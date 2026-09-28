Transcript: Press Conferences (9/27/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "We were thankful to be one of the teams picked to come play here. I give a lot of credit to the [Dallas] Cowboys. That's a really good football team. Obviously, the game went all the way to the very end, but I think that's a huge step for our guys, really in all three phases. We didn't finish the game the way I would have liked to on defense over the last quarter, but they got the ball first-and-goal at the 1-yard line with a chance to win the game, and we hold them to a field goal. So, major credit to those guys straining all the way to the end. We hit a nice play with seven seconds left. We felt like we had time to maybe get the ball in range. [It was an] unbelievable play by Lamar [Jackson] and Zay [Flowers], and then obviously Tyler Loop. So, major kudos to our whole team [and] our whole organization for just handling this whole thing really well. It's a baby step for us, but we're never going to apologize for winning a game. It's great to have the guys that we have just fighting all the way to the end, and [I am] really proud of our team."

With the state of the field today, how do you feel your team managed it overall? "To our guys' credit, we didn't really let that bother us. It is what it is. I thought, overall, the field held up well. I didn't see a bunch of plays where guys were falling down or anything like that. I thought our guys [had] the mentality of, 'Let's go play the game. It doesn't matter if we're playing in a parking lot or playing on a field — let's go play the game. Let's play 60 minutes and see what happens.' I think that was our mindset coming in. So, credit to those guys for doing everything that they could in their power to try to get it as best as they could."

ILB Roquan Smith had the big sack in the first half. Can you tell us about Roquan, what he brings to the team and how important that play was? "It was a huge play. They had moved the ball down there. We felt like if we could play well in the red zone in this game, with just some of the weapons that they have, that that was going to be really critical. There were going to be times where they were going to move the ball, and we were going to have to bow up and do that. We did it a couple times. I would have liked maybe one or two more where we held them to a field goal, but [that was] a huge play by Roquan [Smith]. He's our leader, man. He wears the green dot. He gets everybody going. He gets everybody lined up, and he's a great player on top of that. So, we're lucky to have him."

There's been so much discourse over K Tyler Loop where he had some struggles and had the career-long field goal earlier this year, and obviously he made this one at the end. What do you think that says about him and you guys believing in him? "I think the reality is, we thought [Tyler Loop] was kicking really, really well in training camp. There were a couple [of field goals] in the preseason games that happened that got away. But, it just felt like a few little things maybe that he was doing a little bit better this year would carry over, and it would just take a little bit of time to get in rhythm. Man, [I am] obviously super happy for him. He kind of sticks to his process and keeps his head down. He works. He has a real positive mindset, I would say. So, [I am] really happy for him."

The way that this win happened, after the New Orleans Saints loss where you had the lead and lost it, now you won after almost losing the game. What do you think about that? "It's just this league – everybody's really good. Every game is going to come down to the wire. You have to find ways throughout the game to try to separate. [I] thought we missed a few chances to separate and really extend leads and things like that. We wanted to be aggressive on some fourth downs, and we thought touchdowns were going to be more valuable than field goals. And so, we missed out on a couple of opportunities maybe to extend the game, but again, when they come down to the wire, that's two weeks in a row that the other team has the ball really inside the 1-yard line. This time, we were able to stop them enough to hold it to three [points] and then have the time to win the game. So, credit to our guys."

I know how far it is for you guys to come here to Brazil and play an international game. What was the main challenge of that, and what do you think this victory represents for the rest of the season? "The challenge is just the length of travel. That's really any week that you're traveling really far distances, because it takes time to recover from the flight, regardless of time zone differences and things like that. Just a 10-hour flight each way — there's going to [be some] time to recover from just that, especially throughout the night the other night and then tonight as well. So, we'll have to do our best to try to give our guys the best chance to recover and get ready for another game. But again, Lamar [Jackson] said to the team last night, 'Let's go 1-0. Let's just go 1-0. It's a new season. Let's go 1-0 this week. Let's go 1-0 next week. Let's focus one week at a time.' And so, sometimes that can create momentum, but right now we're just worried about this one, and then we'll get ready for next week when the time comes."

