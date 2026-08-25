Transcript: Press Conferences (8/25/26)

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR DECLAN DOYLE

There were two times where you were up in the booth — are you going to be on the sideline? People want to know where you are going to be on gameday. (Jamison Hensley) "I am going to go up in the booth. So, I had the Philly experience up there; it felt like it was really clean and it went really well. What I was kind of looking for was the communication between myself and the coaching staff, the communication with the quarterback, especially. Do I feel comfortable with that part. I have a direct line to [Lamar Jackson] and then also, I really have a lot of faith in 'Izzy' [quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork], our quarterbacks coach down on the field. What I found was it was really pretty simple to be able to communicate to him, to the quarterback, what the quarterback was feeling back to me. I thought our staff did a great job down on the field. So, when we were getting ready to go to Minnesota, it was really like — I felt really good about how the communication structure was. Do I want to try that down [on] the field, or if I feel this good about it — my gut was basically like, 'Hey, stay up here and let us roll,' because we do not have enough reps left as a coaching staff to be able to go through the dress rehearsal and hit the practice of it. So, Minnesota was good because they are a little bit unique in the challenges that they bring, and your ability to adjust to that defense kind of as the game goes. They do some things from a personnel standpoint that change the way you call the game, and so I really wanted to be able to practice that as a staff where I am putting something on the field, I am getting information from them, and then I am calling the game accordingly. So, I felt like, again, [there was] clean communication structure in game two. So, I am going to go back up there in game three, and we will roll from there. But it is something that I talked to other coaches around the league about, other play callers. I talked to [Buffalo Bills head coach] Joe Brady specifically, I talked to some other guys, and the advice that they gave basically was, 'Go where you feel comfortable being able to communicate to the staff [and] being able to solve problems in a clean and efficient manner.' So, that is really what I wanted."

Through the regular season, that is where you will be? (Jamison Hensley) "That is where I will be, yes."

As far as the efficiency of the joint practice — quality of reps are going to be much higher — but in terms of the total number of reps, what is the relative number between a practice here within the team and a practice at the joint practice? (Ken McKusick) "I would say that we probably had less reps against Minnesota, and that was a little bit by design. I think that you want to try to get really efficient work, but you treat joint practices like you are going up, and you have to get ready for it like you are going into a game. So, guys kind of have to get up for it. You do not want to put your players in a position where they start to get tired later in a practice, and you put somebody at risk for an injury or something like that because you start running the numbers up really high. It was probably more comparable to what you get in a game from a rep standpoint. I would say in general, when we get reps out here, we are probably maybe a little bit higher than that at times, but it was really good work. The emphasis is on the ones and twos being able to go out and practice against really a very unique and different structure, and be able to kind of put it on the table and see where we are at, and then be able to go evaluate and adjust it from there."

To just piggyback off of that, what are maybe the one or two things that stood out the most to you when you looked back at those joint practices specifically? (Brian Wacker) "I thought the first day we came out and — the biggest thing is this — you put in plays that are specific for that defense. I did not think we were the cleanest by any regard, but I thought the first day we came out, and we did a pretty good job of the 'give and take.' There are elements of that defense that stress pretty much all your rules, and it was really good for us to be able to put that on tape, be able to go see our guys try to handle that with the toolboxes that we have given them and be able to go through there. I thought the second day — I did not feel as good about how we performed. I felt like we did not do a good job in the red zone, and it really is a learning opportunity because you put that tape out there, and then you are able to come back and really watch it with our guys. I am sitting there with the full offense, and I am pulling 20 plays, and I am saying, 'Hey, watch this play. Here is the little detail that went wrong, this one spot that we mess up, and it impacts the entire outcome.' You kind of go through that for each play, and they start to see how my job relates to the left guard's job, how it relates to the 'Z' receiver's job, how it relates to the 'back's' job. When they can see the game from that macro lens, I think a lot of times as they study the game and they study their job, they feel a little bit more of an understanding of how important their job is as it relates to their teammates."

