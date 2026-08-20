Transcript: Press Conferences (8/20/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "Just to echo [what was said yesterday], thanks to the Vikings for the setup, the practice and the work. I thought we got a lot of really good work in all three phases. [There will] be a lot of stuff to learn from, a lot of stuff to get better at and a lot of stuff to keep chasing. But again, I appreciate them for having us, and we will look forward to seeing them on Saturday for the game."

Do you have an injury update on C Danny Pinter? (Giana Han) "Yes, Danny [Pinter] is going to have — probably an extended miss with an injury. [I am] not going to speak on details of it right now, but [he] probably will miss an extended amount of time."

It sounds like C Danny Pinter's injury is a torn patella tendon, and he could miss quite a bit of time. Is that the expectation? (Brian Wacker) "[Danny Pinter will] just [miss] some time. I think we are still getting some different opinions and things like that. So, we will see how it shakes out, but it looks like he will definitely miss some time."

With the center competition — you talked a little bit about it yesterday — what have you seen from OL Jovaughn Gwyn, and how is he ramping up? (Brian Wacker) "I think 'Jo' [Jovaughn Gwyn] has done a really nice job. Looking at the tape yesterday, I thought he actually played really well, [and he] did some really nice stuff. [The Vikings' defense] throws so many things at you. Again, credit to [Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian] 'Flo' [Flores] and how he operates that defense. And so, it is really good work. It is a really good learning experience for guys to go against that defense. I thought both of those guys acquitted themselves fairly well — just kind of hanging in there and doing some of the things, getting thrown in there a little bit more. So again, [the center position] is probably still a competition, and we will see how it shakes out over these next couple weeks."

Do you think there's a center option on the outside, or between G/C Corey Bullock, OL Jovaughn Gwyn and C Ethan Pocic, do you feel like you have what you need in house? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I do like the room that we have. I do not think there is ever a time where you are not looking to make the best move for your roster, but I do really like those guys, and I think that we have a chance to have a really good center come out of that competition."

With your background with Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy, what is your impression of where he is at? "Yes, J.J. [McCarthy] — obviously, [I] was at Michigan with him for two years. I love J.J., [and] we had a really good relationship. He is a really young player, and I think he has a lot of upside still. He is a gamer. He is a winner. He makes plays. He can make plays with his legs. He can make all the throws. He had a pretty expansive run game at Michigan, and there was not maybe always the same type of concepts that he is doing now, so I think he is still learning. But I have nothing but great things to say about JJ."

It looked like another good day for the defense out here. What did you learn about your defense over the past two days? (Ryan Mink) "I learned that we really like to compete, and we are physical. I want to just continue to chase that mindset, chase that mentality of being a dominant unit every snap, every play, no matter what the situation is, bouncing back from bad plays [and] finishing a little bit better. So, [it was a] great experience. [The Vikings have] a really good offense — they have some really good weapons. I loved seeing our corners really try to challenge those guys and compete. They are going to make some plays when they have the type of caliber of players that they have, but I really enjoyed watching those guys. That is high-level competition when those guys are going against each other."

It looked like CB Marlon Humphrey had a couple breakups today and two good days of practice. What have you seen from him as he kind of looks to bounce back this year? (Ryan Mink) "Look, I can speak to the time that I have been with Marlon [Humphrey] when I was [in Baltimore] the first time — [he] obviously was kind of growing into the player that he became. He has always been a really physical, high-energy, competitive corner that can do a lot of different things. I think the focus with Marlon is just playing with really good technique, playing with really good leverage, understanding what we are trying to do, understanding where his help is. I am really, really pleased with the way he has progressed and taken to some of the things that we are trying to do. So, I am really happy with Marlon."

After getting to circle up with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle after last practice, what were some of the main takeaways for the offense? (Giana Han) "I think the takeaways are that [the Minnesota Vikings' defense] is an extremely aggressive [and] extremely unique defense. Not to say that we did not obviously try to prepare for the practices, but you are not sitting here for a whole week trying to gameplan what you might do. And again, I give those guys a lot of credit. They play defense in a really fun way to watch. They are really aggressive. They do a great job showing all these different looks, and sometimes [there's] pressure, and sometimes [there's] dropping [into coverage]. And so, I would say that we are probably not going to play anybody else that does as much as that, and especially with the creativity that 'Flo' [Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores] has. So, I think it was a great experience. I think there were some nice plays made in the passing game when we were able to get the ball out quickly yesterday. I will have to look at the film from today, but all in all, I thought there was some good stuff and a lot of stuff that we can learn from."