You were down to your third-string center. Is there any health update on OL Jovaughn Gwyn and C Ethan Pocic, and what does it say about G Vega Ioane to go in there at a key moment of the game and not make any mistakes? "[There are] no updates on those guys. We'll have to wait and see what those look like. Obviously, you don't go into a game and hope that that happens, but Vega [Ioane], man, again — whatever it takes for the team to be successful, I think that was his mindset. He stepped in there. We've been repping him a little bit there just to make sure, but credit to 'Led' [run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford] and credit to Vega himself for going in there and being ready and executing down the stretch."

We know that seven seconds is very little. Can you talk about that last drive to win the game? "Honestly, anything less than seven seconds, it would have been really hard to do the play that we did. We may have even just ran the clock out. But [with] seven seconds left, and with the touchback rules, they decided to kick a touchback [and] gave us the ball on the 35 [-yard line]. We really only needed 18-plus yards to get to our end-of-game type of range. And [it was] just an unbelievable play by Lamar [Jackson] and Zay [Flowers], heads up on the time. You practice those moments, and you wait for them to come up, it came up today, and we were ready."

Is that something you have repped a lot, that specific play for that specific scenario? "I think everybody nowadays, with all the game management people throughout the league, you're aware of the time constraints on these situations and what you're able to do. And so, again, the touchback rule is huge — it's at the 35-yard line. So, we felt the same way with their kicker. When they get the ball on the 35, they're 15 yards from being in field goal range. We felt like, again, [with] one play that could take six seconds, we kind of know the time that that route takes and the yards that we needed. [It was] great execution by our guys, and [they] came through."

WR ZAY FLOWERS, S KYLE HAMILTON & K TYLER LOOP

What was it like chasing K Tyler Loop after the game-winning field goal? You seemed like you were the first off the sideline to chase him. You guys have stood by him regardless of the outside criticism. How cool was it to see him deliver and get you guys the win?

(HAMILTON) "It is funny how this league [and] how life works. NFL football in general reflects life very eerily similar. Everything is cyclical. What goes around comes around. The amount of flak that [Tyler Loop] faced at the end of last year, [he] just put his head down, never complained, just worked his butt off this whole season. For that moment to happen like that, on this stage, is pretty cool. The celebration was dope, too. The 'Siu' — the [Cristiano] Ronaldo celebration. I am just super happy for him. [It's the] first of many."

What is the meaning of this field goal after all you have been through since the last kick of last year? Now you hit a game-winner in Brazil, 57 yards in the legendary Maracanã Stadium. What did it mean to you?

(LOOP) "It was a blast. [I'm] super proud of the team for winning tonight and coming back together. We have talked a lot this season about being the best when your best is needed. There has been a lot of adversity. [There has] been a lot of stuff that has happened between the end of last season and now. It has been a pleasure to have teammates like these guys and the rest of the locker room stand behind me and support me. It has been a lot of reflection on my side from a spiritual standpoint of — man, football is a gift, it is meant to be enjoyed — and God has grown that a lot in me. Tonight, going out there, [I] talked to a few guys before the game about, 'We have everything we need. Kyle [Hamilton] said it last week, if you are on this team, you are capable, and you were chosen to go out and help this team win. To see that come together with our operation and the team and everything was so special."

When did you know that you would be good to go today? To come up big in that moment and to get the timeout, can you take me through that last play for you guys?

(FLOWERS) "I knew I was going to be able to play earlier in the week. I just was testing it out. I did not want to take a chance because I heard the field was bad. We came out earlier and did a little workout. [On] the last play, honestly, everybody just did their job. The O-line, everybody ran their routes the correct way. It was a one-on-one matchup with me and a nickel, and I won. Lamar [Jackson] hit me. He did a great job taking his time and calling the timeout, too."

I want to know about your experience in Maracanã. What has it been like? What do you think about Brazil?