We know that this is an offense that is more structured and really time-based, specifically in the passing game. Obviously, QB Lamar Jackson is one of those two or three play quarterbacks — how do you feel like he has balanced being able to be on time while also having the ability to be a play extender? (Cordell Woodland) "I think [Lamar Jackson] has done a really good job of buying into what we are asking of him. The footwork, the eyes, the timing — there are still things that we are cleaning up in that regard with the first play. But you mentioned it — he is one of the best second-play quarterbacks in all of football. You do not want to take that away from him at all, and so the main thing is we give him these clean reads, these things that he knows what is being expected of him with his footwork, with his eyes. Then you get through one, two, three [reads] — all right, you might get to four and five — but really as that play breaks down, that is when you can go create [plays]. That is really like that second part — you are training your guys as well, because you do not want that to be like a fire drill when you take off. You want it to be calculated. You want us to have good spacing, the O-line to continue to block and those guys to be able to find those spots and respond in accordance with the quarterback. So, that is something that we drill as well with the scramble rules, and it is something that I think that as [Training] Camp goes on, you start to see that second play happen. You start to see guys doing the right thing. Every time you see it, you want to point it out and make sure that everybody is seeing — like, 'Hey, this is exactly what we are coaching, this is what we want when the play breaks down.' Then, if something is a little bit [off] — we have to make sure that we are correcting it every time, not just letting it slide. It has to get corrected every time."

C Danny Pinter was having a pretty good camp, and obviously it seems like he is going to be out for a long time. Do centers Ethan Pocic and Jovaughn Gwyn seem like the natural candidates to be at center? What do you see as each of their relative strengths and what they bring to the table? (Kyle Goon) "I think Jovaughn [Gwyn] is exceptionally athletic. He has all the tools to be a really good center. He is doing a good job of continuing — obviously Danny [Pinter] was taking a lot of those one reps. He is doing a good job with the communication and all the aspects that come with playing center. I would say that in our system, that center position is massive for us, especially in Year 1 with a different quarterback at the helm. That guy has to direct a lot of the show. So, Jovaughn has done a really good job. Ethan [Pocic] has done an excellent job. He is a guy that is new to the building, and yet I come in every morning, and he is really one of the first players here. He is exceptionally smart; he communicates at a really high level — you could see it right from the first day he came out here. I feel really good about both of those guys. I know [head coach] Jesse [Minter] talked about — we are always trying to find what is best for our team. At the same point in time, I feel like we have two really good options there. Obviously, [I] was really excited about Danny [Pinter] and the direction that he was kind of pushing. But we will continue to evaluate that spot, and we will make a decision here as we go."

With the joint practice coming up, what are you looking to get out of this one that maybe you did not get out of Minnesota? (Jerry Coleman) "I would say — the defense that you are going to play against came from Minnesota. So, in a lot of ways, you are playing things that are similar. I really want to see our guys go out and execute at a higher level — that is the biggest thing: play to play, with the process, with their response rather than reaction to any sort of play that happens. Our ability to — whether it is successful or a failure — move on to the next play, and be able to go out and just focus on your job on that one play, all right, flush it, go to the next one. That is really what I want to see more than anything. I want to see us come out and compete and go put it on tape. What we are trying to put on tape, what we say we are about – I want that to show up when there is no noise and it is on mute. I just want it to be on the video."

QB Joe Fagnano has really kind of come out of nowhere to the point where he was not even getting many practice reps and has played so well. How surprised have you been by how he has played in these two preseason games, and what do you think has allowed him to do that? (Luke Jones) "I would say this — obviously Joe [Fagnano] did not take a lot of reps, I don't know, maybe through practice eight or so. Obviously, with the injury to Skylar [Thompson], he started to get a little bit more. He is a great example of a guy that has been studying it kind of behind the scenes, did not know when he was going to get his shot or when his number was called. He has done a really good job. Every opportunity he has had, he has gone out there, and he has tried to execute it at a high level. I do not think he is looking at it as any bigger than, 'I am playing this play, and what you are telling me to do on this play, I am trying to execute it at a high level.' He has some natural 'moxie' to him, he has a natural calmness to him in the huddle that I know our players gravitate to. He has just done a really nice job in the games that he has been in, the opportunities he has had, and I am excited to see him play again this week."

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR ANTHONY LEVINE SR.

What traits stood out to you about P Ryan Eckley's performance on Saturday? (Jamison Hensley) "[Ryan Eckley's] confidence. He's going out there, and he's 'laying bombers,' as he says. He says, 'Coach, I'm going to do a bomber!' And he goes out there, and he bombs it. He's a guy, again – credit to [senior special teams coach] Randy Brown for doing a great job with those guys. Ryan is so confident. I love his swagger and the confidence he plays with, so when he says he's going to go out there and bomb it, he bombs it. The hangtime is good, and the direction is good."

