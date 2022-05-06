Tyler Badie Grew Up Playing Football Down the Street From Ravens' Facility

Badie lived in Randallstown from elementary school until the 11th grade, when his mother got a new job and his family moved to Memphis. He began high school at Friends School in Baltimore, which was not a football powerhouse. He was an avid lacrosse player on travel teams and planned to play college lacrosse (perhaps at Loyola) instead of football.

"There were only 15 people on the football team," Badie said smiling. "People were not looking to give out offers."

However, Badie's football career took off after moving to Memphis and he developed into an all-SEC player at Missouri. He caught 126 passes at for 1,149 yards and 11 touchdowns during his college career, and that ability as a pass-catcher separated him from many running backs in this draft class. Last season, Badie broke out as a runner with 1,604 yards and 14 touchdowns averaging 6.0 yards per carry.

At 5-foot-8, 194 pounds, Badie runs with deceptive power and was an effective ballcarrier between the tackles in the SEC, where running yards are not easy to come by. However, some scouts still questioned whether he's big enough to be an every-down back in the NFL. That's a question Badie believes he can answer.