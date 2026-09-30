Transcript: Press Conferences (9/30/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "Hopefully, I can calm down the whole city of Baltimore and let you know that Lamar [Jackson] was at practice [in a] limited role, just dealing with something small, so that was good. I had heard that maybe that was sheer pandemonium that he was not out there earlier, but he ended up being able to get some stuff done. Again, [it is] a really good opportunity for us — another week. We really just want to go 1-0, every day this week and obviously the game. [It's a] one-game season, us versus us [and] chase the best version of ourselves. Obviously, an opponent walks in, we respect them, we want to know what they do, we want to study them. At the end of the day, we really want to focus on us and control the variables that we can control to play the way that we want to play in all three phases, getting out of our own way as much as possible, making it a really clean game. If we do that, we will be able to live with the results."

What have you seen so far out of Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward? (Jamison Hensley) "I think you can see the talent. You're not the No. 1 pick without having a lot of talent. I had a chance to go against [Cam Ward] last year, and it's a lot of things. [In his] rookie year, [it was an] unfortunate situation for him where I think he had two or three different play-callers throughout the season last year, different head coaches part of the way through the year. [Now] he gets a chance to really have a really good, established offensive coordinator in [Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator] Brian Daboll to really help him develop. I think you see flashes. They played the [Philadelphia] Eagles right down to the wire, had a chance to really have that game. They had a chance at the end of the game last week in a really tough weather game for a quarterback. I think that they are a much-improved team. They have a lot of really good players on their interior, [their] defensive line is probably as good as anybody, obviously Cam's playing well, they have two really good backs, they have some weapons on the outside, put some draft capital there with Carnell Tate. I think they are just trying to surround him and let him develop and let him go as they go, and it will be a great challenge for us."

After three games, are you comfortable with your personnel and your coaching staff, or are you still on a learning curve? (Mike Preston) "That's a great question. I don't really like the word comfortable, because I don't think you're ever comfortable. I challenge the coaches every week to be better in our processes of how we get guys ready to play, be better in our processes of how we game plan. I think especially when you have new coordinators with new position coaches that haven't worked together, it does take time for that to really gel and to make sure that the process of preparing is the best that it can be. That's what we're chasing. I do think we have a bunch of really good players. I think we're figuring out where guys fit best and what they do best as we go, which is going to obviously be an ongoing thing. But yes, I don't think there's ever a comfort in any of that stuff."

You obviously have OL Vega Ioane preparing at center this week. You brought in a couple of guys, Andre James being one of them. I know it is week to week, but how do you view the bigger picture at center with some of the guys you have brought in and Vega? (Brian Wacker) "I think the big picture there is that we're always going to be looking to improve in all areas of the team, but especially when you're dealing with missing some guys. I think that what we're looking for there is the best for this week right now, and I mentioned that the other day — and that's probably like our in-house options just in the reality of getting ready to play a game here in a few days. Then I think you're always looking for what's going to be the best next week, the week after [and] what's going to be the best for us in December. I think we'll continue to find whatever that is, whatever that might be. That could be a lot of different things to try to make that become a strength and get guys in their best position to help us win."

Could OL Vega Ioane become a permanent option at center, potentially? (Brian Wacker) "I think that's on the table, but I think it's however we can add to that and then work through whoever the best five are. Again, probably for this particular game, that's the guys that we have that have been practicing. But you add pieces to create depth, over time they learn what to do, and then maybe when they learn what to do, maybe they're one of the best five. Again, [with] Vega [Ioane], just the flexibility that he gives us right now is rare, especially for a rookie. We're lucky to have him and lucky that he's put himself in position to be able to really be a guy for us at three different positions."

Have you learned more about those two injuries, and are they season ending? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Season ending, [I am] not 100% sure on that, but they're definitely long-term. We won't have either one of them for a while."

If OL Vega Ioane is in at center, is G Andrew Vorhees probably next man up at guard? Are you guys still deciding that? (Childs Walker) "Today, I think you have [Andrew] Vorhees and Emery [Jones Jr.], and it's let them duke it out a little bit. Obviously, Vorhees has a lot of experience. He's played a lot of games, a lot of snaps. We have a lot of confidence in him. At the same time, we feel good about Emery and the development that he's had at guard especially throughout all of training camp, and so we'll let that shake out. But, we feel good about those guys being in the game for us."

