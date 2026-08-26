Transcript: Press Conferences (8/26/26)

* HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER*

Opening Statement: "[That was some] really good work. I appreciate the [Washington] Commanders coming over [and] making the trip. Again, another great opportunity for us to really get that real work in against somebody else. [There was] a lot of great stuff in all three phases. We will have to obviously look at the tape to see it in more detail, but I really like where we are at. I like where our team is at. I like the physicality that we are playing with, and I like the competitive spirit that we are playing with. We will have a lot of things to learn from, hopefully, and get better and keep chasing the best version of us come September."

You probably did not see too much of QB Lamar Jackson today, but what have you thought about him and the comfort level that he has developed with this new offense? (Jamison Hensley) "I think Lamar [Jackson] has done a great job. It started, obviously, all the way back in the spring. I think he really enjoys the offensive coaches, the offensive system and what they are trying to do. He understands it all. He kind of sees the vision and sees what it can be. So, now it is just a daily process, daily work to get the reps that you need to get, get the plays in, get comfortable with all the different things that we are asking him to do, and I think he has done an unbelievable job. So, I am looking forward to seeing that in live action here soon."

Obviously, you have to watch the tape like you said, but what did you see from this practice that was different or stood out from the two in Minnesota? (Brian Wacker) "I honestly am not sure yet, just not having seen the film. I thought the special teams period — I thought there was some really good work there on the kickoff and kickoff return stuff. That kind of makes it almost like individual battles where you can evaluate players, but also within the team setting. So, [I] saw some really good things during that period. Defensively, I thought we started out really well in the red zone — both in the pass [skeleton] and in the team [period]. I thought our guys were locked in on what we were trying to do, what we were trying to take away. Then, again, just kind of look at the tape. While looking back and forth, I think Derrick [Henry] had some nice runs. I think we were able to get some good movement. I think we improved on some of our blitz recognition and things like that. So, again, you are searching for improvement, and I look forward to really diving into the tape here soon."

Now that the joint practices are over, did you get the value you wanted out of them, especially for the starters that will not play at all this preseason? (Morgan Adsit) "I really do. We got three really good days of — you can practice good on good, and I love the way our guys compete in practice. We practice at a high level and [are] physical and things like that. But when you get a chance just to go against somebody else, it just sort of gives your mind a little bit of that game mentality, getting ready to defend something, being able to look at tape and look at things. So, I think we got a lot out of it. We were able to try some different things schematically on both sides of the ball. So, I love the work that we got. [I am] glad we did it. Now, it is on to obviously wrapping up this preseason, figuring out the very best 53 players for this particular team at this particular time, and then all eyes forward to Indy [Indianapolis]."

As you close out Training Camp, is there anything that stood out to you, or something that is the biggest area of growth for the guys as a whole that you have seen? (Alex Glaze) "It has just been so many things. When you see young players come in, you kind of have a vision for how you want them to develop, what you want them to be able to do. I think all of our young guys — I could point to every single one of them of just tremendous areas that they have improved in and gotten better in. So, I think that is a credit to them as players first, credit to the personnel side for bringing in the right type of guys, credit to the coaches for working with them. So, I have just been overall pleased with just the improvement and the development that we have made with a lot of our young players."

We saw WR Zay Flowers and OLB Zion Young on the side fields — are they OK? (Sam Cohn) "[It's] nothing major. Both of those guys [Zay Flowers and Zion Young] are dealing with some minor things and [we are] looking out for Week-1 health versus today health."

Is there any update on CB Bilhal Kone and his chances of playing on Friday? (Jonas Shaffer) "[Bilhal Kone] is, again, dealing with something small. [I am] not sure if he will make it to Friday. We will kind of see how that plays out, but [he is] just dealing with some minor things."

It seemed like on the defensive field, some of your leaders — CB Marlon Humphrey, ILB Roquan Smith and S Kyle Hamilton — came up with some big plays today. How good is it to see your best players, your leaders, come up with those big plays? (Garrett Downing) "It is awesome to see. You want your best players, your most vocal players, your leaders to — not necessarily have to play the best, but — play with the right mentality, play within the scheme, do the things that they are supposed to do. Because now, they can lead by example, and they can hold guys to that standard. We have a great thing with those guys right now of just doing their job, executing, being where they are supposed to be. It shows up when they make plays. And those three guys — in particular, Trey [Hendrickson] and, I mean, all the guys, Calais [Campbell] — we have a lot of really good players that, if we do what we are supposed to do and we execute and we work together, it will hopefully be a different guy every play making a nice play, and everybody will have a chance to make plays."