OLB Trey Hendrickson has had a pretty good summer. Particularly today, it looked like he got a few sacks in there against a very good tackle. What has been your impression of him, and how does he really kind of change or impact the calculus defensively for you guys? (Brian Wacker) "Any time you have rushers that can win not only one-on-one matchups, they can sometimes win when they are getting chipped, they can win when the slide is coming to them ... Trey [Hendrickson] has proven over the last few years that he is as good as any pass rusher in the NFL with the numbers that he has had [with] the sack production. So, he changes things for our defense. [When] you have a guy like that — I thought he rushed really well there even at the end. Unfortunately, he got a penalty for ducking his head, so we will have to look at that. We will make sure we are not doing anything that would draw those types of penalties. But I really like where Trey is at, and he has brought a lot to our defense. He has a mentality that we want to have, and so [I am] really happy with Trey."

Back to CB Marlon Humphrey, when you are evaluating guys, how much did your history with him, knowing how much pride he had or what sort of a technician of his craft he is — how much did you lean on that in your belief that he was going to bounce back? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Definitely a lot — that is a great point. Knowing [Marlon Humphrey] and knowing the type of competitor that he is [and] finding out maybe some of the things he was dealing with health-wise last year that he still kind of played through and battled through — I had a ton of respect for how he played. There are always ... I am sure there are plays that he would like back, but I really just respect the way he competed and played [while] playing through a couple things. So, the type of competitor that he is, the physicality that he has always brought to this Ravens defense, the playmaking ability, the hunting of the football that he has always done — certainly meant a lot in the confidence that we had in Marlon."

Have these practices changed anything in regard to your plans for who plays Saturday, or is that set in stone pretty much? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I would say it is probably going to be pretty similar [to the Philadelphia game]. There may be – not to set it in stone – but a couple guys that vary one way or the other. But all in all, after two days of really good work for a lot of our ones, so to speak — they got a ton of reps these two days. We will be on that same type of deal for Saturday."

Do you think your defense as a unit can gain confidence over two days like this? This is really good work for the ones, so that you can kind of build that momentum going into the season? (Ryan Mink) "Truthfully, I mean, it was the first time that we could go against somebody else that we could kind of test out some of the things that we are trying to do. I thought the guys handled it all really well. Again, we can be really physical. We can be really competitive. We have good players at all three levels that can impact the game. We are really big on the D-line. It kind of shows up when you look at the tape from the end zone copy of how good we can be on the D-line. And then, I love the way that our linebackers are playing, I love the way that we challenge the routes. So, there will be a lot of things to get better from, but I like the mindset that we are trying to create."

Is G/C Corey Bullock a guy that will get center reps on Saturday? (Brian Wacker) "Absolutely. Yes, absolutely. I think, again, [Corey Bullock] kind of dealt with stuff throughout the summer into the start of [Training] Camp. So again, the timeline for both Ethan [Pocic] and him is — you never want the timing because of what happened — but the timing for both of those guys is good to ramp into the competition."

WR RASHOD BATEMAN

Did you have time to go back on the University of Minnesota campus while you are here? (Jeff Zrebiec) "No, I'm thinking about it at some point while I'm here, but I'm not sure yet. I haven't been back in a long time, so hopefully I can find the time, for sure."

What did you learn about the offense in these two days against a very good Vikings defense? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I would definitely say that we're capable of a lot of things. Obviously, there's a lot of things to clean up, but we definitely put a lot of good things on film, as well. So, [we have a] very versatile offense. I'm looking forward to seeing how explosive we're going to be this season."

Head coach Jesse Minter was saying that the Vikings' defense you are seeing is very unique, and they've had some success. How do you rate that when it is something you might not see again? (Giana Han) "[The Vikings play] a very chaotic defense, for sure. So, if you have success against them, you can kind of assume that you'll have success against other teams. They are a '1-of-1' defense with all the blitzes and different coverages and disguises that they do, but it was a good test for us. I think that'll definitely prepare us [into] being a smarter football team moving forward."

So, is it extremely beneficial to see that kind of defense now? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, I would definitely say so. We haven't played against that defense or that type of defense. I don't think there's a defense on other teams that we play that would throw that much at us. So, yes, [it was] definitely a good test for us as a football team."