As much as it's the best five guys out there, communication is critical at center, and that's not a position you're going to want to rotate guys in and out a lot of. Is it just a matter of figuring out who is the best long-term option? (Brian Wacker) "I think there are two different visions for that position. It's this game, where we've had these guys since yesterday, some of the couple of new options potentially. For this particular game, it's what's the best [option]. Then yes, as we really try to push towards finding our identity and settling in with the new group of five, that's more maybe of a long-term thing that could take a week or two or a couple of weeks depending on how it shakes out."

What can be done in-season to fix the tackling issue? (Cordell Woodland) "I think it's all about working it, detailing it out, and then playing with conviction and playing with the play style that allows you to really tackle with confidence. If you miss, it's OK. Your other guys are going to be there. Right now, we're playing in a way where [there is] one missed tackle and other guys are reacting to that, rather than like, 'Man, we need 11 hats at the ball every play.' I feel really good about the direction that's going. We've had a couple of good meetings to shake some things out with the defense. But again, it will be how we play on Sunday. It's easy to talk about what we're going to do. It's an action-based solution that we're looking for right now. [We are] just one day in. [I am] happy with the way the guys responded and how we practiced that today."

Beyond tackling, what are you not seeing defensively that you would like to see? People have talked about finding an identity defensively. S Kyle Hamilton has expressed frustration at how the defense is playing. What are you not seeing? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I just think there's a really good mix. Defense is 50% based on what you're playing and 50% based on how you play. I think both of those we need to find a little bit more. We need to strike blocks. We need to hold up on double teams. We need to play really violent at the point of attack. We need to play like our hair is on fire — all those things. Then, we need to have some schematic answers for some of the things that we're seeing that will alleviate some of those things and make it a little bit better. But again, I think it's all of us putting our work together as coaches and players. Again, we'll keep hunting that out. I feel like we have the right guys; it's just an action-based thing more so than me talking about it."

There has been a lot of talk and a lot of debate about defensive pass interference. Would you like to see defensive pass interference kind of fall under replay again? (Jamison Hensley) "That's probably a topic maybe for the offseason. I think it's one of those things, like anything, [where] whatever the rules are, let's try to be the best at those and play within the framework of the rules. There's a human element to everything in this game. There are going to be times where calls are right and calls are wrong, and it is what it is. Again, to prop up Nate Wiggins, I'm sure we're talking about that particular play — you said that, not me." (laughter) "His response to that is what we're looking for. It's a play that happens, [and] he comes the next play and covers the heck out of the fade route on maybe one of the best fade runners in the whole league [and] has another really good rep. That's what we're looking for. It is what it is sometimes when things get called, you have to live with it [and] you have to move on. We're really looking for obviously playing with great technique [so] that those things don't happen, and when they do happen, putting our chin out there and going to the next play."

RB DERRICK HENRY

This is your first time playing the Tennessee Titans, your former team. When you see that helmet, you see those uniforms across that line, what's it going to feel like? (Jamison Hensley) "Oh, I mean, it's a whole different logo. [The Tennessee Titans] have a whole different thing going now, so it'll be a whole different logo than when I was there. But yes, [it's] going to be a crazy moment to be playing against the team that I came in the league playing for. But I'm not trying to make too much of it though."

Do you have any ties still there? Is there back and forth with anyone in the organization this week? (Jerry Coleman) "One of the security guys I'm cool with, named Jeb [Johnson], he's been texting me for about two weeks now about the whole game. So, it's just been funny. It's still like family there, so it's always love, but it's not going to be much love on Sunday though."

Does it feel like a long time ago? Does it almost feel like a different era? (Childs Walker) "Yes, it does. That's why everybody's been texting me and talking to me about it — like I've been here. This is my third year here. When I got here in 2024, [if] we played them that same season, it would be a little bit different. I've been here three years now, so it's kind of like…"

QB Lamar Jackson mentioned that you are stepping up a little more as a vocal leader. Is there something about this coaching staff that's making you feel encouraged to do that? (Samantha Croston) "Well, I love the coaching staff. I love the energy and just love everything that they bring. And [I am] just trying to do a little bit more to push the guys, and [I am] just trying to be a leader and do my job as much as I can to help the team by being vocal and how I go about my business on the field, in games and in meetings and stuff."