(HAMILTON) "The trip as a whole has been great. Ever since we got down here, the people have been so warm and welcoming. To play a sport that people say is not popular outside of the [United] States and having an environment like this is pretty cool to see. I've got to learn that Brazilian national anthem — that was crazy. I was trying to do the dance in the mirror, but it did not work. Just hearing the national anthem and just having that experience, it puts everything in perspective, This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We are playing in the National Football League in a different hemisphere, [on a] different continent [and] got a big win. [I want to] shout out to [Tyler] Loop again. It has been great."

How were the pre-game and post-game speeches? How are you going to celebrate your first game winner?

(LOOP) "I do not remember anything pre-game. But, post-game was a blast. We talk all about being on one accord. In our chapel services, that is what we talk about — the strand of three is not quickly broken. I think just how connected this team is, how much we love each other and how we have each other's backs — that came together in the locker room. You got to see that. [There were] guys celebrating each other, dapping each other up and just realizing, 'Hey, this is special'. It is hard to win in the NFL. We won tonight, but we have to get back to work.' We will celebrate tonight on the plane [and] have some fun. Then when we get back on Monday, it is time to get ready for the next game."

What are some takeaways from the drives in the fourth quarter? What can you build on for next game?

(HAMILTON) "I said it to a couple [of] people in the locker room — obviously [we are] super excited we got the win. [We are] super excited guys [for] like Zay [Flowers] and [Tyler] Loop showed up, and everybody on the offense. Guys had their moments on defense, but it is unacceptable for us to keep putting ourselves in this position in the fourth quarter. They should not have to go out there and score 30 points for us to win. That is kind of what it has been [in] these first three games. We were in position as a defense to get off the field [and] win the game, and we have ebbs and flows, but I don't know — it is frustrating. [I am] happy we got the win, but like I said, [it is] unacceptable to be saying we are a 'Ravens defense' [or] whatever that means at this point and be going out there and doing that; it feels like [we did that] every time we got a lead. Obviously, we have a new staff in, so it is on the players. We have to get it fixed as players and do right by these guys to put us in better positions. [I am] super excited for Loop, but he should never be in that position anyway, in my opinion. [I am] excited to get home. Hopefully Ravens fans [are] happy we got a win."

QB Lamar Jackson said this week that the Dallas Cowboys are America's team but that this is Brazil's team. With the victory can we say that the Ravens are Brazil's team?

(FLOWERS) "[We are] Brazil's team. We [are] Brazil's team for sure! I love Brazil. I had a great time. There is no other place I would have rather played this game. Yes, we [are] Brazil's team."

How did you feel on the pitch? In recent weeks, other players have complained that the pitch is not good. How did you feel on this field?

(LOOP) "Yes, we tried not to really worry about it [and] tried not to pay attention to it. At the end of the day, it is something you cannot control. [Head coach] Jesse [Minter] hit it right on the head in the meeting, he said, 'The field does not care who wins.' As a team, we have to go out and be the best. The expectation is to execute no matter where we go play. Sometimes it is just, 'Hey, find a way to be the best you can be.' I think we as a team did that tonight when it mattered. It was super special and super fun."

QB Lamar Jackson said something to us about you, he said, 'Start your legacy.' Did he mention that to you before you went out for the kick? Did anybody say anything to you as you prepared to line up for that field goal?

(LOOP) "[Lamar Jackson] only said it to me afterwards. I just laughed. It was fun."

Can you just talk about the celebration? How long did you have that one planned?

(LOOP) "Ryan Eckley, the punter, was like, 'Hey, you know what would be sick is if we hit a game-winner, we go knee-slide in the end zone.' I was like, 'Dude, there is no way. I am not knee-sliding. I feel like I am going to faceplant.' As I was running, I was like, 'Knee-slide?' I just landed on the [Cristiano] Ronaldo celebration."