You mentioned this practice and then looking forward to roster cuts, but in between is a football game to play. What are you looking for from that in terms of who plays maybe a bit differently from before, and what are you looking for? (Ken McKusick) "There are potentially a few more guys — not a lot, but a couple more guys — [that] may be added to the not-play list. But, I see this as there being a bunch of spots that guys are fighting for. It is a great eval opportunity to not only figure out the latter part of the 53-man roster, but also the practice squad. So, it is an unbelievable eval opportunity for us. We still want to play to the style of football and the identity that we want to play, and that is what we will be looking to do on Friday."

Having not had an opportunity to see the film yet, what, if anything, stood out to you about Washington? (Reporter) "Washington [Commanders] — I think they have a really good football team. They dealt with some adversity last year with a lot of injuries. I think Jayden Daniels is one of the premier quarterbacks. He has a chance to be one of the real premier quarterbacks. Obviously, [he] played like that a couple of years ago, and he dealt with the injury last year. But when you have a guy like that, it gives you a chance. So, now they have some weapons on offense, they have a bunch of versatile pieces on defense, they added some really good pass rushers and they have Frankie Luvu. They have a lot of talent, and I see a team that plays really hard and plays with a good spirit. So, I think those guys will be fun to watch."

In the recent past, the Ravens have mostly gone with a 25-25-3 roster. Have you had discussions with executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta about that, and would you say that is not something set in stone, but that would be the preference? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I think there is a beauty in constructing a 53-man roster — to your point, where there is a requirement of a minimum number of players at every position to be able to function at a level throughout the first few months of the season. There is also, I think, maybe at the very bottom, wiggle room to take a potentially best player available in a final spot or two. So, it will be interesting to see how it shakes out. [Executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] has done an unbelievable job with the roster, and [I] look forward to seeing how we come together and see what it looks like come this weekend."

How do you mentally prepare for the next game and the 53-man roster? How do you kind of take it in and figure it all out? (Darrell Owens) "It is constant evaluation of the guys and constant... I think you really have to keep a running ranking of players in your head, and that is for the position coaches, that is for the coordinators, that is for the head coach. Because, that is really what it comes down to. It is not just like, 'Oh, we get to play a game and then some of these guys will be gone.' Like, we get to have input and say over who we think gives us the best opportunity to be the best football team we can be. So, it is a combination of going in and evaluating it, looking at it. I do think, it is like where do you put more stock into joint practices versus a normal practice — trying to weigh all that, trying to weigh the age of players, all those things, and pick the best guys that we can."

How do you approach it with your voice, your input now this year, compared to years past where you were part of those discussions, but there were a lot more people in the room? (Morgan Adsit) "It is the same thing. It is just — I think you know you come up in this profession, you get to this spot, [and] you want to help identify the guys on the team. I think we work really well together in that regard of kind of what we want the team to look like. So, it is constant conversations, communications, collaboration, and again, just trying to all put our heads together to come up with the best roster possible."

TE MARK ANDREWS

We know what kind of competitor you are. Do you really enjoy the joint practices when you guys have those? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, it is great. Especially for the guys that aren't going in the games, it is a great opportunity for us to kind of take it up a notch, play against somebody else [and] compete, and I thought it was great work that we had out here today. I think there is a lot of good and a lot of things to work on, and it is a beautiful thing."

Last week, T Ronnie Stanley talked about some things to clean up offensively, and head coach Jesse Minter and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle talked about that as well. What kind of stood out to you today over the last five weeks? (Brian Wacker) "I think we are continuing to grow as an offense and trust in the process, and that means focusing on the details [and] making the details the big things. I think today, just being able to operate at a high level, make our checks, run [our] route detail, [our] blocking detail, communication — those are all the things that we are talking about, and I think it was good today."