The vocal leader part for you and QB Lamar Jackson — when you guys speak, how do you see the impact that has on this team? (Garrett Downing) "Just knowing that we want to step up and show them that we're not afraid to lead — that any time the team needs to, they can lean on us, and we want to embrace all that. But also, [we are] holding guys accountable, pushing guys and motivating guys to be their best self, because we all need the best versions of ourselves every single day, especially on game day when we go out there to be able to play the play style that we want to play for us to win games. So, [I am] just trying to do everything we can to help the guys and be the best team possible."

I know it's a week-to-week league, and I'm sure you guys have moved on from Brazil and are looking forward to the Tennessee Titans, but does momentum matter to you? Do you feel like that could be a game that maybe kind of gets you guys going in the direction you want to be? (Cordell Woodland) "Yes, I think it has to be. Nobody wants to keep fluctuating — win a game, lose a game, a thriller — no, we want to come in and hit on all cylinders and feel good and dominate a game. That just has to be the standard, and that's what we need to get to. We won last week, and like you said, the momentum from last week carried into this week — but [we want] more positive than negative [to carry over] — and better turnouts as far as our job on offense to put us in position to win."

Along those lines, QB Lamar Jackson said after the game, 'The season starts now.' Was that a great boost of confidence not just for you but for everyone? (David Andrade) "Yes, we won in Indy. Week 2, we let [one] get away just by how we played. Then, playing in Brazil and beating the Dallas Cowboys and with the ending of that game, it's time to hit the ground running and let's do what we know we're capable of, and that's playing Ravens football in all three phases."

Just looking back quickly at your decision to come to Baltimore, when you look at how productive you've been the last two-and-a-half years, do you think there's something about the Baltimore ecosystem or playing with QB Lamar Jackson or anything else here that has extended your career, has given you a better shot at more longevity? (Kyle Goon) "Well, I mean, for sure, Lamar [Jackson] was a big reason why I came here. Before I even got here, he has an impact on your level of play just because of how dynamic he is and the threat to the defense [with] throwing and his legs. So, it kind of takes the pressure off of the running back just because of who he is. So, whenever I came out for free agency, this was the No. 1 spot I wanted to go to, even during that season before I got here, [with] talking about the trade and me coming here. So, I knew where I wanted to be, [and I wanted to] play with a quarterback that I want to be teammates with. [I have] definitely been happy over these last couple years."

With how it ended in Tennessee, did the Titans, in 2023 before you signed with the Ravens, did they make an attempt to keep you at all? (Jamison Hensley) "No, [the Tennessee Titans] shipped me out." (laughter) "Well no, I mean, I wouldn't say [it] like that. It's always love. But no, they didn't offer — not at all."

How did that make you feel after everything you did for that franchise? (Jamison Hensley) "I think it was bittersweet. I think I knew the writing was on the wall throughout that season, and they were ready to move on. Good things don't last forever. So, it was time for me to find a new home, and I knew what home I wanted to be [at], and it was here. So, God is good."

Around that time — 2023-2024 — it was kind of a tough market for running backs. Do you think that what you've done in Baltimore is a part of the reason why running backs are resurgently valuable in this league? (Kyle Goon) "I just want to come out and play good and show my value by how I play here in Baltimore, and hopefully the other guys who play the same position do the same to increase that value. I hope it helped, because that's what I want [is] to be able to have an impact to where it impacts other guys to get opportunities and guys that are coming behind us in the younger generation. But, I don't want to take credit from guys who work hard to earn what they've earned, because they've done a hell of a job too to put themselves in position to get the market back to where it was. The backs have been playing unbelievable throughout these couple years, so all hats off to the running backs. We have to keep it going."

There's so much talk about QB Lamar Jackson, and everybody tries to analyze and interpret certain things. He doesn't give much, as you know, to kind of the outside. Do you sense he's different in any way this year? With the amount of time you've been around him in recent years, have you sensed anything about him or changed anything in the way he's leading and interacting with everybody? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, the craziest thing about Lamar [Jackson] is like — all the chatter and all this, this-that-and-the-third, 'he said' or 'she said' — he doesn't really care about all that. [He] doesn't care about what's being said. He just wants to win and be the best player, best quarterback he can for this franchise, every single day he comes in this building and he steps on that field. So, all the naysayers and everything — what everybody says — he doesn't listen. The one thing that I admire about Lamar is like, even in games, he could have a great game, and I'll go talk to him, ask him how he feels, and ask him about his stats, and he doesn't even know. All he knows is we won [and] he threw Zay [Flowers] a touchdown; I got a run — he's more hyped about what we did than himself. So, that's the unselfishness that he has, and he just wants to win, man. He doesn't really care about all the outside noise."

