to chase edges and find ways to get better. You are still going to coach [Malaki Starks] up, try to find ways to correct him, see what you can give him pre-snap to get him ahead of that play. So, I hope that these young players just do not let the stress of the social media and everything get to them, because ultimately your process and your mentality should be the same, and it takes all 11 [players]. I hate that any one guy gets singled out on any particular play, because there are so many plays that allowed them to get to that particular spot that could have gotten us off the field."

Whether on Sunday or not, when you do get DL Nnamdi Madubuike back on the field, how does it change your defense, and is he the type of player that you can scheme things up differently knowing if and when you have him? (Morgan Adsit) "Yes, I think [Nnamdi Madubuike] is a force multiplier. There is a reason why he commands the check he does, because he makes plays. He is going to make everybody around him better. So, I told him yesterday when I saw him out there and he was just feeling free, and I could see him playing with some comfort — I gave him the old Jerry Maguire line — I go, 'You complete me! You make me whole!' So, I am just excited to see him play. I know all his teammates are excited for him to go out there and play just because they have seen the work that has been put forth to get to this point. So, we are all just cheering for him and excited to see him get out there on the field."

Following up on S Malaki Starks — and I ask this because he is dealing with something — how do you feel about S Keondre Jackson in the case that he might have to go in? (Josh Tolentino) "Yes, you guys know how I feel about 'K-Jack' [Keondre Jackson]. I love that kid. He gets out here every day, same mindset, same work ethic, just trying to be the best version of himself. So, if K-Jack is out there on the field, I know us as a staff and his teammates have the utmost confidence for him to go out there and execute."

ILB Teddye Buchanan, another guy you guys got back — what have you seen from him over the last couple of weeks? With ILB Trenton Simpson playing really well, but what could Teddye Buchanan bring coming back? (Cliff Brown) "Yes, [Teddye Buchanan is] another guy that I am just super excited about. You keep getting these tremendous players back for health reasons — it is almost like you traded for great players — it is like, 'Oh my God!' You keep getting guys back. Teddye has been great. Out here on the practice field he has looked like his old self. I showed a couple of plays of him today to the defense just chasing what we are looking for. It is a beautiful problem to have when you have the backers that we do. But Trenton Simpson, I mean, you guys have seen it; he is playing the game in a violent manner. The way he is playing right now pops off the film. So, we will look for ways to try to incorporate all three, I am sure, at some point. We will just see how Teddye shows up this week."

RB DERRICK HENRY

Is there any excitement? I know it is a business trip, as QB Lamar Jackson said, but what are your feelings about playing in Brazil? "It will be different. I have never been to Brazil, so to be able to play in a different country, in front of a crowd, see the excitement, it is going to be fun. It is going to be a different environment, for sure."

What about going up against the Dallas Cowboys? You live down there. "It is always fun to go against a team from where I live in the offseason, and all that. But, it's just another game. I do not try to make too much of it, but, yes, it should be fun."

Do you think the atmosphere might be a little Cowboys-heavy? I mean, they are international. Do you think the Ravens fans will be out there? "I do not really know what to expect. I am sure Cowboys fans travel well, just like our fans do. But, if I had to bet on it, our fans will travel more than theirs will."

There were not a ton of explosive plays offensively on Sunday. What has to happen for you guys to kind of get back to having more explosive plays? "We just have to be efficient. We have to execute better. Obviously, we did not do that enough to have explosive plays, and we just have to emphasize that. We have been doing that all throughout the week. We definitely need those to have big plays, score points and look for a different result this time."

Is there anything you will do differently with traveling overseas to prepare for a game like this? "Sleep. Sleep more. Sleep the whole flight. That is going to be nice. But, yes, just sleep, recover and then get ready to play."

Do you sleep pretty well on planes? "Like a baby. I will not even know what anybody is doing. I will be knocked out for sure."

What's the trick? "Close my eyes. Go to sleep."

T Ronnie Stanley had to leave last game early, and there is a chance he might not play this week. What is the confidence in the offensive line, even without a guy like that? "I always have confidence in the O-line. The guys prepare the right way. [They] have the right leadership there, and if somebody goes down, it is always next man up. I definitely know whoever steps up in there, whether it is Carson [Vinson] or whoever, he is going to be ready and it is a big opportunity. I am excited regardless of who steps out there, and, of course, I want Ronnie [Stanley] out there, because he is one of the leaders of this team, but if he can't go, then it's the next man up."