As much as you guys saw a lot of blitzes and things like that, there was success — particularly yesterday — in the short passing game. Has there been an emphasis on that? How important is that element to your offense? (Brian Wacker) "Yes, that's just part of football. I think the play call plays into that, but definitely – as a player – you have to be able to read these coverages and play fast. Being able to come out here and react to a team that does that has been beneficial for us, because it's definitely going to come up in the season at some point, so being able to get ahead of it now is good, for sure."

Considering you ended last season injured and won't be playing in this preseason, what was it like getting out there against a starting defense? (Giana Han) "It always feels good. Obviously, I've had some ups and downs in my career, and I'm always grateful and blessed. I thank God every day for allowing me to be on the field consistently. I don't take it for granted. I'm definitely looking forward to staying healthy and making the plays that I know I can make — [and] that I have made — during my time here with the Ravens. So, I'm definitely looking forward to a good year."

Nothing against past people, but do you feel like the change is good for you personally? Do you feel like you can benefit from this offense and new voices in the position room? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, I would definitely say I could benefit from the situation that I'm in. Honestly, I think wherever these coaches and this staff puts me, I think the whole team is bound to have success. There's a lot of different guys that are capable of doing a lot of things, and we've showcased that in Training Camp, and I think that'll carry on into the season."

What is the biggest difference you would say in terms of how things are conveyed with head coach Jesse Minter, or just the overall vibe — what strikes you as different? (Brian Wacker) "I would just say [we're] a very detail-oriented team. From head coach [Jesse Minter] to [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] to [wide] receivers coach [Keary Colbert], everybody really harps on the details and the small things, and that's just not what we were in our past. I think, right now, we're learning how to play fast, smart football. [We're] trusting the training, trusting the call [and] trusting our teammates. So, I think that's the difference right now, honestly. [We're] just building that team chemistry."

Can you give any examples of the details that offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is really emphasizing, even just in the short time? (Ryan Mink) "I can't give away details. That's like giving away the offense." (laughter) "So no, I'm not going to answer that one."

CB Marlon Humphrey said he is hearing conversations between the receivers and the receiver coaches that he has never heard before. What makes these conversations different? (Giana Han) "Honestly, I don't know what Marlon [Humphrey] is hearing. Generally, I'd have to go ask him about that, but I would probably just say he's hearing a different variety of information from coaches that he hasn't received yet. I think our coaches, like I said, are very communicative with us. [They're] very talkative [and] very informative. That's what we love, and that's what we never had here. So, I definitely see where he's coming from with that, and I think that'll carry into [the] games."

What is the relationship like with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle? He is the youngest offensive coordinator in the NFL. Is it different having a younger offensive coordinator? (Ryan Mink) "[Declan Doyle] is good, man. He does a good job of relating to us. It helps out that he's young, but he's not young-minded. [He's a] very mature guy that deserves the job. He's leading us in the right direction. We all trust him [and] what he's been doing for us. So, I think he's going to be great for us."

I know you are not playing in the preseason games, but offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is testing whether he wants to call plays from the booth or from the sideline. What has it been like working through communication with him as he is learning what it is like to call plays? (Giana Han) "Honestly, that's not for me to worry about. I trust what [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] going to call. My job is to go out there and execute what he's calling. I don't know what it's like to be an offensive coordinator, and honestly, I don't want to find out. There's probably a lot of stress that goes on in his mind, so I'm going to let him do his thing, and he'll let me do my thing."

What is it like to be back in Minnesota? (reporter) "Dang, you missed that question, but it feels good. This place means a lot to me. I made my name here [and] made a career off of this state. I still have a lot of love for the people here, and I still feel the love every time I'm here. So, it's definitely always good."

You are a veteran now. You have been away for a long time now. The time just flies. (reporter) "Yes, man, don't do that. I'm going to feel old. It's been a long time. Six years went by really fast, but I'm still grateful to be here."

CB MARLON HUMPHREY

How do you feel about the work you got in the last two days? (Ryan Mink) "It was good. I think going against some pretty good receivers with 'Jettas' [Justin Jefferson] and [Jordan] Addison and all those guys, [we were] getting some really good work. Those type of offenses are always hard to defend. It is kind of an offense similar to what we run now. I think most of the best offenses in the league have that style. I thought it was some really good work to go against a different team."