Have you ever been in or seen a situation where a rookie who's never played center ends up taking snaps? What impressed you most in that moment and in the moments since about OL Vega Ioane and the way that he's handled all that? (Giana Han) "Yes, it's just a grown-man approach — the next-man-up mentality. [Vega Ioane] never flinched. I was kind of looking at him side-eye like, 'You ready for this?' But he went in there and did a great job, and that just speaks to the credit of 'Led' [run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford] getting those guys ready in the O-line room and the chemistry and the leadership that they have to come out there and be able to adjust like they did. He did an incredible job, and [I'm] glad that we have him, and that's just him showing his versatility."

You talked about this a little bit after the game, in short-yardage situations, I'm sure that can be frustrating at times. (Brian Wacker) "[That's] on me. I look at myself as far as those situations. I have to have [those plays]. I have to be better. I can't stop thinking about them. [I am] not saying it's like living rent-free in my head, but [I am] just very hard on myself and very critical of myself. I'm my [own] worst critic. So, I have to be better. I'm not looking at [anybody] else, nobody to blame, the play call — if it's called to give me the ball, I have to get a yard or got to get in the end zone – it has to happen. That's the standard."

Was there anything specifically you looked at on the film? What kind of stood out to you? (Brian Wacker) "It doesn't matter if somebody is not blocked or we didn't get the look that we want, I still have to make it happen somehow, some way. That's just the mindset I have to have, and that's how I think when they make a play call to give me the ball to go get a yard or go get a touchdown."

You're playing at home again this week. The Ravens have now lost four straight at home. How much does that bother a team when you lose a few games like that at home? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, that's a great point, because obviously we are playing Tennessee, which is the franchise I used to play for, but like you said, we're 0-4 in our home stadium. So, that has to be the key emphasis rather than me playing Tennessee. We need to win at home. We need to protect our home turf. And that has to be the emphasis, that has to be the focus for us to go out there and do that on Sunday, but it starts this week [and in] this practice, for us to move forward and get to that point."

OL VEGA IOANE

Getting kind of thrown in at center on Sunday, now that you have had a couple days to process that, what was that like going through it? How pleased were you to be able to step up, especially in the end? "I did not really have time to process it, everything happened fast. I was just blessed enough to have good coaches who got me ready [by] taking a couple snaps before practice [and] after practice, things like that. So, in the moment it was just part of the game, just getting into it, getting the game going and continuing what we had going on."

This week, is it just putting in more work, more work, more snaps, just trying to get ready for Sunday? "Yes, definitely. No matter where it is, it is just like we will never stop putting in that work getting ready for the game. It is nonstop hours of focusing on little things [of] this and that."

Other than having to snap the ball, what are the other responsibilities that are different as a center than as a guard that you are trying to learn? "I would say making the calls, IDs and things like that. Center is definitely a hard job to do. So, it's a big shout out to those guys — Jovaughn [Gwyn], Ethan [Pocic] and Danny [Pinter]. Those guys made it seem easy during [training] camp and things like that. So, it is not an easy job to do, so big shout out to them."

What is the learning curve like for you, and how comfortable are you making those calls and adjustments? "It is a learning process. [I am] still going through it. Like I said, I have really good coaches who are helping me with that. [There are] nonstop meetings in the meeting room, getting called out, things like that and fixing all the little things that build up towards the game."

Were there conversations with QB Lamar Jackson about just little nuanced things in terms of how he likes the ball to get to him and things like that? "Not really. Lamar [Jackson] is a playmaker. No matter where I put the ball, I am going to make sure it is in a good spot, but, he is a really good player. He is going to make things work."

How comfortable was it being able to make that adjustment, especially in game? "Oh, it felt good. I had really good players next to me. [Andrew Vorhees] came in, and I had John [Simpson] next to me. Those guys were helping me out. It was not just a me thing. They helped me out with the calls and things like that. But like I said, it was a process that had to be handled really fast, but like you said, at the time, nobody adjusted better than us."

Just sliding along the line — I mean, we have heard a lot from tackles going right to left, but that slight movement from guard to center, does that change up your footwork and handwork as well? "Yes, definitely. It is a big change. As a guard you are always staggered [and] things like that. [With] one hand down, you are a little more balanced, but now at center you are just squared up. You are looking left and right. You have the ball in your hand every play."