What traits about P Ryan Eckley do you think have given him the ability to have this smooth transition into the pros just coming out of college? (Kyle Goon) "Again, it's [Ryan Eckley's] confidence [and] his personality. [With] him, you know how they say 'opposites attract?' He is totally himself all the time. He is so confident, but his personality is off the chain. But, he works hard, he goes out there [and] he instills confidence in everybody else. Nick Moore, they call him 'the leader.' He is our leader, [and] he holds us accountable, but with Ryan Eckley, whatever he says he can do, he goes out there, and he does it. So, I like being around him."

Has the lack of touchdowns that the defense has given up made it hard for you at all to evaluate the kick returners because there have not been a lot of opportunities there? (Jonas Shaffer) "Well, we would love to keep that going for our defense [and] for our team. At the end of the day, our special teams — we look at our special teams as a weapon. We would love to get out there and evaluate guys, but you can see guys that are playing defense, playing offense, the way they block on offense [and] the way they get off of blocks on defense. You can still evaluate guys because it is the same thing. The only difference [is that] it is a different phase. So, we are still seeing it, [and] we are still able to evaluate those guys, but man, if teams are not scoring at all or [are scoring] one field goal, we are happy with that."

So many of those final roster spots usually come down to special teams and how they contribute. Do you feel like you are going to be able to put your thumb on the scale with head coach Jesse Minter and executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta when it comes to conversations about when it comes down to the final few roster spots, who you really need on special teams? (Kyle Goon) "Yes, sir. At the end of the day, we have to make sure that we do what is best for the team. So, we sit down — we have our meetings, and we sit down; we talk about guys [and] we talk about the roster, and what we are going to do is make sure that whoever it is, is going to be the most beneficial for our team at the end of it. So, all those guys have played well. They have done some great things, so we have this last game to go out there and have fun and let the ball drop, and whatever happens, happens."

I am sure there were times in your career where you were looking at, 'Am I going to make it? Am I going to be on this team?' Is it weird to be on the other side of those decisions now? (Kyle Goon) "Is it weird? No, I would not say it is weird, but I would say just being around the game so long, you understand the business. You understand that this day is coming [and] nothing lasts forever, so we know that this day is coming. It is not a great day because some guys are going to continue with their football career, and some guys will not. So, hopefully those guys just go out there, have fun [and] let the chips fall where they may. Do not even think about what is to come. Just go out there, play ball and just leave it on the field."

You have RB Rasheen Ali back from injury. How much does that help his cause as a guy who plays a lot of special teams? Is he a guy you look at even on kick returns? (Brian Wacker) "Yes sir, [Rasheen] Ali is one of our best players. Ali is very versatile. He brings a lot to our team, so having him back is nothing but [a] boost for us, and [it] makes our roster even stronger. So, I told him as soon as I saw him back in the meetings, I told him, 'Hey man, it is good to see you, bud,' because you love seeing great ballplayers, and he is a great ballplayer."

What confidence are you seeing in WR LaJohntay Wester this preseason? (Josh Tolentino) "LaJohntay [Wester] has always been a confident guy. So, if you ask me if I am seeing more confidence in him — you can go to a scale of 100, you can go to a scale of 10 — LaJohntay is right on the edge of [it]. He lacks no confidence at all. So, every time he goes out there, he feels like — and we feel like — that he can score every time. So, when he does not score, he is disappointed, and I have to talk to him and I tell him, 'Hey man, I know you want to go to the house every single time, we have to understand, like, this is the league now. Just make your plays when they come to you,' and he has been doing that."

With the defense having forced a lot of punts so far this preseason, how would you evaluate the punt coverage so far? (Quentin Corpuel) "I think our punt coverage has been good. We had two that kind of got out on us a little bit, but we got some great coaching points on that. But, I will tell you this: These guys, they are playing fast; they are playing physical, and the only thing is just the minor details that we have corrected already. So, as long as these guys continue to play with great effort and physicality, I love where we are at, and I love how our coverage has been so far."