RB DERRICK HENRY

When you look back on this week, what will you remember most about Rio? "First, [the] experience [of] playing in a different country that I [have] never played in. I think this is [my] first time. It was a great experience, and the crowd was great. I think they said it was like 70,000-plus [attendance]. [I] felt the energy from the time we got here. I really enjoyed playing in Brazil."

If you could play an international game anywhere else, where would you want to play in the world? "I really don't know."

Could you feel what this moment meant for K Tyler Loop to come through at the end of the game for you guys? "Yes, I am so happy and just joyful for Tyler [Loop]. I knew he was ready for a moment like that and he delivered. All credit goes to him. Shout out to the defense for holding [them] to three points for us to be able to get the ball back, and 'L' [Lamar Jackson] being 'L' and Zay [Flowers] being Zay and able to make that play, [the] offense executing and Tyler [Loop] going out there and being a big dog."

What was your perspective of that play, and what does it say about QB Lamar Jackson and WR Zay Flowers to come down with that play? "Oh, [Lamar Jackson] was ready. He already knew it was going to happen. That's just his mindset: to step out there, make a play, put us in position to win and be 'L' [Lamar Jackson], for sure."

Did you watch it? Like, what was going through your head as K Tyler Loop was lining up to kick it? "I thought [Tyler Loop] was going to make it. I wasn't even doubting [anything]. I knew he was ready; I could just tell. So, I knew it was going to be good, for sure."

What does this kind of win mean to you guys? For, like you said, the defense holding them to three points, the offense to come up in those final seven seconds and then K Tyler Loop to come through — all three phases to come together for you guys at the end? "I just think we showed [the] resiliency of the team and having each other's back. It wasn't perfect, at all. [There's] a lot of things we have to fix and work on, in all three phases, but we stuck it through and were able to get it done. But, you have to give all the love to Tyler [Loop], for sure."

How frustrating were the short-yardage stops, and is there any common denominator among them that was kind of giving you guys problems in those situations? "We just didn't execute on those short-yardage [plays]. They did better than we did. We have to look at the film and correct those. I am mad at myself. I am happy we won, but I feel like I could have been better, I need to be better and will be better. So, [we] just have to watch the film and make the corrections. But yes, definitely those ones were not our best on those short-yardage plays. They did an outstanding job on defense. We have to be better."

Did G Vega Ioane show you something by stepping in there in a center position he hasn't played much? "For a rookie to be in that situation, [Vega Ioane] stepped up and didn't flinch. [He] stepped up and did what we needed to do for us to be able to get in position to win."

According to the league office, you're one of the most popular players in Brazil. What was it like engaging with Brazilian fans this week? "Yes, man, the love was just genuine. I could tell that they were excited. That's pretty cool to hear. That means I have to come back, and maybe come visit. But yes, [it's my] first time in Brazil, and I really enjoyed it. Thank you to the fans that came out and much love to Brazil, for sure."

When you played in London, you had the opportunity — or the misfortune — of that long flight back after a loss with Tennessee. How much better does it feel to know you have a long flight ahead of you, but it's after a dub? "I might sleep a little better on this flight than I did in Tennessee. So, it's definitely better to get a win."

TE MATT HIBNER

How did it feel to score your first touchdown? "[It was] unbelievable, man. [I feel] ecstatic. I feel like it is kind of just a culmination of a lot of work, my teammates believing in me and my coaches believing in me. To see it pay off in the moment that it did was just like a super surreal feeling."

You kind of waved for that touchdown a little bit? "[I was] just trying to make eye contact. Lamar [Jackson] has always believed in me. When it comes open, he is always there giving me the ball. It is just a testament to him trusting us and the tight end room in general."

This was your first career win in the final seconds. What was it like? What were your emotions seeing the ball go through the uprights? "For one, [I was] super happy for [Tyler] Loop. [It was] an unbelievable kick. It looked like it would be good from 75 [yards]. It is just a great feeling to see three phases of football that we work so hard to improve on all the time [to] come together and everyone [to have] that success. It really felt like it brought us together as a team. It is just cool to celebrate that moment. It was a very cool feeling."

