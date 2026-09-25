Transcript: Press Conferences (9/25/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "First, I really just want to thank the NFL, all the operations, thank our operations team with Baltimore, thank Botafogo for having us here [and] letting us have a practice. We have had a great trip so far. We flew in last night [and] got in this morning. I thought that went really well. We did some stuff to kind of get moving and recover at the hotel that we are at. [We] had a chance to get out here [and] move around and have a little work at practice. We are just really excited about this opportunity to be here, representing the NFL, representing the Baltimore Ravens. We are excited to be here. We look forward to a great opportunity to play in this game on Sunday. With that, I will open it up for questions."

You said yourself that this was the first real adversity this Ravens team and this new coaching staff is facing after the home loss to the New Orleans Saints. Knowing the importance of bouncing back, how has this process been for this group? What have you seen from the guys so far? "We have the right type of guys. We have a really good group of leaders — experienced guys that have been through ups and downs throughout their career. I think they're probably most interested in how I am going to respond to that, because I am the new guy. We have had a lot of good conversations. We're past it now. We're ready to roll. We know it's a week-to-week league. Our goal is to go '1-0' every week. Then when you don't, you learn from it, you get better, you move on [and] try to put yourself back in those positions to win those games. It's been a really good week of preparation. [I'm] just excited about this next opportunity against a really good [Dallas] Cowboys team."

Having experienced playing in Brazil last year with the Los Angeles Chargers, what lessons are you bringing to this game for your players? How does the experience shape the way you prepare your team for this game? "I think it was really cool to play in São Paulo last year with the team I was with. I think just the experience of traveling here, what it was like [and] the game and the crowd – it's a really fun environment. A lot of the people are just interested in football and getting the chance to see a game live. They might not be necessarily cheering for one team or the other. They get excited when both teams make plays. I thought it just created a really cool atmosphere and environment. There were things [we] were worried about going into the game [but] once the game starts, its football. Both teams are handling the same thing [and] dealing with the same stuff. It's a great opportunity for us to play a really great football game on a great stage."

You came to fill a huge gap left behind by former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. What has that challenge been like for you this season? "[I have] tons of respect for [former Ravens head coach] John Harbaugh. I had a chance to work with him, actually, for four years. Knowing that the organization had a lot of great things in place, for me, it was [about] the opportunity to come in and be myself, look at things and do things the way I felt that was going to be best for our team. [I] talked to a lot of the guys in the building. [I] talked to a lot of the experience in the building; whether that be the front office, the ownership, obviously a lot of the players [to] just create a path for us to try to become the best version of ourselves. It's an honor to kind of fill those shoes, honestly. It's been great so far."

We saw T Ronnie Stanley in street clothes out there. We did see WR Zay Flowers taking part in practice and DL Nnamdi Madubuike taking part. What do you expect of those three guys as far as availability for Sunday's game? "I think, obviously with Ronnie [Stanley], that may go all the way up [to the game], or we may decide here soon. I am not sure. [We will] look at that as soon as we get back. I feel like a lot of the other guys have a real opportunity to maybe help us in the game, so [I am] excited about that."

You guys had Ferran Torres from Spain in your facility during the start of the season, and now you are going to play in Maracanã, which is a legendary soccer stadium. What is it like with this interchange of sports? Can you bring something about soccer to football or vice versa? How has it been to know a little bit more about the soccer culture? "I just think [as] athletes and people involved in sports, you just have such a high level of respect for other athletes that play other sports. Especially when you get to see them on grand stages, like we saw obviously with the World Cup this year, I think it really galvanized the United States with soccer. It was really cool, obviously being in our country [with] all the great stuff to watch on TV over the summer and see. I think it was just really cool. Then, just the respect level that athletes have amongst each other, [they] kind of feel more like peers. It's really cool to get a chance to be around other legendary stadiums or players and things like that. It's definitely a cool thing to do."