Regarding the earlier question about putting your thumb on the scale when it comes to making roster decisions, you have a little bit of competition at outside linebacker and cornerback. How much do you want to weigh in for a guy like OLB Ethan Burke and his ability to block kicks in that competition? (Ken McKusick) "I like watching Ethan Burke play. I like watching all those guys play. I like watching Adisa [Isaac] play. I like watching Mike Green play. All those guys help us and contribute on special teams for us. I watch Mike Green get off the ball on punt returns, [and] he is knocking back the guard, getting off them [and] blocking downfield. You watch Adisa [Isaac] getting out blocking on punt team [and] helping on punt returns. You see Burke doing his thing on kickoff, being physical on kickoff [and] being physical on punt return. He is also able to play punt returns. All these guys are so versatile, so we have done a great job of bringing guys in here and developing these guys. So, hopefully — you know how things work out — we can have all these guys, however it shakes out. But, those guys have been doing awesome. We have the physical presence for [it]. They are athletic [and] do a lot of different things for us, so we just want to see them just keep getting better, keep helping our team and keep making plays."

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR ANTHONY WEAVER

Sunday is cutdown day. Since you have been addressing the players, do you feel more anxiety among them maybe this week compared to earlier, or do you not sense anything different? (Jamison Hensley) "I think just being in their shoes, it is hard to ignore the reality of a situation. My message to them has just been control the tape. Control your tape, which is all you can control. Do not worry about what is happening in the future. Just go out here and be the best version of yourself every single day, and let the tape take care of itself. That has been my messaging to those guys."

You acknowledged before these preseason games not being entirely sure how your gameday role would evolve with head coach Jesse Minter calling plays — I know it is only two preseason games — but what have kind of been your impressions as far as how you fit in that way on gameday now? (Luke Jones) "It has been pretty smooth. Jess [head coach Jesse Minter] and I — there is a beautiful yin [and] yang to our football knowledge. He has been a back-seven guy by trade. I have been a front-end guy by trade, but we have both called it, so we have big-picture views of all of it. On gameday, I primarily focus on the front end first. He primarily focuses on the back end first, and we come together and see what we think. It has been pretty awesome. I love the working relationship [head coach Jesse Minter and I have] every day, and I truly did not expect much difference on gameday either."

Speaking directly to what you said about front end and back end, that transitional point is those outside linebackers that drop into coverage, and we have seen that happen a lot this last week at times. What are you seeing from some of those guys? (Ken McKusick) "All those guys have incredibly high football intelligence, and when you have that, usually the drop aspect of the game comes pretty naturally. I would pat myself on the back — I did have three interceptions if anybody is wondering. I did have three career — three in college — so that is six total. The beauty in what we are doing now is all those guys are capable of doing all the drops we would ever ask them to do, and they all have the football IQ to go out there and execute at a high level. So, it gives us an opportunity to be pretty dynamic with some of the things we can do because of that."

CB Keyon Martin is a guy who flashed a lot on special teams last year and has done that again in camp this year. The way he is around the ball all the time — is that something you feel you can translate into the defense? Most of the stuff he does is on special teams, but how does that translate defensively for you? (Kyle Goon) "You have seen it thus far in camp. He has a knack. He is one of those guys who is always around the ball, and it is just because he plays with the type of intensity and energy that you want all your guys to play with. I think whenever you have that — I have said this before — the ball tends to find you, and I know when he is out there, we have the utmost trust in him, and he is probably going to make a play."

Similarly with CB Chandler Rivers, a couple games in now and some practices, what has kind of stood out to you about his technique or his play? (Brian Wacker) "The thing I love most about 'Chan' [Chandler Rivers] is he has just come out here and gotten better every single day, which is all you want to see from a young player. He learns from his mistakes — the repeatable errors just do not really occur. When you mix that work ethic with obviously his talent, the results are what you see on the last game and what we've seen out here on the practice field. The sky is the limit for that kid. I think he has all the talent in the world. I think he can play both inside and outside, which is huge for a guy that particularly you are thinking of as a nickel — and he is a good blitzer. So, I am excited to see that kid's growth as his career continues."

This being the last go-around for a lot of the starters before the regular season starts, what are you looking at in tomorrow's joint session? (Jerry Coleman) "I just want to make sure that we continue to play to the standard that we have all set in that room. We have an expectation of how we expect to hit the field, and I tell those guys — like, every time we buckle up our helmet, something needs to click, and a certain temperament and a certain style of play needs to show up on the field. And to a man, they have all done that. So, I do not expect to see anything different tomorrow. Whatever happens from a result standpoint is going to happen — we can fix that, we can fix the scheme and all those things — but how we play needs to be consistent, and I am proud of the guys that they have done that to this point."