Where does that versatility come from? How far back does it go that you are comfortable moving not only along the line but at center? "My offensive line coach in college, we had a plan going of just getting QB-center exchanges before practice. Same thing that we did here a couple weeks ago, but now it is a little bit different. But, it is a big shout out to my offensive line coach in college and the coaches here as well."

Did QB Lamar Jackson say or do anything that helped you through that game once you realized, 'OK, I have to step in at center here?' "It is not really much of what [Lamar Jackson] did — it is what he did not do. He came in and he said, 'All right, let's go play ball.' He kept it cool and calm. It is a good thing for somebody, especially like me, [being] a rookie in a moment like that [with] a lot of things going wrong, but there is no need to hype the moment up. He just kept it calm and said, 'Let's go play ball.'"

How huge is it just to have this week to have some time mentally and on the field to know how Sunday is going to go for you versus what happened where you were thrown in? "It is a big thing. I have a full week of trying to learn center, going into it and making sure that I have my calls right with all four guys across the line, including myself. So, it is a big thing for us to have the full week."

How do you like center compared to guard? "It is a little bit of work. It is a little different. I would not say I hate it, but it is part of the job."

How much did the training at center over the summer that you did, as well as some of the time that you played there at Penn State, how much does that help you now? "It helped me a lot. Every day we make sure that we work both sides of the line — right guard, left guard. We make sure that we have snaps all the way across [the offensive line]. It is just nonstop work. So, it is a big shout out to [run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford] as well."

What would you say is the biggest challenge playing the position? "I'd say the mental aspect of it. Like I said before, those three guys — Ethan [Pocic], 'Jo' [Jovaughn Gwyn] and Danny [Pinter] — they made the job look so easy that I came in, and I was thinking, you know, it should be easy. It is not an easy thing to do, but I'd say the biggest difference and challenge is the mental part. You have to understand what the defense is giving you and things like that, but I am ready for it."

QB LAMAR JACKSON

Not Rio this week, but back home. How important is it to get back that home-field dominance that you guys used to have back in the day? (Jamison Hensley) "[There's] a lot of urgency. [In our] home opener [we] came up short in front of our home crowd. [It's] very disappointing to not just us but Flock Nation. There is definitely urgency to win back at home. We lost the last two home games to the [Tennessee] Titans, so definitely there is urgency."

Beyond a win, what did Brazil teach you about life, culture, fans, that you will carry with you forever? (David Andrade) "I did not take any life lessons from Brazil. I really just observed the atmosphere, if anything. [I] just enjoyed the fans. I really did not get out much to see anything, so I really could not bring anything back. But [it was] just a great experience and a dub."

We heard you talking after the game to the team about what it meant to see them come through in the game like that. How much was that needed, especially for the locker room after what happened Week 2, to come back and execute the way that you guys did out there? (Kyle Goon) "I cannot call it on how much it was needed, but I just felt my guys needed to know that they are appreciated. They bust their tail. Sometimes it might not go our way. Some guys might be anxious [and] might get penalties here and there. But at the end of the day, we [are] trying to win. We [are] all trying to win. For those guys to win versus adversity — [when] we [are] getting penalties, we get stopped on downs I felt like we should have converted [and] we should have had success on — it was meant for my guys to hear that."

You have become more of a vocal leader at times. Do you feel like that is important for you in those kinds of moments knowing that people listen when you talk? Is that something that is a priority for you? (Garrett Downing) "Yes, absolutely. Sometimes, like I have always said in the past, I am one of the guys, so it [is] sometimes hard for me to just say something here and there. I pretty much lead by example. But, sometimes those guys need to hear my voice and know what I am thinking and let them know I have their back at the same time they have mine."

How challenging is it for you when there is so much instability at center because of the injuries? You may be looking at your fourth center this week in such a short period of time. Do you have to do anything different during the week? What sort of challenges does that add to your play? (Jeff Zrebiec) "At the end of the day, this game is [a] next-man-up mentality. So, with three guys going down before the fourth game — it was crazy, and then for two guys to go down in one game. Then for my right guard — we drafted him to be a guard — to end up playing center in a game out in another country, it was crazy. But, man, shout out to him for being able to make that transition at the snap of a finger. He had to do things he was not accustomed to doing. I am always playing quarterback, so it is easier for me to transition to a new center, but for him — shout out to Vega [Ioane], man. Shout out to Vega."