Have you ever been to Brazil before? "No, I have never left America before. I have been soaking it up. It has been a super, super unbelievable experience in general."

What have you been able to do? What was the Brazilian gameday experience like? "The gameday experience itself was kind of a typical feeling. Football is football, so it is easy to kind of lock back into that routine. But I tried to really explore Rio as much as I could. It was more of a business trip, but it was definitely cool to kind of experience some of the culture and get around as much as I could."

I know you're a first-year guy just getting here, but could you sense just how big this was for you guys considering, the past fourth quarters and just being able to overcome that today? "Oh yes, it felt like a huge deal. For us to come out on top, I think really says a lot about the type of team we want to be and what we are working towards our identity being. It is kind of like I mentioned, like all three phases playing together, believing in each other and playing complementary football. I mean, [like the] defense coming up with an unbelievable goal-line stop to force them to make a field goal. Then [Tyler] Loop coming through with special teams [and] our offense being able to keep us in the game. So just seeing it all come together is a huge deal, I feel like."

What was head coach Jesse Minter's message throughout the week coming to this game when you talk about identity? Going down the stretch of that game, was there anything that he said to you or he said to the team that stuck out? "I think a lot of it was about being process-oriented, trusting in each other [and] believing in each other. Everyone who is here is here for a reason. Everyone here is capable and able to produce and is needed to produce. It was really [about] just establishing that. We know who we want to be, it was just a matter of going out and proving it to ourselves and to everybody."

CB MARLON HUMPHREY

How big was holding the Cowboys to a field goal on their last drive? "Yes, that was major. To have that stop there at the end, whatever yard line they were on, that was pretty major. Obviously, we do not want to [let them] drive all the way down, but I thought we held them a couple of times to get some field goals that were really key to the game."

You were here last year. To see K Tyler Loop come through today, could you just sense how big that moment was for him? "That was awesome. I think everybody was super excited. Also, everyone saw how fast [Tyler Loop] is. Everyone was chasing him down, and nobody could get him. But, that was major for him, for the team [and] for his confidence. I think that is just who Loop is. Getting to know him, whatever [happens] – a miss [or] a make – he leaves it in the past, goes on to the next one, and to [see him] make that game-winner was just awesome."

Are you surprised S Kyle Hamilton couldn't catch him? "Yes, I could not catch him. I actually hurt my hamstring a little bit trying to run after him, but it was awesome, and then [he did] the little soccer celebration, so that was really great."

As a defensive back, what was it like to watch that type of play from QB Lamar Jackson to WR Zay Flowers on that final throw? "It was crazy. I was obviously excited about that play, but then I was like, 'What coverage were they in?' So, it was kind of a lesson learned from somebody else's mistakes, that you just cannot relax in this league, and obviously I am happy we made it. It was on them. But, that was great to see Zay [Flowers], even with the hurt hamstring, he was able to give us 20–30 plays, and he made a huge impact."

You talked last week about how sick of answering the fourth quarter questions you are. How beneficial could a game like this be to turn the narrative in the other direction? I know you guys know you can win these games. You have done it before, but how does it feel just to have a different type of fourth-quarter game to talk about? "I think it was good. Myself giving up some explosive passes there in the fourth, we did not play, I would say, to the standard we wanted. But, it was good that, whether it is offense or defense or special teams, we cannot have all three sides be flat in the fourth quarter. I feel like that is kind of what has happened in the past. It is usually two of the three [sides] get flat, and one side has to pick up the others, or all sides just do great. It was good. [The] defense kind of let up some points, the offense was able to move the ball [and] then special teams just capped it off."

When you are in the midst of that, does it come up in the back of your mind, or do you have to sort of block it out? "Obviously, playing those guys, you really have to show up. Obviously, I think it does sometimes pop up in certain moments. [When you have a] bad experience, you try to move on from it. But with those guys, George [Pickens] and CeeDee [Lamb], you have to kind of be focused on whatever they are going to do. They are a great duo; probably the best in the league. But. that is something I did think about. Like, 'Let's win in the fourth quarter. Let's stop having these leads and giving them up, because that is not the Ravens' defense we want to be,' and we are trying to kind of move on from that."