It is not a secret that OLB Adisa Isaac has missed a lot of time going back the last couple years because of injuries. What are you seeing in his development now that he has been back on the field for a few weeks, and what is next for him? (Luke Jones) "I see Adisa Isaac] confidence just growing by the day, and in the limited exposures we have had out here to him, he has played well. He has done a lot of good things both rushing the passer [and] being physical in the run game. We were out here in pads yesterday — I have this vision in my mind of him in a three-technique locking out a guard, and that is good to see. So, I credit him — all the work he has put in the training room to get out there and be healthy. I credit his coaches — [outside linebackers coach] Harland Bower [and] [defensive quality control coach] Andrew Rogan — in working with him, making sure he has the confidence to go out there and execute. But, I am so proud of that kid and what he has done to this point."

I know you did not coach DE Aeneas Peebles last year, but just in watching him this year and maybe some of his tape last year, what has he done to put himself in position to be a guy that could contribute more this year than year one? (Jonas Shaffer) "'Fub' [Aeneas Peebles] to me is all about consistency, and the comparison I have made to him is I coached Kyle Williams in Buffalo. Very similar traits — just Kyle had a very clear vision of who he was as a player, and I think 'Fub' is still trying to figure that out, and we are trying to get him there. He has these kind of lightbulb moments throughout every practice where you see it, and he is like, 'OK, I get it. I am starting to get it now. All right, here we go.' Now we just need it to happen consistently, and when that happens, I think he can be a special player."

Going back to something you touched on a little bit ago — whether it is outside linebackers being able to drop back into coverage or defensive backs being able to work in the back end — how much does that versatility affect not just the players but you all as coaches? What are the ripple effects of that? (Quentin Corpuel) "The ripple effect for the players, I think, is you have to have a very smart team — because if you are going to move guys around, ultimately that means other guys are going to have to do different jobs, too, and I think we have that. I think the collective FBI of our defense is tremendous. As coaches, I think for us, it is about imagination, and thinking how we can best utilize all these chess pieces that we have to be complex — have the illusion of complexity — but not stifle our own guys. So, that is always what we are chasing. Let's make sure we can make it look different to the offense but not slow down our guys' feet in the process."

When you were in Miami, you called plays. Did you kind of treat the preseason as a place where you wanted to keep things vanilla? When you turn on the tape, with head coach Jesse Minter and Brian Flores, a lot of it seems like no holds barred — we are going to show some of the stuff in the playbook even though it looks pretty different from what the rest of the NFL does. (Jonas Shaffer) "I have to be honest, and I do not know if this — I think this has been the case in most preseasons I have been in. I don't know that we have ever changed the call sheet on defense. We kind of run what we run. We are going to play a certain style, and then we will see how it shakes out. And typically, if you just play that way, it does not matter what you call. So, on defense, you can go like this — you make it work if your guys are playing the right way. Nobody is really scheming anything. So, we are not worried about matching personnel and who they have. We just want to make sure how we play shows up on tape, and that has [been] done so far."

The Ravens have consistently taken advantage of the international player pathway program. Can you talk a little bit about what you have seen from DL C.J. Okoye and DL David Olajiga this summer? (Nikhil Mehta) "Both those guys — just credit to them — because they are fairly young in terms of just how long they have played football, but they have grown leaps and bounds even since I have been here. So, those kids care so much. They want to get better. C.J. [Okoye] is massive — I think the sky is the limit for the things that he can do. Then, Dave [Olajiga] — you see Dave, he looks like a pro wrestler out here. He tosses guys around on the football field the same way. So, [I'm] really pleased with how far they have come to this point. I think it is an important game for both those guys to go out there and show all the progress they have made once the lights turn on, and I expect them to do just that."

ILB TRENTON SIMPSON

For this year, what has been your mindset? What is the one part of your game that you really wanted to improve on for this year? (Jamison Hensley) "I could say honestly this offseason I focused on film study, making sure I take another approach to the game mentally, knowing the ins and outs of what to expect from the offense, and then just being confident, being me, playing fast, physical football and just being prepared."

What has stood out to you in head coach Jesse Minter's approach defensively from a detail standpoint, whether it is how he runs meetings or tasks he has you guys do? What has stood out to you that's a little bit different? (Brian Wacker) "I honestly believe the message is very clear. We know our roles. We know our jobs. He preaches if we are all on the same page and communicating every snap, we are going to be a great defense. [We are] just taking it one day at a time and staying together."

