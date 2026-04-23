Mock Draft Roundup: Final Pick Predictions for the Ravens

Peter Schrager, ESPN: "The Ravens have always had great success drafting offensive linemen in the first round. And they can lighten the loss of one of those successes (center Tyler Linderbaum, signed in Las Vegas) by taking the best guard on many boards around the league. Ioane is a 6-foot-4, 320-pound mauler, and he could join John Simpson in cleaning up the guard position for Baltimore."

Jamison Hensley, ESPN: "With Baltimore looking to improve the pass protection for Lamar Jackson, this decision was a no-brainer. The Ravens select the best interior lineman in this year's draft in Ioane, who didn't give up a sack in his past two seasons. This would mark the first time the Ravens have drafted a guard in the top half of the first round. But Baltimore needs to make this type of investment after last season, when Jackson faced a pressure rate of 37.1% (the second worst in the league in 2025)."

Jeff Zrebiec, The Athletic: "Yes, the Ravens haven't used a first-round pick on a guard since 2007. And yes, many teams don't believe there's enough value in a first-round guard. However, the Ravens have never been prisoners to perceived positional value, and the position has been a struggle in recent years. Ioane has Pro Bowl potential and is one of the safest picks in the draft. His combination of size, strength and athleticism will allow him to be an impact player from the jump."

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: "One of the easiest picks to make in this exercise. Ioane immediately boosts the Ravens' run game by plugging right into an interior offensive line that needs help."

Matt Miller, ESPN: "In talking to my sources, no one knows what to expect from the Ravens at this spot. Rival scouts identified two likely players: Ioane and tight end Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon). Ioane is a plug-and-play mauler with elite run-game ability, and there's a need for a blue-chip interior player with the loss of center Tyler Linderbaum. One source also told me that Baltimore has done considerable work at the safety position, but not necessarily for its Round 1 pick."

Jordan Reid, ESPN: "The Ravens gave up 45 sacks in 2025 (12th most in the NFL) and are still in need of clear upgrades along the interior of their offensive line. Ioane was as steady as they come during his career at Penn State. He didn't allow a single sack over the past two seasons and is the definition of a tone-setter up front. Ioane's strong base, balanced feet and strength would provide a major boost in protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson."

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: "I think there is a chance he goes higher than this, but he's the cleanest offensive lineman in this class. He will be a plug-and-play starter."

Dan Parr, NFL.com: "With Kenyon Sadiq off the board, GM Eric DeCosta doesn't relent in his quest to strengthen the supporting cast for Lamar Jackson. Ioane's toughness on the interior will make him an excellent fit in Baltimore."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: "I have maintained a belief that Vega Ioane is a prototypical Raven and while John Harbaugh is gone, one of his former coaches is now the head coach and the front office remains intact. KC Concepcion or Denzel Boston could be interesting additions, but Ioane is a higher rated prospect."

Garrett Podell, CBS Sports: "The Ravens' interior offensive line is their most troubling issue after Tyler Linderbaum's departure, and Olaivavega Ioane can mitigate that loss in front of Lamar Jackson as a left guard in 2026. He didn't allow a sack over his final two college seasons, spanning 27 starts and 776 pass-blocking snaps. That will go a long way toward keeping Jackson healthy ahead of his 30th birthday on Jan. 7."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: "The Ravens have been attached to some wide receivers and offensive tackles early, but with [Jordyn] Tyson and Lemon gone, it would make sense to take their kind off interior run blocker. Ioane even has the potential to replace Tyler Linderbaum at center."

Daniel Flick, Sports Illustrated: "The Ravens have been linked to Ioane for several months, and for good reason. Adding the 6' 4", 320-pound Ioane would put the finishing touches on a new-look offensive line, and the Penn State product has a strong résumé—he didn't allow a sack or quarterback hit this past season, according to Pro Football Focus. Ioane is physical, nasty and reliable, which projects favorably to the AFC North."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: "Ioane to Baltimore has been a chalky pairing throughout the entire draft process. But sometimes the pick that makes the most sense is how it plays out, and that's what this feels like."