There has obviously been a lot of talk about the field over at Maracanã. Understanding that both teams are obviously playing in the same conditions, what has been the discussion from you with your team in terms of the field? How closely will you look at the condition of it? Does it impact any adjustments or any game planning and things of that nature? "I think anytime there's potential for the environment, so to speak, to impact [the game], you have to obviously have some ideas in mind. At the same time, to your point, both teams will be playing on the same surface. I wouldn't say it's an advantage for one team or the other. I would say the main thing is for our guys to get out there, to feel comfortable with it, to make sure they have the right type of footwear on. We have obviously spent a lot of time thinking about that — not necessarily talking about it, but just our equipment staff doing an unbelievable job having a plan in place. At the end of the day, again, it's us being out there, playing our style of football, knowing that just like if it started pouring down rain in a game where you thought it might not, the ability to adjust to different things like that will be really important. It's something we look forward to being able to do."

How do you prepare a team to play in a completely different environment like Rio de Janeiro? Do you believe the experience of playing an international game changes anything about the team's preparation? "I think to prepare and to play in a cool environment — the guys thrive on stuff like that. They enjoy getting a chance to go to these new places [and] experience something new. Every week in the NFL, you're playing in a really cool stadium [with a] really cool environment, but to get to go somewhere else and really kind of represent the league, I think is an honor to be part of that. Anytime you get a chance to take your team on a trip and spend a couple extra days together [and] go through things together, it can bring you closer. We just look forward to taking advantage of us being here, traveling together, experiencing the trip, and we think it'll make us better in the long run for this season."

You took over this team with the idea of building a new identity. After these first two weeks, what characteristics do you most want people to associate with head coach Jesse Minter's Ravens? "We want to just be a team that can win in a lot of different ways. We want to be really fundamentally sound. We want to play really hard. We want to have answers for teams and the ability to win games in multiple ways through offense, defense and the kicking game. We have had really good spurts, I think, in all three phases, but we have had some inconsistencies as well. We are what we are right now. I think our identity will continue to grow and shine as we continue to work and get better each week."

You coach one of the best, if not the best, dual-threat quarterbacks of all time in QB Lamar Jackson. Last season he had a career low on average running the ball, and so far this season he has followed the same trend. Is it circumstantial, or is it by design, changing how he plays the last few years? "I think it's a little bit of both, in a sense. We have actually called a good amount of runs this year that could potentially be quarterback runs, where the read of the defense is dictated to give the ball. So, we have that in our offense, and obviously that's something [Lamar Jackson] has thrived in over the years here in Baltimore, so we know the type of player that he is [and] the type of weapon that he is. I think he's one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and so we want him to be able to do all those different things that make him special. I think the cool thing about Lamar [Jackson] is he's willing to do whatever it takes to get a win, so [I'm] just excited to see how that keeps rolling for us this year."

Last year you dealt with a lot of injuries on the Los Angeles Chargers, and you had to make a lot of adjustments. Do you rely more on squad depth or player versatility to make those defensive adjustments? "That's a great question. I think it's a little bit of both. I think you're always trying to cross-train players at multiple positions, and when you only go into a game with roughly 20-some guys available to you, if you lose two or three guys, you need to make sure that you have guys that can handle those different positions. Sometimes, if it's more long-term, now you have the ability to get a different player or bring a guy up from the practice squad. So, I think the one thing we really try to do is have all those guys — all 70 players in our organization — ready to play. Sometimes they're needed that week, and sometimes they're not, but [we are] always training those guys to be ready when their number's called. I think [I] had some good experience with that last year dealing with a number of those things."

My question is about the offensive penalties you have had in the first two games of the season. What have you done for the next game on Sunday to correct those mistakes? "Yes. We have had a lot of penalties, and I would say that offensively, the drives where we have stalled, most of them have had some type of penalty involved in that. So, it's a major point of emphasis to really kind of stay out of your own way. When we do that, I think we have a chance to be one of the really top offenses in the league. So, the pre-snap stuff we have to continue to chase [and] continue to clean up. We harp on it every day. [With] some of the post-snap fouls, it is what it is. You have to kind of play the game the way it's being called at times and make sure that we're smart with that. So, again, if we can stay out of our own way and get a chance to stay on schedule and not put ourselves behind the sticks with penalties, again, we can be a really dynamic offense."