We know you are a multi-time Pro-Bowler, but coming out here today and getting a bunch of pass breakups and the Vikings hardly getting anything going against you — what does this do for you? Does this help you coming off last season feel really strong about where you are at? (Ryan Mink) "Yes, it was great. When I think of guys that are extremely hard to guard, Justin Jefferson is definitely in that top four, where it does not matter how good you are at corner, you would like some help every once in a while. It felt good to kind of win some battles with them. Obviously, he got me on some. [Also] going against [Jordan] Addison, those are both just two really good guys. I thought just as a whole, we worked really, really well in the secondary of going through our different keys, tells and everything. The energy was kind of next level, and that is what I thought kind of fueled us throughout these past two days. The energy level from guys on the field, on the sideline, we were all just really connected. That was great."

What did you feel like the defensive front and pass rush was giving to you from your perspective? (Giana Han) "I think practice is kind of weird. I do not really see the rush too much, but I was told, 'That was a sack, man. That was a sack!' D-linemen always think everything is a sack. It is similar to wide receivers, they always think they are open. Hopefully those sacks were true, and when we watch the film from yesterday, some of those sacks did happen. Obviously, you cannot really tackle their quarterback, but I am really liking what Trey [Hendrickson] is doing and leading that group and the push from the front, even with some guys still kind of slowly building back."

You have been one of the guys outspoken over the years about the defense playing to a certain standard, and you have been accountable when that standard has not been met. I know it is just practice in August, but do you feel like the defense is getting its swagger back when you talk about all the energy you guys are playing with? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I will be honest, I have been here a pretty long time. I cannot remember in all my years of practice that we have had [a practice] as good as yesterday. I think the one concern was we lost the two-minute drive on back-to-back days, but I have just really never been a part of a practice as electric as we had yesterday. It was not bad today, it just was not at the [same] level. If we do not lose that two-minute, it is an A-plus-plus day. [We are working on] getting that swagger back. I think the good thing is when we came in the spring, the coaches kind of set the standard of what it is going to be, and I think a lot of guys have just really bought in. All the guys have really just bought in, and I think if we continue to buy in like that and we just work together the way we are working right now, I think that [is the] standard that we have kind of been chasing and that we have just really let go. I have spoken to that in the past. I think it can definitely be back, and we can be rolling."

ILB ROQUAN SMITH

What do you feel like the defense showed over these past two days? (Ryan Mink) "I thought it was very, very good from my eyes. But, there's always room for improvement, and I think like just coming out, competing versus a really good team [and] good offense. So, yes, I thought it was really good for us to just come out, get some work, [and] break up camp a little bit. I enjoyed it and I feel like both teams got better."

What did you think of CB Marlon Humphrey's performance over these past two practices? (Giana Han) "I think he's just being who he is, at the end of the day. He stepped up to the plate, like he always does, never makes excuses or anything and just shows up and [is] who he is. And so, [I have] nothing but respect for the guy, and [I] know we're going to lean on him this season and he's going to show up."

Did these past two days for the defense kind of help build momentum for you as you approach the season? (Ryan Mink) "Maybe for some, but at the end of the day, we know who we are inside and out, because if you don't know who you are, the moment something tough happens, you'll crack. I don't think that's any of us at all. It's about staying true to who we are throughout the process and just knowing that this is a step throughout the process and we're on our way to where we want to go, but it's just one step at a time and you have to be respectful of it."

With ILB Teddye Buchanan getting back on the field, you guys should have your top three guys, with ILB Trenton Simpson. What do you see as the potential for that inside linebacker unit that looks very multiple? (Ryan Mink) "I have a great deal of respect for Teddye [Buchanan], obviously Trent [Trenton Simpson] — just the way Teddye came back from his rehab process, like how he attacked it like no other. [Teddye Buchanan] is still strong as an ox, and he's just all about the work. He's predictable and he's steady, so you know what you're going to get in him. With Trent, I think Trent is playing the best ball of his career right now, so I am very excited for him as well. I leave that up to the coaches, but I am comfortable with both of them out there, whoever that may be, and I am sure both of them will do a great job."

The pass rush had a pretty good two days — you saw OLB Trey Hendrickson in there for a few sacks today. How significant has that been from your standpoint, now seeing it against another team? (Brian Wacker) "Yes, absolutely. I think Trey [Hendrickson] has been doing it for a very long time. I think we all know [that] and when he first got here, I was like 'Wow, this guy still has it.' His speed off the ball, he can go to power, he can do his swipe — he's special. I am very glad to have him on our team and knowing that the ball will be out a lot quicker in a lot of similar situations from last year. I am excited to have the addition of Trey."