Speaking of growth, how have you seen TE Matt Hibner and TE Josh Cuevas grow throughout this Training Camp? (Alex Glaze) "Yes, each and every day, [Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas] find ways to get better. And really, the whole tight end group has just been incredible. It starts with Coach [Zack] Grossi [with] just the energy that he brings, the mental side and then all those guys, like Josh [Cuevas], 'Hibb' [Matt Hibner], Lucas [Scott], Durham [Smythe], Ty [Pezza] — all those guys, they are working hard each and every day. I think 'Hibb' [Matt Hibner] said it, it is a family. So, it has been fun."

How different will the mindset be for the whole team when you guys come back for the regular season? (David Andrade) "Yes, that is a good question. I think that right now, for us, [it] is trusting the process and trusting the process to carry into that first game and be ready to go. I know that is where everybody's head is at, and it was great work today. We are going to learn from it."

With how detail-oriented the offense is, is there patience required? Of course, you are working really hard to perfect all these details, but with so many, do you have to also kind of be patient with yourselves that it is going to take time to get all these details? (Ryan Mink) "Yes, there has been such a big growth throughout the last couple weeks, and for us, it is no one doing too much [and] just doing your job. I think we have slowly been working at that, and when we do that, good things happen. We are going to continue to stress that and communicate and do the details."

WR Rashod Bateman and WR Zay Flowers have both talked about feeling like they are being used in completely new ways in offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's offense. From the tight end group, do you feel like that is the case for you? (Nikhil Mehta) "There are a lot of great opportunities, for sure. I think it is a very versatile offense. I think that all the tight ends are going to be able to do their thing [and] shine, and it has been really fun to get out there, do some blocking and find ways to get open. It is going to be a fun offense. I am excited. Everybody is really able to kind of make their way in it."

Playing through a few different offenses and going through install processes and different systems, what stands out to you about where you guys are in the install portion of the season in terms of just having a grasp of this system? (Garrett Downing) "It has been fast. It is an offense where we have [constantly] talked about the details and all that stuff, and for us, we come in here each and every day, learn something new, soak in all the information and be able to put that out on the field and make a great product. I think guys have been able to do that day-in and day-out, and now as the information is slowing down and it is kind of repeating stuff, we are kind of able to do a lot. The guys have done great with that [by] just learning everything and playing fast."

QB Lamar Jackson acknowledged not being fully healthy last year. What has it been like this summer seeing Lamar fully healthy and being able to do everything that he can do? (Jamison Hensley) "[Lamar Jackson] has been incredible. His demeanor [and] everything that he has done this offseason has been incredible. The leader that he is — I think that sticks out the most — is just how composed [he is] and the way he is leading everybody on this team. It has been really awesome."

You went against OLB Trey Hendrickson. Seeing him on the practice field, practicing against him, does he look like the Trey Hendrickson that was a 17-sack guy in previous years? (Ryan Mink) "There is no doubt. There is a reason why [Trey Hendrickson] is who he is, and I think just his ability to turn it up and make plays and rush the passer and do all the little things. He is an incredible player, a great guy in the locker room and [I am] really happy to have him. He can really turn it up."

How do you feel about the offensive line as it is coming together? Obviously, you have the new interior. What are you seeing as a guy playing right alongside them out of that group? (Matt Verderame) "It is a group that is meshing and it is cohesive, and 'Coach Led' [run game coordinator/offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford] and all those guys are just focusing on the communication. That is a position where they all have to be on the same page. Us, too, with them, and the more that we are able to do that, the better things are going to happen. Those guys come to work each and every day and grind and protect Lamar [Jackson], and I think it is going to be an awesome group to play with."

OLB TREY HENDRICKSON

Now that you've had pretty much a full camp here with the Ravens, how would you describe your comfort level with this defense right now? (Jamison Hensley) "Well, it is our job to be comfortable in the defense, to know what you are supposed to do and execute it at a high level. It is a men's league, so that is a part of the job description. It has been fun to learn a new defense. It has been fun to get after it in a new environment, and I am excited."

What has stood out for you the most about the defense? (Garrett Downing) "[It has] been fundamentally one step at a time. We are trying to set edges. Up front is all I can talk about right now. We're setting edges and playing with a physical edge. I think we are doing a good job embodying what our identity is going to be. We have not really cut it loose yet, so it is a week-in, week-out identity building, foundational pillars of what we want to be."