Is there anything extra you and OL Vega Ioane have to do together this week? (Cordell Woodland) "[We got] extra snaps. That is all we could do. Get extra snaps and different movements for protections and run blocks and stuff like that."

How critical is it — obviously getting off to a good start is big — but finishing the game, especially at home after what has gone on the last couple of years? Is that going to be a point of emphasis for you guys? (Jerry Coleman) "Yes, it is going to be a point of emphasis on just finishing each and every game — starting fast, finishing faster [and] starting strong, finishing stronger. That is what it is all about, and for us to do that facing adversity — we [were] in another country and things [were] not going our way. For just the whole team to just unite as one at the right time, it was perfect. We just have to keep stacking off that win."

For RB Derrick Henry, this is his first time going against his former team in the Tennessee Titans. You know Derrick — how big do you think this game is going to be for him? (Jamison Hensley) "I feel like it will be a big game, but not just this game, any game. But for him to be going against his former team, it will mean a lot to him, but to us too. We want him to win versus those guys, which is going to be a rival game. We have to lock in because those guys [are] not any pushovers. I do not care what the record might show; it is the NFL. Everyone is good."

Since RB Derrick Henry became your teammate, what stands out to you — anything behind the scenes — about how Derrick has maintained his longevity and is still one of the NFL's best backs this deep into his career? (Kyle Goon) "[Derrick Henry]'s work ethic. [His] work ethic [is] self-explanatory. I believe you guys have seen his offseason workouts. It is the same thing during the season. He probably works out like four-[or]-five times a week, and I am like, 'Bruh, chill — like, just chill.' But, man, that is his work ethic and his mindset. He is becoming more of a vocal leader as well here. He is speaking a lot to the team more, and he is just all around a great person."

Going back to center and the injuries and the changes that you have had to deal with, is there a chemistry to that position from your perspective as a quarterback? (Morgan Adsit) "Absolutely. The play cannot get started without the quarterback and the center exchange. But, yes, it definitely starts with us, and our chemistry has to be good. That is where practice comes in. We get extra snaps [as] much as possible just for both of us [to] be comfortable."

Besides snapping the ball, what are the major things that OL Vega Ioane is going to need to be able to do when he makes that shift? (Giana Han) "Basically what [Vega Ioane] did in the game. Just keep getting better. I feel like he did pretty good. Like I said, [it was a] quick transition over in the game. [With] the type of game it was, and for him to [get] eight to 15 snaps — he did good. We finished the game [with] no bad snaps, no fumbles or anything like that occurred. I feel like he did good, and the transition, like I said, should be smooth."

Was that the first time you and OL Vega Ioane were working together for a prolonged basis? I know you took a few snaps from him during training camp. (Jerry Coleman) "Yes, that was pretty much the longest we have worked together."

Were you surprised at how quickly it gelled together? (Jerry Coleman) "No. We got a win; it did not matter. We [are] trying to win. Both of us were locked in, not just myself, but Vega [Ioane] was too."

Speaking of RB Derrick Henry, he talked a little bit about this after the game regarding short-yardage situations. What do you feel like you guys need to do better in those situations where it is third-and-1, fourth-and-1, et cetera? (Brian Wacker) "Just clean up the mishaps. There [can] be things going on within plays [that] we need to do a better job at cleaning up. Us skill guys on the field, we need to clean up."

What would you say 'clean it up' means? Is it communication? Is it blocking? Is it the play calling? What do you see? (Brian Wacker) "The guys and I, we know what we should be cleaning up. We watch film, and we know things would have been better for us. We would have had a lot of success on the short-yardage runs, passes here and there. But, we just have to clean those things up, and we should be good."

Obviously, anybody who comes into the league is a special talent, but can you think over your career about the resources that you have been able to have at your disposal playing with the Ravens, the way that they have been a support system? How important do you think it is for players to be drafted to the right team to reach their full potential? (Cordell Woodland) "I think it is very, very important for guys to get drafted to the right organization for them, because some guys might not have all the skill sets or just the mindset yet. Each and every year you [are] growing in the league. It is a grown man's league, but each and every year you [are] growing, and when your organization believes in you and when they put the right pieces around you to help you excel, I feel like that is the right place to be."