There will be fans of both teams. How do you expect the fans to react to the game? Do you expect to feel like a home game here? "I think it's a little bit like a road game for both teams, just because the experience last year in São Paulo was really just kind of like a noisy crowd when both teams have the ball. So, whether you have to deal with snap counts and silent counts and things like that, sometimes it could be both teams rather than just the visiting team. So, I think it's just a really cool environment. It's kind of an upbeat, energetic stadium where they're excited to be there. It's a once-a-year thing for the fans to get a chance to watch a game here live, so I think it just creates an environment where it's pretty loud and energetic, and really both offenses and defenses have to kind of deal with the crowd."

QB LAMAR JACKSON

We know how special international games are for the fans. They get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see an NFL game and see their favorite team. Does it make it a little more special for you guys, this experience, knowing that it means so much to fans here in Brazil? "Oh, absolutely. I say that because, obviously, in the [United] States, fans can always come to our games. It is a lot easier for those guys to come to the games, whereas [with] an international [game], us flying across the country — fans get to cheer us on in person. They get to interact with us and stuff like that on the field and have a blast, so definitely."

You are here in Brazil, one of the biggest soccer countries in the world. When we see you play, we always see big highlights, explosiveness and agility. If you had to compare yourself to one soccer player, who would it be? "That is crazy. That is a good question. I don't know — there are a lot of great soccer players out here in the world. Maybe — I can't call it. I don't know. [Reporter lists soccer players] Ronaldinho — OK, those are good names. Those are good guys. I don't know, whatever you guys want to compare me to, I am cool with that."

Two years ago, also in Week 3, you guys had a big lead against Dallas, but they nearly came back in the last quarter. What did that game teach the veterans of this group about finishing against Dallas? "Yes, we are going against other professionals [and] other high-profile guys. We just have to finish those games, keep putting points on the board, keep converting on third downs, getting first downs, stay ahead of the sticks and keep scoring touchdowns as much as possible."

We saw a picture — it was either S Kyle Hamilton or CB Marlon Humphrey — but a lot of guys were in the pool as soon as you got in. What is the process like to make sure your body is ready after a long flight, and how do you think the team is feeling from an energy standpoint after a long flight? "Oh, just from not moving as much like a normal day. You are on a plane for eight, nine to ten hours. It is good to have your body fresh, especially for an international game. We are probably an hour ahead of time right now. So, we want to stay on top of things just so when we go out there, we can be fresh. [We do] body recovery and pool work — that helps a lot to reduce the soreness."

You are one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks of all time, but last season you had a career low in rushing attempts. So far, you have been following this trend. Is this lower average of rushing attempts circumstantial or is it by design? "Last year, it was circumstantial. I was banged up a lot last year. I had a hamstring injury going on the whole season, so I really couldn't do what I wanted to do. Even if [the coaches] designed run plays for me, I really couldn't do what I wanted to do. That is why the attempts were low last year. This year, the year just started. We don't know how the season is going to go. We have a lot more games."

You have many fans in Brazil who have followed your career for years, and we made an expression here in Brazil called 'Baile de Lamar.' Have you heard of it? "I have never heard of it."

'Baile de Lamar' — it is a loose translation of 'Lamar's Party.' We say it when there is a big game or big stuff. Do you think this Sunday will be a 'Baile de Lamar' kind of day? "That's crazy. I love it. Hopefully, we are going to try to make it that way on Sunday, for the fans of course."