What did you see from DL Calais Campbell over these past two days that kind of helps you finish that identity? (Giana Han) "I think with Calais [Campbell], obviously [he has] a huge veteran presence. The guy has been around ball — it's his 19th season, most snaps ever by a defensive lineman. The type of knowledge he has about the game of football as well as the wisdom that he has on the day-to-day things with the game of football. I have nothing but respect for him and, obviously, as we all know, seeing him out on the practice field and watching film last year, the guy still has a lot left in the tank. He has a lot of tricks up his sleeve that he's able to get people — and you see, you know what's coming — and it still works. So that just goes [to show] — and credit to him — of like how talented he is and how he's a pro's pro."

T RONNIE STANLEY

How hard is it to see C Danny Pinter go down — a guy you have been working with on the first team a lot? (Ryan Mink) "It is really hard. We have grown really close over this offseason. [Danny Pinter] has been a centerpiece of the offense, filling in for Tyler [Linderbaum] and being a vocal leader for us, so it was hard to see him go down like that."

What have you seen from OL Jovaughn Gwyn, and then with C Ethan Pocic coming in — what have you seen from those two guys? (Ryan Mink) "[Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic] are both two hardworking, smart guys, and they did a great job filling in. Those guys are going to be great for us."

It looked like you guys kind of gathered around C Danny Pinter yesterday as he was obviously frustrated. What were the things you said to him or talked about? (Brian Wacker) "I just told [Danny Pinter] that I was here for him. I was here for whatever he needed, just to stay strong, and that I was going to be there for him at any time. Just trying to be there, be a good friend, be a good teammate."

What are your biggest takeaways from an offensive perspective in these joint practices? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I think there is a lot of good to build on, but there is also a lot of stuff that we need to fix. I think this was a great challenge for us — a [Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores] 'Flo' defense bringing all the pressures. I think this is great for us to see, and [there's] a lot of stuff that we know we need to get better at if we want to be where we want to be."

Watching G Vega Ioane in the preseason game and then again with the starters here, what have you seen from him? (Giana Han) "Vega [Ioane] is ready to play. I am not worried about him one bit. He is ready to play. He is going to be a good player for us. He is going to be a great player for us, and I am excited for him to keep getting these reps and keep getting this experience."

You mentioned there's a lot to fix. What are maybe the one or two things that stand out — is it blocking? Is it communication? What kind of jumps off the page to you? (Brian Wacker) "Yes, I think blocking, communication, technique and making sure that we are all on the same page when these complex looks arise. Things have to be a lot cleaner, and they can be a lot cleaner. I think we have proven that in the past, and I think it is something that we are very capable of."

You go against OLB Trey Hendrickson every day, and then you come out here and go against Minnesota Vikings OLB Dallas Turner. What kind of challenges does he present in terms of getting you ready for the season, and how helpful can it be to face these guys every day in practice? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Like you said, going against Trey [Hendrickson] every day — that has been a blessing. He is a great player, and he has been a great teammate. We work together a lot, we push each other, and I think we make each other better overall players. And going against someone else like Dallas [Turner] has been great as well. Getting different looks, seeing different players — that is what more of the season is going to be like, so I think it is good to see different things."

With run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, it feels like he is really stressing the details, even for a veteran like you who has played so much good football in this league to where you are still learning and fine-tuning those details. (Ryan Mink) "Yes. I have always been a student of the game. I try to be a lifelong student, so I always think I can learn from anyone, whether it be a coach or a rookie. I try to just absorb as much information as I can, and try to put it out there on the field in the best way I can."

With this coaching staff, can you talk about their detail-oriented nature and how they operate? (Ryan Mink) "It all starts with [head coach] Jesse [Minter]. I think Jesse has done a great job of building a staff that is very detail-oriented and focused on that, and that is just a testament to how he looks at football. I see it in the way he builds a defense; I see it in the way he talks to the players, and I think that is the type of culture he wants radiated throughout the team."

What is it like playing with G John Simpson again? What have you noticed has changed about his game since the last time he was here? (Giana Han) "It is always great playing with John [Simpson]. He is such a high-energy guy. He is always fun to be around, and he is a very physical player, as well. I always know the type of player he is going to be. He is not soft. He is not afraid to hit anyone, and it has been great to be able to play with him again. It does not feel foreign at all."