What was the Brazilian experience like, from exploring the past few days to gameday? "Oh, it was great. I think, for some of the guys, [they] said the beaches were just crazy. It was the most people they ever saw at the beach. [With] the language barrier, I think we all should have brushed up on a little Portuguese. Then [there were] just great vibes at the hotel; guys playing ping pong [and] guys hanging out. Derrick [Henry], Lamar [Jackson], Zay [Flowers] — everybody you saw, everybody kind of doing a little bit of everything. I think that is what makes football really fun. In my 10 years, just hanging out — it just makes things really special."

G VEGA IOANE

What was going through your mind when you went in at center? "I was next to John [Simpson] and Carson [Vinson]. I looked over at them, and they weren't worried about anything, so what do I have to be worried about? I just knew that our defense was going to ball out, get the ball back and all that. Next thing you know, we are just out there on the field getting ready for a field goal."

What was the conversation and the emotion that you all had on that final drive? "[We] just got up and said, 'All right, we are back on now, just getting it going.'"

Could you describe in as much detail as possible, just the emotions, the energy, the vibe watching that kick? "Yes, I was on field goal [coverage]. All I was worried about was making sure nobody blocks the kick. I just had to hold it, and [then] I stood up, and [Tyler Loop] made the kick. I was happy we won, man. I was very excited. I got a little too hype and tossed my helmet."

I know you weren't here for K Tyler Loop's miss last season, but just to watch him throughout training camp, throughout the summer and maybe get to know him a little bit, how cool was it just to see him have that moment with the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration? "It was really cool, man. I have heard from, like, a lot of people that [Tyler Loop] has been getting hate on, things like that. None of that [stuff] matters. He is here for a reason. We trust him to be in a spot like that to win us the game. So, I am very happy to see him like that."

What was your vantage point of the QB Lamar Jackson throw to WR Zay Flowers before the timeout at the last second? "I saw the ball was gone and I was like, '[Lamar Jackson] is going to call timeout,' which is exactly what he did. [He's a] very smart quarterback [and a] great quarterback. He just made the play."

OL Jovaughn Gwyn and C Ethan Pocic both go down. You're up at center. Have you ever played center? What went into that as you were suddenly snapping? "A couple weeks ago our assistant O-line coach [Shawn Flaherty] came up to me and just said, 'Get some snaps, just in case, you never know what could happen.' A big mindset from college too, our O-line coach was always talking about, 'Be ready for when your number's called.' It is unfortunate how it happened, but you just got to step up and be ready for the moment."

Who had the best reaction on the team that you saw? "I would say 'Led' [run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford]. He just walked up [with a] big smile on his face. He was not even running. He was just walking [with a] big smile on his face, and he came up to me."

QB LAMAR JACKSON

What do you think about the atmosphere in this game with the Brazilian crowd? "It was a wonderful atmosphere. Shout out to Flock Nation. It was so crazy to hear our fans in this stadium. Dallas had a lot of fans, but I heard our fans like crazy. The National Anthem was going on, and the 'O' [was] all I heard, I was like, 'Yes, it is time to go.' Shout out to Flock Nation, and shout out to Brazil. It was a wonderful atmosphere, like I said."

Can you walk us through the completion to WR Zay Flowers to set up the game-winning FGA by K Tyler Loop? "Yes, it was a 'get-down, [call a] timeout' situation. It is something we have been practicing since [training] camp. We were practicing it almost every day after [training] camp, probably mixing [it] in [during] practice sometimes. We were surprised because we did not go over that all week. We were not expecting to be in a situation like that, but Coach [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] called the play. Everyone was on the same timing. Zay [Flowers] did a great job. The [offensive] line did a great job at protecting, Zay ran a great route and I just had to deliver the baby. He caught it, and as soon as he got down, I said, 'Please see me, ref,' and he did. Shout out to everyone. Shout out to the whole offense, defense and special teams."