How does head coach Jesse Minter remind you guys about communication? How does he get that emphasis across the team? (Jonas Shaffer) "[In] the walkthroughs. The walkthroughs are the one chance where physically you take everything away and mentally you all have to be on the same timing and speaking at the same time. The walkthroughs, and then pre-practice walkthroughs and things like that allow us to go out there and play fast together."

How different is it for you being able to focus more on walkthroughs than when you are out there in the midst of full-blown practice? What is the difference for you? (Brian Wacker) "It is perfect because you [have a] walkthrough before every practice. You slow it down, you get it right, and when it is time to go out there and practice [at] full speed, you have already taken those reps, communicated with the guys in the back end, and everybody is on the same page so [that] once you go out to practice, you just utilize what you have done and just play ball."

We have heard a couple of guys say that defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is one of their favorite coaches of all time. What is it about him that makes him so good at relationship-building, connecting with guys, and that being such an important part of his role here? (Sam Cohn) "I believe it's [defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver]'s personality. His personality, his energy, is contagious. The energy he brings to defensive meetings, we are all just connected — and it starts at the top, from [head] coach [Jesse] Minter to him, to the linebackers coach. Everybody is on the same page, and it seems like the energy this year is just elite."

How would you describe head coach Jesse Minter's personality? (Brian Wacker) "I feel like I would say [it is] straight to the point. [Jesse Minter] lets you know your job. He is, personality-wise, great, but as a coach, he lets you know your job, and he just says [to] go out there, communicate and just be you. [I] love it."

You have played with ILB Roquan Smith for a few years now. How would you describe what it is like playing with him out there? (Jamison Hensley) "It is a blessing, because I was watching Roquan [Smith] when I was in college, even in high school. So, it has been a journey. When I am out there, I just know the standard that he plays to, and I want to be right there with him. Physicality, fast — just a dog. Everything you think of Roquan, I am trying to take my standards and match him."

What has it been like to see ILB Teddye Buchanan get back to this point after going through the rehab that he had to now be at a point where he is back on the field and practicing? (Luke Jones) "I think it is a credit to his mentality and his work ethic. To be able to come back off an injury like that and already be back out here at the pace he is, it honestly just shows [and is a] testament [to] the players they draft here, guys who love ball and want to be out here."

I know you have not had to worry about playing these past two preseason games, but have you gotten a sense for what defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver has helped out with on the sideline in these games since head coach Jesse Minter is the one calling the plays? (Jonas Shaffer) "[Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver] is keeping everything together. [When] we come to the sideline — we are all [together]. Linebackers meeting [with] the D-line, all back seven, linebackers and DBs, so we are all pretty much together — 'Weave' [defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver], [head coach Jesse] Minter [and] the linebackers. We are all together on the sidelines and communicating."

Last year in the final preseason game, you made multiple plays, filling up the stat sheet. How big was that for you going into 2025, and have you been able to kind of portray that to some of the young guys who have that same opportunity this week? (Kyle Youmans) "[There is] the opportunity of being able to go out there and display and just cutting it loose. I think the message that I have given to other players, and what I have taken this season, is [to] treat practice like the game, so when you get to the game, you have already done it. You have made plays, you have built confidence between your coaches, your teammates and yourself. So yes, that is my mentality, and that is what I have given to other players."

Coming to the end of this Training Camp, the practices have been shorter and earlier. Can you assess how you feel physically right now compared to how you did in previous camps? (Jonas Shaffer) "Honestly, I feel the best in my career. Mentally, physically, spiritually — every aspect of my career, I feel like the approach I have taken off the field before I even get in the building has allowed me to just be confident, be free and just play and be me. I am excited to see the season. I have done the best I can this offseason, getting in with 'Coach Tucc' [inside linebackers coach Tyler Santucci], [head] Coach [Jesse] Minter. I am excited."

You are still a young guy, but you are kind of one of the veterans in this linebacker room now. Is that something you are aware of? Is that something you have embraced this year? Was there a point where you realized, 'Oh, I am kind of the second most experienced guy in this room?' (Nikhil Mehta) "It is crazy that I am already on Year 4. I am 25, but like you said, I have been in this thing for four years now. I kind of truly understand the approach you have to take to earning the trust from your teammates and your coaches in practice. It is crazy — like you say, I am the vet in my room now — but just being a good mentor to [Dominic] DeLuca and all the linebackers, just trying to lead by example. High energy, communicating and just making plays, I feel like that is what I have done all camp, and I am just excited to continue to do it throughout the season."