Last season, the injuries obviously hampered you, but out here in Training Camp, you have performed at a high level. How close do you feel like you are to your previous self that was so productive for so many years? (Ryan Mink) "Yes, I do not compare myself to anything but me, not even [to] previous years. I want to be the best version of myself year-in and year-out, and I feel that I have done a great job with the strength staff here, with [director of strength and conditioning] Scott [Elliott], everybody who has been in the training room with 'A.D' [head certified athletic trainer Adrian Dixon], all the way to my position coach putting me in the right positions to make plays. So, it has been a great process. It has been fun to overcome adversity, and I am excited for the season."

Your teammates have said glowing things about your leadership throughout the offseason. What is leadership to you, and how do you approach that? (Darrell Owens) "Well, my approach to it is being an example of what we want to be as a defense. Playing hard, playing physical and doing your job at a high level, and if we are all doing that collectively, we are going to go where we want to go. We have plenty of tools on offense. We are going to be more than excited to get the ball back for them. But taking care of our '1 of 11,' me personally, it is leading by example, doing the hard work on and off the field so that we can be productive."

We are at a point in time where it seems like DL Nnamdi Madubuike is going to be back with you. Have you thought about what that tandem may look like with you two on the field together? (Jerry Coleman) "[Nnamdi Madubuike] is a heck of a talent. His production on the field speaks for itself. It has been cool to see him in his own way overcome adversity, and I am excited for that opportunity."

With these joint practices, have you gotten done what you wanted to get done? Obviously not playing in the preseason games, you kind of have to have a level of physicality — was that the case going against Minnesota and Washington? (Pete Gilbert) "Well, [it's] great for me [in that] I have Ronnie Stanley to go against, and it is not much of a break when Carson [Vinson] goes. So, it has been fun as 'iron sharpens iron.' We are taking care of our business no matter who the opponent is. But, they have done a great job of getting me ready for what a game-like situation would be, and like I said, it is going to sound redundant, but I am excited for the season."

We have heard a lot about improved communication on this team. What are you impressed with about head coach Jesse Minter's communication and how he is getting everybody on the same page? (Zach Pereles) "Well, the mental errors are being limited, so the communication is working. Over-communicating, being on the same page — those things are how you start playing in the zone. We are all trusting each other and the communication and connection that we have as eleven guys playing defense. It is not like it is [just] defensive line, linebackers and DBs. We are all playing the same call, but obviously you have to take care of your job. If my job is to set the edge, I want to do it my best for Kyle [Hamilton], for 'Beeks' [Nnamdi Madubuike] and anybody who is on the field with us."

In that same vein, guys have talked about defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver being really good at sort of connecting people and bringing people together. What is your relationship like with him, and what has it been like working with him and playing for him? (Sam Cohn) "Sure, [defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver] is very wise when it comes to defensive line and scheme. Not to say that he does not know an entire defense — he is incredibly knowledgeable. But for him to give me another opinion on where my hands are, what games we are running [or] where I should attack the offensive tackle, it has been really fun to have him at an elite level still be able to shadow the outside linebacker room."

Earlier in Training Camp, S Kyle Hamilton said that he felt like QB Lamar Jackson was playing faster than he ever has. You have gone against him throughout Training Camp. How elusive has QB Lamar Jackson been out there? (Jamison Hensley) "I think [Lamar Jackson] has always been elusive. Kyle [Hamilton] can enjoy it in practice, but again, he gets you ready for the game. He is an elite quarterback with [an] elite set of skills, and to play [against] him pretty much gets you ready for Week 1."

Can you talk about how happy QB Lamar Jackson is to have you on his side now? I am sure the reverse is true as well. How good has it been to team up with him and be on his side? (Garrett Downing) "Yes, like I said — [Lamar Jackson is an] elite-level quarterback. It does not take much to motivate you to get the ball back to him, and he raises the standard of everybody. When he is running that fast and throwing the ball that accurately, you have tight windows in coverage [and] you have to get there in your pass rush, he puts some stress on the defense for sure."

QB LAMAR JACKSON

This is probably the last full-team action you will see against another team before the start of the regular season. Do you feel at this point that with your comfort level, you are ready for the regular season? (Jamison Hensley) "Oh, absolutely. I feel like my guys progressed each and every week. We got better, dialing in and building chemistry."

When you face another team like this in practice, what do you learn from your offense that you cannot learn in a normal practice? (David Andrade) "I feel like we play better against competition. Because our guys, they see us each and every day, and they pretty much get familiar with our schemes. It makes it harder for us to complete the ball [and] make certain runs. But going against another opponent, they do not know what we can do."