On Sunday, OLB Trey Hendrickson said the defense was still kind of searching for their identity this year. Do you feel like, especially this early in the season, that the offense may be in the same situation? "I think it is just execution. In the first game, I feel like we were able to make plays [in] the pass [game] and the run game, able to dictate the line of scrimmage and take advantage of the defense. But, we just did not do that this [past] game. We want to be able to make big plays, click on all cylinders and do those things, but it was Week 2, so a lot of us go through trying to figure out ourselves. [We are] just trying to take it one week at a time, and the defense [is] trying to do their job and build that chemistry, [and the] offense is trying to do the same thing."

The last time you played an international game, you played against the Ravens in London. Have you thought at all about that? What is it like to be on that kind of stage with this team? "Yes, we were just talking about that. The last time we both played an international game was against each other. [I am] happy to be on this side now. I lost that one in London, so I am looking for a different result this time."

DL NNAMDI MADUBUIKE

How do you feel out there going through your first full practice yesterday and then today again? "I feel great. [I'm] getting in the swing of things and just getting my repetitions in while I am out there with the guys and getting timing in with Trey Hendrickson and Mike [Green], 'T-Rob' [Tavius Robinson] — all those guys. It feels good. I'm getting better every day."

Are you anticipating playing on Sunday? "I am working out every day. I am working out every day to continue to keep getting better. We will see. But, I am in a good place. The coaches believe so too. [I'm] just taking it one day at a time. But, I feel great."

If you are out there, have you thought about how many plays you might be able to go? "I am not sure on that right now. I am more worried about just getting better every single day. Today felt great. We had a great practice, great Thursday. Tomorrow, we are going to land in Brazil and finish Friday's workout. Then from there, we are just going to get ready for the game."

Is there anything mentally or physically, like a milestone, that you feel like you need to hit in order to play on Sunday? Do you feel like you are kind of there? "I am in the ballpark. Every single day, I am just getting better and just feeling better every single day and I'm on my way."

Given the long journey that you have had, what did it mean to be a full participant yesterday? "Oh man, it was great. I even felt like I was a full participant weeks before, but I was not getting in the reps. This week I am getting really in the reps. [I'm] really getting my timing right with Trey [Hendrickson], getting my timing right with 'T-Rob' [Tavius Robinson], Mike [Green], all those guys, even with Calais [Campbell], with 'Trav' [Travis Jones]. Definitely today felt like a real full practice, just getting those reps [in]. Before, I was out there, but I just was not getting those timing reps with the guys, which are going to be important on Sunday."

What has it been like adjusting to head coach Jesse Minter's defense with defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver this year? "It is way more detailed. It is really more detailed. You have to ask a lot more questions, which is great. We are all students of the game. We all want to just learn and be the best that we can be for the team. It is definitely a lot more thinking, but a lot more questions. [It is] just a lot more camaraderie. Everybody is getting together and just asking questions and being on the same page."

How do you feel like you have been able to replicate the contact that comes from playing the position that you play? "Football has been a contact sport since the beginning of time. I know that is what comes with it, and over time, obviously earlier in OTAs and all that stuff, I was still getting better, healing up. As time has progressed, I have gotten better and better every day like I have been telling you all. The contact is just what I do. I am in the trenches, so the contact has been great. I love it. I love getting rough and getting in there and getting dirty with the guys in terms of the trenches. It feels good. I feel good. I am going to get better every day and [taking it] just one day at a time."

If it does happen Sunday, how excited are you to be at this point where we are asking you these questions? It has been over a year. "It has. It has been one unique journey. I am so happy just to be out there with the guys in practice. When the time is right, I will be out there in the game — playing with the guys and dominating and doing what we do."

What are your thoughts on the pass rush thus far, 5 sacks in two games? "Oh, great. I think that was what the biggest caveat for us last year was — just not getting to the quarterback last year. We have five already, and there is a lot more to go, too. We are just taking one game at a time and just getting timing right and just being where our feet are — not looking too much into the future, not too much in the past, just being where our feet are and doing the best we can every single day."

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver indicated that you were able to cut it loose in practice. He was able to see that. Do you feel like you are starting to play at that level where you can play more free? "Oh yes, for sure. I think yesterday compared to today, I felt way more fast. It is just getting in the mix with the guys, just getting the timing right. Just repetition, repetition — you are bound to just get better every single time. I definitely feel like that."