The US will be hosting the Olympics two years from now, and we will have flag football there for the first time. Would you like to play for the US national team, and if so, which teammate would you like to bring to play with you? "Absolutely, I would love to play. There are a lot of teammates. That is a good question. I can't single anyone out because we have guys that do so many great things for our team. We have Zay [Flowers], Rashod [Bateman], Derrick [Henry], Kyle [Hamilton] on the other side [of the ball] [and] Nate [Wiggins]. It is a hard question — that is a great question, but that is a hard question. I don't know, somebody from my team, I don't know."

What are your first impressions of Brazil? I saw you posting some things on social media. What do you think about this training facility and everything in Brazil? "It is like Jesus [opening] his hands — like the [Christ the Redeemer] statue. It is like glory; it is like glory. I loved sightseeing for a little bit. You know, we were on the bus ride, so I couldn't see a lot of things, but it was dope to see. I love it. [It's] beautiful."

You have been with former head coach John Harbaugh for your whole career, and now you have head coach Jesse Minter — he spoke with us a few moments ago. He's a new leader for you. I wanted to ask you if you feel like you need to be the leader of this team this year. Especially this year, do you need to be your best version to go to a Super Bowl and take the first championship for your career? "Yes, I do believe I need to be the best version of myself, because there are a lot of young guys, and we have guys from other teams, looking at how things are running here. Even though we have a new coach, they are still going to look at me, because I am the franchise quarterback, so yes."

Just talking to so many people out here, everyone seems to be a big fan of yours. Why do you think so many people here in Brazil connect with you? "That is a great question, man. I don't know, probably because I am just genuine. I am genuine with everything. I give my Lord and Savior all the glory at all times — Jesus Christ. So, I'll say that. That is about it."

TE MARK ANDREWS, S KYLE HAMILTON, RB DERRICK HENRY & ILB ROQUAN SMITH

We know your nickname 'King Henry,' and we are playing in a historic venue for soccer where Pelé scored his thousandth goal. What makes it special to play in such a historic venue that is so important for the Brazilians, where you can also see another king playing on the field?

(HENRY) "I don't know if I'm on Pelé's level, but it is cool to be in a stadium where he is so legendary and scored his thousandth goal. [I'm] grateful to be here in Brazil. [I'm] excited to play in the game and see all the fans and the crowd. [It's] just cool to play [in an] international [game]. [I've] never been here before, [and I am] excited to be able to sightsee and play in a legendary stadium, so [I'm] looking forward to it for sure."

You have been coached by Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald. What type of mindset did he put in you that you can apply to your teammates in this coming season?

(HAMILTON) "I think Mike [Macdonald] does a great job [of] just trusting his players. He is going to put us in the best position to have success, but he does not say too much on game days. [He] just lets it be our day [and] our day as players. We put so much work in throughout the week, and that is something that can be applied to any coaching staff. I think that's something our staff now does a great job of, work hard throughout the week, but on Sunday, it is the players' day to go out there and have fun."

You have made history in this franchise and are one of the greatest receivers in the franchise, with the most receptions and most yards. But, you have been through ups and downs these last two seasons. How can you recover and be that Mark Andrews again?

(ANDREWS) "That is the beauty of sports. There are ups and downs, and you get to learn. [I] just continue to have my faith in Jesus. My family [and] everything is what drives me. I continue to strive to be the best. I am surrounded by a bunch of amazing people and amazing football players that make me better."

How are you going about deciding which cleats to wear for Sunday? Do you take it conservatively, just do what you normally do or kind of adjust based on how the field conditions are?

(SMITH) "[We're] a long way from Baltimore. I am not really too concerned about the circumstances at the end of the day. Obviously, we will get out there on the field, have pregame and things like that to truly test the footing, and I will decide from there which type of cleats I will need to perform best. But, I can't really worry or focus on the circumstances. Those are out of my control."

QB Lamar Jackson mentioned being excited when the entire team found out the game would be here in Brazil. Have you seen the other games we have had here? What are your expectations for Sunday, knowing it will be played in the Maracanã Stadium and that Brazilian fans are the loudest in the world? We saw you taking pictures with fans — what is that feeling like?