When you are watching K Tyler Loop kick that field goal, what is going through your mind? Can you get a sense of how big that moment is for Tyler? "Huge. The crazy thing about it [was] I had no doubt in my mind. I prayed to Jesus; I prayed to God. I am like, 'Man, I feel like we already won.' I could not show it, but I am like, I have all my faith in him right now, man. I was saying on the sideline, 'Your legacy [is] starting now,' because I feel like [Tyler Loop] has been facing adversity. I said, 'What a way to start your legacy in Brazil,' and he finished the rest. He did it. Shout out to special teams, [and] shout out to Loop."

You guys are obviously tired of answering questions about losing games late in the fourth quarter. Do you feel like, as a team, you needed a game like this where your offense, defense, and special teams all kind of came through at the end to give you an opportunity to switch the narrative a little? "I actually had this question last week, and then I got it from Ms. Tracy [Wolfson] earlier before I left the field. I thought about it, [and] we have finished plenty of games in the fourth quarter. It is just [that] sometimes, it did not go our way. It might be the type of game we were in, but what a way to finish the fourth quarter. [We] bounced back from last week, and what a way to do it with this guy [Tyler Loop] right to the right of me, man. Shout out to [Tyler] Loop, man. I am going to keep saying it."

What did you think about the game conditions here, and how important is it for you guys to come and play internationally? What was the main challenge? "The field is going to be the field. We did not care about how the field was, we just knew – once the time came – we are going to play football. That is all we could do. And this Brazil trip, it was wonderful. The fans were fantastic. The Brazilian citizens were fantastic. We walked around, [and] we explored. It was a great experience here."

You talk about the expectations for this team and the special year this is going to be. Do you think this is the year it all comes together and where you guys want to be? "I am going to piggyback off of what Coach [Jesse Minter] said: We are focusing on one week at a time, because I feel like in the past, we will hit momentum, we will be winning games, and then we hit a hump when it was time for us to perform. So, we just have to handle things one week at a time. We cannot even peek [ahead] to February. I appreciate that question though."

Talk about getting WR Zay Flowers back out there. What was it like having your playmakers all back? "Huge. [Zay Flowers] is one of our main guys on offense. If some of us might be slow to get started in the game, you just see him blazing past people, and it is like, you better wake up, [and] you have to get on his level. So, it was wonderful to have Zay back out there. Shout out to all our guys, because all our guys were battling. That man — we call him 'Sonic' from now on. I am going to start calling him 'Little Sonic' or something, because he is amazing."

Can you share your thoughts on the NFL International season broadly and what felt different about your game day experience playing in Rio versus in the U.S.? "First of all, I want to say, shout out to that blazer. I like that blue blazer. But yes, I will say I was not expecting us to play at 5 o'clock, but it was great, like I said. It was a great experience for us to be here. I have never been to Brazil before, and for us to have fans here and people pulling up to the hotel going crazy, that was so amazing to me. Shout out to Brazil again.

The Brazilian fans really love you.

"I love them too, for sure. No doubt. Baile de Lamar!"

S KEONDRE JACKSON

What did you see on that blocked kick? "I was watching tape the whole week, and [we knew] that we could get something up. Keyon [Martin] did a great job of opening up the edge [and] getting off the ball. 'T-Rob' [Tavius Robinson] and the interior guys did a great job on their part. The coaches called up a good play. [I] came off the edge, fired off and made the block."

What was that feeling like after you felt the ball hit your hands? "I was excited. [I was] able to make a play out in Brazil in front of the whole world. It was one of those things where when you look in the stands, it was not just purple or white, Ravens or [Dallas] Cowboys jerseys — it was jerseys from all across the world. It was great to go out there and show that I am capable and just put my family name on the map for sure."