Just another question about RB Derrick Henry, Emmitt Smith recently said he thinks Derrick can challenge some of his all-time NFL rushing records. When you are in Derrick's presence, when you see the work ethic that you talked about, do you believe that he could be one of those guys who is all-time great? Do you think he could beat some of these records? (Kyle Goon) "Yes, no doubt in my mind. That is no doubt. [Derrick Henry] gets the ball in his hand, man, it is almost a touchdown each and every time. Like I said with the short yardage, [if] we clean up some of our protections here and there, and just us skill-set guys — we clean up certain things — a lot of those will be touchdowns, like 80, 60, 70-yard touchdowns. We just have to keep getting better and building and helping him, [to] break those records."

How much do you relish being in those late-game situations where the ball is in your hands, if you score you win? How much does your experience being in those situations help you? (Cliff Brown) "Definitely experience matters in certain scenarios, [like the one] which we just had. But, just our chemistry [and] our guys just building from last week, [and] two weeks prior — the [New Orleans] Saints game, we lose, 20 seconds on the clock, no timeouts, stuff like that going on. Us going over it out here in practice [with] those type of situations, a couple seconds on the clock, a couple timeouts, one timeout — just drawing up scenarios for in-game situations like that, and us just, pulling out that victory — that was a great thing for us, because we [have] faced a lot of adversity. [There was] a lot of talk about us not finishing and things like that. For us to finish that game off in the right direction, man, that should help us [build] momentum to transition over in late games, [when the] playoffs come — finishing things like that, when it matters."

When it comes to running, you ran the ball pretty well on Sunday. I think you had an 18- or 19-yarder early on, and then that 20-yarder in the first quarter that kind of sparked things. When you are deciding to run, whether it is a designed run or more of an RPO, what goes into your thought process? Is it a feel thing? Is it strictly based on what you are seeing? When do you make that decision whether to run or pass? (Brian Wacker) "[I'm] just going off what the defense presents to me and just trying to have a successful play. [I'm] not trying to have any negative yards [or] any mishaps. [I'm] just trying to move the ball in a positive manner. But, I did hear you say I had 20 yards on that first run, and then I remember in [training] camp you guys asked me a question about me running 20 yards. We made it happen. That was last year? OK, well, we made it happen. [Against] the Buffalo Bills you said [it] was like 19 [yards] or something. We got the 20 yards. But, I remember that."

CB NATE WIGGINS

For the Dallas Cowboys to drive the way that they were and then for the defense to come up with that stop at the end, did you feel like something changed or flipped for you guys? "I mean, [we were] just standing on who we [are]. [We were] standing on what we stand on and just being who we have always been — the Ravens' defense. We know the Dallas Cowboys are probably one of the best offenses in the league, so we know they are going to make plays. We just had to stand up when we needed to."

What has been the mentality coming back home now, somewhere that obviously you guys have struggled and have not had the wins here? Has that been at the back of your mind as you guys get ready for the Tennessee Titans? "[It's] really just [a] next-game mentality. It is the NFL. Everybody we play [is] going to be good. [It's about] just going in, taking it day by day and play-by-play."

It looked like you, WR CeeDee Lamb and WR George Pickens were kind of going at it. I know you like to talk a little bit. What was it like out there with those guys? "[It's] just competition. [It's the] NFL."

Do you feel like this year you are relishing even more being that top guy, being tested with the game on the line? How much are you relishing that? "I mean, I love it. I think that was probably one of [the] best [parts of my] games, being competitive. I think that is what got me here. I do not think nobody [is] as competitive as me. Nobody [is] going to be as competitive as me when the game comes to that. I like myself in those situations."

How do you flip that switch, because you are such a chill guy? "I mean, I am just competitive. I am not going to let somebody take away from me. That is just how I think."

You guys at times seem like a very good tackling team, and at times less so. The metrics say you are top third in the league, but at times it has cost you in big moments. Have you noticed themes or patterns about the tackling when it has been good or bad? "[We are] really just consistently trying to work on being a better tackling team across the board. Each day, each play, we [are] working on it. I feel like down the line we are going to be better."

Are there different ways you work on tackling in the season versus when you are trying to sort of teach technique in August? "No — tackling is tackling. Get the man on the ground."

What percentage of you felt that was going to be a fade? Why? "100 [percent]." (laughter) "I mean, 'GP' [George Pickens] — he is a fade guy."

Were you surprised to see the ball on that third down just get thrown out of bounds the way it did? "Not really. I mean, I knew a fade [was] coming again — a fade or a comeback."