(HENRY) "I saw the previous two games [between the] Eagles and Packers and then the Chiefs and the Chargers. [They had] great crowds [with] great energy. [It] looks fun, the crowd looks like they are into it, so I expect the same thing when we play. Hopefully it is even better [in a] legendary stadium. I am excited to see the fans and embrace everybody. [I'm] just happy to be here, and [I'm] looking forward to tomorrow and leading up to the game."

I saw you posted a video of guys in the pool earlier this morning. How do you think guys have approached the recovery, and how is everyone feeling after the flight and everything?

(HAMILTON) "I was a little nervous about the flight, but I think it went a lot better — I do not want to speak for everybody — but I slept a lot better on the plane than I thought I would. I think a lot of people said the same thing. It felt great getting off the plane and credit to our nutrition and [our] athletic performance staff — they have done a great job preparing us in Baltimore. When we got here, they had a plan in place for us to get in the pool, kind of flush our legs out, [and] had some stuff for us on the plane. Today has been a long day, but I think we all feel pretty good going into the game."

Offensive coordinator Declan Doyle joined the team this year. He did an amazing job last year with TEs Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet for the Chicago Bears. What are your expectations this year with him, and what do you think about him now through these two weeks?

(ANDREWS) "Yes, great question. [Declan Doyle] has had so much success in the past, and that is why he is where he is. But, first things first, he is an incredible leader and teacher. For us just to be able to follow and learn from him — because he has so much knowledge — we are going to be an explosive offense. We are going to be on our details and be ready to go. He has done such a great job."

What is most special about playing here in Rio? Is there somewhere you would like to visit, something about the culture you are curious about? What is the most interesting thing you want to see here in Brazil?

(SMITH) "Obrigado [thank you]. Being here in Brazil — I have been fortunate enough to come once [before]. I think it is a beautiful country, [with] beautiful people and great food. It's something that I have enjoyed. Then just having the opportunity to also [play] the game that I have dreamed of since [I was] a kid, [to] be able to play it in such a historic stadium as well as [in] a country with these guys — there is nothing like it. I am just grateful for the opportunity to get out there, let it loose and introduce a brand of physical football to the Brazilian fans."

Have you learned any Portuguese words since you got here, and do you want to learn something in Portuguese?

(HENRY) "No, [I haven't]. Zay [Flowers] came here in the offseason to visit for a couple of days, and he was telling us earlier — I was trying to remember, but I cannot remember. But, hopefully after this you can teach me some and I will be able to speak a little bit more Portuguese."

With a new coaching staff comes a new culture. Can you describe this culture, and how does this new culture bring Baltimore closer to the Super Bowl you all have been chasing? (ANDREWS) "Yes, it is a great question. This coaching staff has been so energetic and just really allowing us to dive into our jobs and fall in love with this game, because it is a kid's game at the end of the day. For us to attack each day, just have fun, love being around the guys… I cannot say enough about this coaching staff and the energy that they bring and the teaching that they bring."

Head coach Jesse Minter has a very defense-minded way of coaching. How do you think this new era of coaching is designed to improve the Baltimore Ravens defense, which is always known as one of the best?

(HAMILTON) "I think it starts with the organization. We have a great owner [and a] great front office. In the past, Coach [John] Harbaugh had a ton of success here and that was not by accident. He ran a tough program, but he had great results, too, and I respect him for that. I am sure a lot of guys on the team do, as well. He is doing great things up in New York, but I think Jesse [Minter] has brought just a different way of thought. [He's brought] fresh thinking [and] fresh faces into the building. Sometimes change is good, and I think it has been. I think guys are just excited to start this new era of Ravens football and get back to the old ways while also reinventing ourselves and being our own team."

You are a beast in this defense and one of the leaders of this team. I wanted to ask you, how does that feel for you with a new coach and new things? What are your expectations for this game, knowing that the NFL fan base here in Brazil is famous for being so passionate?