This might be kind of obvious, but how valuable have these joint practices been when you are not going to play preseason and this is brand-new under head coach Jesse Minter? (Morgan Adsit) "Extremely [valuable], because just like last week, I feel like we had a good day, then we had a day [where] it was like those guys were just flying around. [The] Minnesota [Vikings] did a great job at defending us. Then, we go against Washington [Commanders], and those guys, [it's the] same thing. They showed different schemes. Even though it was similar to Minnesota, but they still had their [own] wrinkles in. They had [their own] plays. I believe they helped us out a lot."

Where are you with offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's offense? Are you able to just read and react, or do you still have to think and are still learning your way through? (Kirk McEwen) "Oh, I am going to have to think regardless. That is the quarterback position, it is all about thinking. Not just this offense, just each and every play even when the season comes, but I feel like I am in a great place with the offense right now."

What was your conversation with Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels about over there on the side? (Mike Preston) "[I] basically just asked him how he is doing, asked him how he feels with his new scheme, stuff like that. [It was] just [a] regular convo."

What is the main thing that you feel like you have learned about this team over the course of Training Camp? (Garrett Downing) "In camp, I really do not evaluate us by what we are about. It is all about during the season and how we start off and how we finish."

Last year, I think it was by far your fewest rushing attempts that you had as a quarterback. One of the biggest questions people always ask me is, 'Is Lamar going to be more like he was in the past running the ball this year, or is it going to be more like last year?' Where do you think as far as rushing attempts you will kind of fall? (Jamison Hensley) "I believe you know, I know, a lot of people know [that] I was hurt last year, so I really could not do anything like I wanted to. It really would not [have] put my team in a good position if I was just running hurt — losing yards, things like that [were] happening. But whatever it takes to win, that is what I am all about and [I have] always been about that too."

Do you think you will be more like the previous seasons as far as running the ball? (Jamison Hensley) "Whatever it takes to win."

You said earlier at the press conference that the game has slowed down for you here entering your ninth year. Could you expand on that? What are you seeing that is maybe in slow motion that you were not seeing early on? (Jerry Coleman) "Defensive schemes — [I'm] just trying to beat the defense to the punch, because sometimes we are playing against spot defenses — the guys get to spots, and you have to throw in certain coverages within plays. I feel like that has slowed down a lot for me."

How are things working out at center? How do you feel about OL Jovaughn Gwyn or C Ethan Pocic and how are things shaking out there? Where are you at with how you feel about the interior offensive line? (Alex Glaze) "Guys are getting better each and every day. It is still competition, I believe — [head] coach [Jesse Minter] said that. We [are] just seeing, keep evaluating, but guys are stepping up each and every day. They are getting better, like I said."

Those conversations you have had with head coach Jesse Minter talking about how other teams scheme against you, what have those been like? What have you kind of taken out of those? (Brian Wacker) "We have not had our conversations yet. It has been pretty much camp each and every day. We have been outside watching film with 'Coach Dec' [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle], 'Coach Izzy' [quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork] and the other QBs. We really have not found time to do that yet. It is still camp. Probably when camp is completely over, we will get into that."

As a quarterback who has set the standard as someone who can kind of do it all out there on the football field, when you see Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, what do you think of his game? (Chad Ricardo) "[Jayden Daniels is] just tremendous. Same thing, he can do it all, make any throw, run with the best of them, make guys miss, get down the field, put his team in great positions to win. I feel like this day and age, this [is] what it is all about — [a] quarterback that can do it all. I feel like throughout the whole league, that is what quarterbacks [are] doing."

We have seen WR Ja'Kobi Lane out there making these spectacular catches almost every day. What is it like throwing the ball to him? (Jamison Hensley) "[Ja'Kobi Lane] is [an] easy target. Big guy — like 6-4, 6-5 — [he can] catch the ball with the best of them. I told you, my comparison [is] like Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins with the hands."

WR Rashod Bateman had a nice day out there today. How important is it for you guys to recapture that rhythm? (Brian Wacker) "[It's] extremely important. Just [in] 2024 [and] before I went down last year, he had a great year. We saw what he was capable of. You guys saw today what he is capable of — guys go down. But, [Rashod] Bateman [has] always been Bateman. He is going to always snap, and that is my guy."