DL NNAMDI MADUBUIKE

Was the expectation that you were going to be limited, or what was the expectation going into the game? "[I was going to] just go out there and play. I didn't really think about snaps or [anything]. I think [defensive line coach] Lou [Esposito] was just more about, 'See how you feel. Tell me how you feel, and then we'll go from there.' I felt good the whole game. [I am] thankful to be out there, like I said, to be out there playing with the guys and getting a dub today. That was huge. [It was] huge for the team. [It was a] huge bounce back from last week. So, there are things that we have to correct, obviously, on defense, same as offense, I bet even on special teams, too. But, shout out to Tyler Loop for saving the day, and it was good to be out there."

It wasn't a perfect day on defense, obviously, but you got a goal-line stop at the end to force the field goal when it mattered. What's kind of going through the defense's mind at that point? "Just stop them. At the end of the day, we were trying to get the ball back. Coach 'Weave' [defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver] told us at halftime, we have to try to get takeaways and try to punch the ball out, and 'T-Rob' [Tavius Robinson] almost got that pick in the end zone. It slipped out of his hands. So, our mindset was just to take the ball away. So, at the end of the day, we were trying to do that. It resulted in them getting the field goal, stuff like that, but we ended up getting one, too, and then winning the game. So, it was good. I felt good about it."

Was it emotional for you at all being out there today? "Oh, it was, definitely. At the beginning of the game, I was really emotional [with] just being back and being away from the game for a little bit. It was just emotional being here. [I] had a great conversation with my mom this morning. [I] just [have] gratitude, just being in the moment and just seeing how far I came. So, I was definitely emotional. I was glad to play after that. So, it was good."

Trying to hold on to leads has obviously been the thing that's been talked about for several months, years even. Does that ever sort of come into your mind when it's unfolding the way it is, and if so, sort of how do you block that out and push past that? Trying to hold onto a fourth-quarter lead, which is something that you guys have struggled with at times even though you were obviously off for a lot of that last year, was that something that's come up in the past? "Yes, it is just finishing. Like, we have just been preaching this — to finish, to finish, to finish a game in the fourth quarter. That is something that has kind of been a bug in our ear. And I feel like today, at the end, we did that with [Tyler] Loop with the kick and everything. So, we had a great stop as well in the fourth quarter. We could have done better, so we are going to check the tape and get better from it."

ILB ROQUAN SMITH

What did it mean for the team to get this win? "[The Cowboys have] a really good offense with two of the Top 10 receivers in the league, a really good running back and obviously Dak [Prescott] as well. [I have] a lot of respect for those guys, and I am just grateful that we were able to get the dub. It is a long flight back, but it is much more enjoyable [with a win]."

As a defensive player, what was your perspective of that final throw to WR Zay Flowers and what were your emotions through it? "It's kind of crazy, man. You put the ball in No. 8 [Lamar Jackson]'s hands, and great things happen. Honestly, I was prepared for overtime. I am over there talking to the DBs [defensive backs] about like, 'Hey, we need each other right here throughout overtime.' So, I am thinking that, and [I] talked to Kyle [Hamilton]. Kyle was like, 'Yes, we are going out for the coin toss, about to get ready to get the ball,' and everything like that. So, I was prepared for overtime, and then Mr. Houdini [Lamar Jackson] made the play, and then 'Houdini II' – Zay [Flowers] – made it happen as well. So, it was great having him back. Obviously, he made a huge impact on the game."

From last game to the challenges in this game, what can you say about how the coaching staff has handled adversity and brought you guys back together? "Adversity is all a part of life, and like I said last week — with last week being our first true test of adversity — because prior to that, the first six months, everything is just going up, up, up, up, up, up. And then that was the first time of, 'OK, how are you going to respond? What is the true test?' And that was like a real test [with the] way we came out and made it happen. Like I said, it was not pretty, but at the end of the day, it is a win, and they are hard to come by in this league. So, I am just grateful [that] we are on the winning side and going to be able to enjoy this ride back. I am sweating a little bit from this hot shower, not because of you guys."